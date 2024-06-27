Highlights Training camp trades help trim the fat on rosters and save cap space.

Players often get traded during NFL training camp for roster adjustments or long-term planning.

Wide receivers on expiring contracts like Higgins, Sutton, and Slayton are worth trading for draft picks.

Every year before the NFL season begins, there are always a handful of players that are traded. As teams are looking to fill out their roster or deciding on which players they don't have long-term plans for, trades begin to come to fruition.

We're still probably a month or two away from seeing trade talks ramping up again, as they typically happen towards the end of training camp. In training camp and the preseason, teams have a better idea of their depth charts and what they can expect from their rosters.

The reality in the NFL is that not every player that wants to be traded will be traded, and some players who seem to have a defined role on the team may be on the cutting block. NFL teams are businesses that are looking to make decisions that are best for the organization. There are several players who should be traded in the best interest of the player and their team.

Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals (WR)

It's time that the Bengals move on from Higgins and let him get paid elsewhere

It's yet to be reported that the Cincinnati Bengals want to pay Tee Higgins, so why should they delay the inevitable?

Sure, if the Bengals go all in on the 2024 season, losing Higgins would impact those goals negatively. On the other hand, the Bengals also risk losing Higgins in 2025 when he enters free agency with only the hope of a compensatory pick in return. Assuming that the Bengals prioritize extending Ja'Marr Chase over Higgins, they need to figure out their long-term plan at WR2.

There has to be some concern on the Bengals side behind Higgins, as an offense that was once filled with wide receiver depth, now lacks it after Tyler Boyd signed elsewhere this offseason as well. They did draft Jermaine Burton in the third round, who has a lot of potential, but he also comes with plenty of red flags.

Ultimately, the Bengals need to decide if they want to capitalize on draft capital they could receive in return for a Higgins trade, or focus on his impact in 2024. Trading Higgins could provide a great return, with the potential of a second-round pick and then some considering he's still only 25.

There's still wide receiver talent in free agency, including Hunter Renfrow and former All-Pro Michael Thomas, so all hope wouldn't be lost if the Bengals moved on from Higgins. Obviously, they would be losing a significant player, but they could get a look at what an offense without Higgins would look like, with more cap space to address the wide receiver position.

As for Higgins, he could finally get the lucrative contract extension he has been pining for elsewhere.

Potential trade destinations: Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers

Matthew Judon - New England Patriots (EDGE)

As the Patriots rebuild, Judon should be given the chance to win a Super Bowl

From 2021 to 2022, Matthew Judon was one of the NFL's best pass rushers. After an impressive first four games in 2023 where he notched 4.0 sacks and five TFLs, Judon suffered a season-ending bicep injury. As good as Judon's been for the New England Patriots, he's heading into the season at 32-years old and in the final year of his contract.

The Patriots have to be realistic. They just finished 4-13, and they're heading into the 2024 season with a rookie quarterback and one of the worst wide receiving corps in the NFL. Sure, they should be really good again on defense with the return of Judon and Christian Gonzalez, but not enough to seriously compete in the AFC East.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: From 2017-2022, Matthew Judon put up at least 6.0 sacks and 9 TFLs in every season. He is one of just three players to achieve that feat during that time, along with Cam Jordan and Myles Garrett.

Judon may not net the type of return Higgins would, but a Super Bowl contender may be willing to trade a third- or fourth-round pick to add one of the league's best pass rushers, despite an expiring contract. As the Patriots get younger, Judon doesn't fit into their long-term plans. The Patriots oldest expected starter in 2024, it's in the best interest for both Judon and the Patriots to go their separate ways.

Potential trade destinations: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons

Courtland Sutton - Denver Broncos (WR)

A 28-year-old wide receiver who isn't great at separation won't help rookie Bo Nix

Unfortunately, Bo Nix already isn't going to the best situation with the Denver Broncos. But a wide receiver who finished 68th in separation for a WR1, according to Predominantly Orange, isn't going to help a rookie quarterback. That isn't to say that Sutton can't be a productive receiver elsewhere, but this feels very similar to the situation with Dez Bryant and the Dallas Cowboys when they split following the 2017 season.

