Highlights Alvin Kamara, Skyy Moore, and Treylon Burks face potential roster cuts due to roster competition.

NFL teams often cut players for various reasons, including cap space, emerging talent, and performance.

The business aspect of the NFL can lead to surprising cut candidates, such as Courtland Sutton.

Oftentimes, when a player is cut after training camp, it's automatically assumed for negative reasons. However, the NFL is a business. Sometimes players can be cut for negative reasons such as disappointing play, but other times it could be due to cap space, emerging young talent, or many other factors.

This training camp should be no different, as teams look to trim their rosters to 53 players and ensure they're under the cap as they enter the 2024 season. As the end of August comes close and training comes to an end, plenty of players will be cut with the option to sign to other NFL rosters, or to the practice squad of an NFL team.

With teams having to trim their rosters by so much, there's always a select few players that are a bit surprising. These five players could be surprising cut candidates after training camp:

Five Surprise Cut Candidates After Training Camp Player Team Alvin Kamara (RB) New Orleans Saints Courtland Sutton (WR) Denver Broncos Skyy Moore (WR) Kansas City Chiefs Treylon Burks (WR) Tennessee Titans Cooper Rush (QB) Dallas Cowboys

1 Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Kamara's current holdout could lead to his release from the Saints as the team turns to second-year Kendre Miller

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On this list, the most surprising cut candidate is New Orleans Saints star running back, Alvin Kamara. Kamara has two years left on a five-year, $75 million contract extension that he signed in 2020. That hasn't stopped Kamara from holding out due to contract disputes, as he looks to receive one more pay day before he reaches the age of 30.

It's difficult to criticize Kamara for wanting another extension, as he's been one of the best running backs throughout the course of his career. However, Kamara comes off the least efficient season of his career.

Alvin Kamara's 2023 Statistics Stat Kamara Rushing Yards 694 Yards-Per-Carry 3.9 Rushing Touchdowns 5 Receptions 75 Receiving Yards 466 Yards-Per-Reception 6.2 Receiving Touchdowns 1

In 2023, Kamara finished with career-lows in rushing yards, yards-per-reception, and tied for worst in receiving touchdowns. This was also his second-worst season in yards-per-carry and receiving yards, with the lowest coming in 2021.

It's pretty clear that Kamara is on his downfall, as his efficiency numbers have dropped in the last three years. It wouldn't be smart business for a team like the Saints, who are aging, to spend big money on an aging running back.

Now, this wouldn't be the best team for the Saints to cut Kamara, as they will only save $10.6 million while taking $7.8 million in dead space on their cap, according to Over The Cap. But if Kamara will only return to the field if he's given a contract extension, the Saints may be forced into parting ways with one of their franchise cornerstones.

New Orleans had to have been prepared for this day, as they drafted Kendre Miller with the 71st overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Miller wasn't efficient either in his rookie season, but entered the draft as a three-down running back prospect who could excel in the running game and as a pass catcher.

If the Saints are forced to pass the baton now, they're in good hands moving forward with the former TCU running back.

2 Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

As the Broncos begin their rebuild, they may elect to earn cap space by cutting Sutton and giving their young wide receivers more reps

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Courtland Sutton really hasn't ever lived up to expectations since his sole 1,000-yard receiving season back in 2019, but he did score a career-high touchdowns with 10. Similar to Kamara, there were actually similar rumors that Sutton may opt to hold out of training camp if he doesn't receive a contract extension from the Denver Broncos.

It's understandable that Sutton would like to be paid after a career-high in receiving touchdowns, but the soon-to-be 29-year-old receiver who struggles to create separation doesn't fit well into the Broncos long-term plans for a rebuild.

Sutton has two years left on his contract, and the Broncos could save $11.5 million on their cap, while only suffering $5.8 million in dead cap. Surely, the Broncos would love to try and receive some draft compensation in return as opposed to outright cutting him, but if there's limited interest, they may just have to part ways.

In 2023, Sutton put together a highlight reel with some of the most incredible toe-tapping plays of the season. He would definitely have interest on the open market, while the Broncos could transition to letting Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and Josh Reynolds play as the starting wide receivers in 2024.

3 Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Playing alongside Patrick Mahomes wasn't enough to transition Moore's game from the college level to the NFL

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of draft analysts were really excited about Western Michigan's Skyy Moore entering the 2022 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Moore with the 54th overall pick, one of the draft picks that the team collected when they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Unfortunately, there may not be enough roster space for the Chiefs to retain Moore. With the recent acquisitions of Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy, along with re-signing Mecole Hardman, it officially places Moore on the roster bubble.

Right now, Moore is likely to fight for a roster spot with Kadarius Toney, Justyn Ross, and Justin Watson. One of the few reasons Moore could be safe is due to his role on special teams, but other than that, he's quickly fading out of this offense. With such little production, the Chiefs may have to force themselves to part ways with the former second-round pick.

4 Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

New HC, Brian Callahan, already stated that Burks will need to contribute on special teams to earn a roster spot

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another wide receiver from the 2022 NFL Draft is on the roster bubble, and this time it's Tennessee Titans first-round pick, Treylon Burks. What makes this decision brutal for the organization and Titans fans is that the team traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2022 first-round pick, which they used to draft Burks.

Now that the team has signed Calvin Ridley to a four-year deal worth $92 million and Tyler Boyd to a one-year deal, it makes it much more difficult for Burks to find a role in this offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Tennessee Titans are third in the NFL this offseason in cash spending in free agency, with $234.4 million.

Burks was drafted to be Brown's replacement, but will be no better than the Titans' WR4 entering his third season. All while Brown is coming off back-to-back 1,400+ yard receiving seasons. It's incredible to see how quickly the Titans' downfall came once they traded Brown and lost an elite wide receiver.

5 Cooper Rush, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Many NFL fans were claiming for Rush to become the Cowboys new starting quarterback after his 2022 success

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fans really hate Dak Prescott, to the point that they were saying the Dallas Cowboys should've turned to Cooper Rush as the starting quarterback when Rush led the team to a 4-1 record when Prescott broke his thumb Week 1. This goes to show how brutal the business of the NFL is, as Rush isn't even at fault for a potential release.

Realistically speaking, the Cowboys need to justify their trade for Trey Lance. Unfortunately, it has to be at the expense of Rush.

The Cowboys won't continue paying their QB3 (Rush) more than the veteran minimum if they don't have to. Rush is probably still the better player, but Lance gives Dallas more upside at their backup quarterback position. Dallas would save just over $2 million in cap space by cutting Rush, which could be helpful for a team that has struggled with cap space all offseason.

Rush might only be a backup quarterback, but he would be one of the best available backup quarterbacks entering the season. If a quarterback were to get hurt in training camp, Rush could potentially even find himself in a position to start a few games in 2024.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.