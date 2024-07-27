Highlights Players returning from injury can help rebound a team's fortunes.

Players like Joe Burrow, Trevon Diggs, and Nick Chubb are expected to make a bounce-back impact in the 2024 NFL season.

Other rising stars like Christian Gonzalez and Keaton Mitchell are also poised to contribute significantly.

A lot of predictions for every NFL season are rightfully based on the outcome of statistical and team performance from the year before. However, analysts and reporters often overlook the return of players from injury, and last season saw plenty of elite players go down for the year.

A stacked injured reserve list is one way to snuff any hope for the season, and plenty of teams in 2023 had injury problems on the roster.

Most Players on Injured Reserve in 2023 Team Number of Players on IR New York Jets 19 Houston Texans 19 Carolina Panthers 18 Tennessee Titans 18 New England Patriots 17

As much as it hurts having a crowded injured reserve list, the right, or in this case, the wrong player, could cost the team dearly.

Here are five players who will take the NFL by storm in 2024 despite coming back from major injuries.

Related 10 Oldest Active NFL Players These NFL players who have defied the sport's physical demands to stay in the game into their late 30s and early 40s.

Joe Burrow

The former NFC Champion will remind everyone who he is.

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

When quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a torn ligament in his throwing wrist in Week 10, Cincinnati Bengals fans knew their season was over. Although the AFC North will be a battle, expect Burrow to return to form and produce wins in the form of passing touchdowns.

The team, including Burrow, struggled to a 5-5 record in 2023. He threw for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions in those ten games. With returning weapons like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Burrow should take command of the offense like he never left.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers could have been on this list, but since he is on the New York Jets, it's a safer bet to say a player like Burrow will find success. With defeat comes a lighter schedule, so if the Bengals can capitalize on beating opponents they are favored against, they could easily win the division if they can conquer the reigning AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens.

Trevon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys secondary missed his presence last season.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a devastating blow in Week 1 of 2023 when star cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a Grade 3 ACL tear. With Diggs returning to the secondary in 2024, the Cowboys' defense could stun offenses.

Despite getting injured in the first game, Diggs had an interception. He has an impressive 18 interceptions in three years (and one game) of playing in the NFL. His ballhawk mentality will only be more of a nuisance for opposing offenses with pass rusher Micah Parsons disrupting the backfield. Both are star players trending upwards, so if they can stay healthy, they will be the most important players on defense.

Contract situations and failures in the postseason will have people low on the Cowboys, but their roster talent is undeniable, and Diggs will be the X-Factor in the secondary.

Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns will be happy running the ball effectively again.

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

As NFL players age, it is often that great skill position players go unnoticed, especially running backs. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is the soul of the offense, and when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, his absence was noticed in every game.

At 28, he has rushed for more than 1,000 yards four separate times in his six seasons in the NFL. Add his 48 rushing touchdowns, and there should be no argument that he is the most important player on offense for the Browns.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: In 22022, Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Chubb has been an underrated running back for years now, so don't be surprised when he brings back his bruising running style to a city near you.

Christian Gonzalez

The second-year corner will be a nightmare for offenses.

Getty Images

A lot of eyes are on New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon's return from injury (rightfully so, he's a beast). But the league isn't ready for how great cornerback Christian Gonzalez can be. In Week 4 of his rookie campaign, Gonzalez went down with a serious shoulder injury. He showed flashes of being an elite talent and a problem for opposing QBs.

In four games played, he had an interception and three pass deflections. He had 17 tackles and even a sack. Less is more when it comes to stats for cornerbacks, and Gonzalez is expected to shut down wide receivers in Year 2.

The Patriots' defense is poised to be even better this season, and a great defender like Gonzalez could cut the field in half for opponents.

Keaton Mitchell

And to think, the Baltimore Ravens will be faster this year.

When the Ravens run the ball well, they are almost impossible to beat. In 2023, the Ravens found an absolute gem in undrafted running back Keaton Mitchell. Before Mitchell went down with a torn ACL in Week 15, he dropped jaws with his speed and field vision.

Quarterback and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson likes to run and slimmed down this offseason. Having Mitchell in the backfield was one of many keys to their success last season. He averaged 8.4 yards a carry on only 47 touches. If the Ravens give him more carries in 2024, he could easily be a 1,000-yard rusher for them.

His injury was so deep into the 2023 season that it is believed he won't be ready for Week 1 of 2024, so he will fly under the radar. When he does return, he will be a big-time weapon on the ground. Expect Mitchell to have a better grip on the NFL game speed, and if he can come into the season up to speed without training camp, good luck catching this man.