Sutton still has two years left on his contract, but a trade would clear up nearly $13 million in cap space for the Broncos, and he's already hinted at a possible holdout if he doesn't get a new deal. They're not going to give him a new deal, so it would seem as though it's time to go. However, like Judon, the Broncos may not net much.

Sutton's value might be a day three pick, but it would allow some of the younger wide receivers like Marvin Mims Jr. and Nix's college teammate, rookie Troy Franklin, to receive more valuable snaps while allowing Sutton to play the final two years of his contract somewhere he can be better utilized.

Now, Sutton's profile as a big wide receiver that struggles to separate isn't a fit everywhere. We saw that with Bryant as he struggled to find success after his departure from Dallas, and we saw it with Kenny Golladay and the New York Giants.

Sutton does have superb tracking skills with some incredible toe-tapping ability. He would fit really well with a veteran quarterback that is willing to throw into tight windows and give their wide receivers a chance to win 50/50 balls, which is where he really excels, as his 57.1 contested catch rate last year ranked ninth in the NFL among WRs.

Potential landing spots: Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens

Khalil Herbert - Chicago Bears (RB)

There has never been a more obvious trade candidate than Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears. Ever since the Bears signed D'Andre Swift, it's become very apparent that Herbert is likely to be the odd man out.

Swift is obviously a roster lock after he signed a big free agent deal, and it's unlikely that they're willing to move on from Roschon Johnson in his second season after they drafted him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sure, the Bears could keep Herbert, in theory, as their RB3. It would be unusual to carry three RBs on the roster, with only one of whom plays special teams. This isn't a knock on Herbert either, as he's been really efficient throughout his NFL career. It's simply trimming fat in a RB room that is extremely deep.

Khalil Herbert Career Statistics Year Rushing Yards YPC Total TDs Receiving Yards 2021 433 4.2 2 96 2022 731 5.7 5 57 2023 611 4.6 3 134

Herbert may not be a workhorse running back, but he's a very efficient rotational back. He's much better on first and second down due to his lack of pass-catching ability. In the final year of his contract, making just over $1 million, it's worth it for several teams who may be looking for a high-end RB2 to inquire about him.

Now, the Bears likely won't see much of a return in a trade package. Maybe they would receive a 2025 sixth round pick in return. Since Herbert is a free agent in 2025 and this is very likely to be a rental, the value is low. The plus side for the Bears would be that they receive a draft pick for a player who presently serves very little purpose in the offense.

Potential landing spots: Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants

Darius Slayton - New York Giants (WR)

With 3 WRs on rookie contracts, the Giants should trade Slayton before it's too late

It feels wrong that the Giants would trade a talented young wideout considering how much the group has struggled recently, but it appears Darius Slayton isn't a priority within the wide receiver room. Since 2022, the Giants have drafted Wan'Dale Robinson (second round), Jalin Hyatt (third), and now Malik Nabers (first).

Slayton could still have a role in 2024, but he's likely the WR4 in an offense that already struggles to get its wide receivers involved.

Slayton has been extremely impressive in New York, leading the Giants in receiving yards four times in his first five seasons. There's a chance Slayton could've already eclipsed 1,000 yards if it wasn't for poor quarterback play.

The Giants should move forward by prioritizing their recent draft picks at wide receiver, and Slayton deserves an opportunity to play for a team where he can become an integral part of an offense with a quality QB. Slayton probably projects best as a high-end WR3 with his elite ability as a deep threat, but he could certainly find success as a WR2 in the right offense.

With only one year left on his contract, the Giants could hope to receive a fifth- or sixth-round pick in return. Slayton could finally get the chance to show off his talent in a high-volume offense in a contract year.

Potential landing spots: Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.