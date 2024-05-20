Highlights Brian Robinson Jr. is poised for a breakout season as the Commanders transition to a better offense under Kliff Kingsbury.

Dontayvion Wicks has the traits to emerge as the top option in a crowded Packers' wideout room with his impressive skill set.

The new coaching staff in Atlanta should help players on both sides of the football break out.

Breakout candidates can be difficult to come by, and often, the lists put out are just rookie players who played well and should naturally develop as their career progresses. Not here (for the most part) at GIVEMESPORT.

What qualifies an athlete for this label, is someone who has been severely underrated but finds their way into an excellent position to burst onto the scene and establish themselves as a top name in the league.

Across the NFL, teams are starting up on OTAs as they prepare to shape their roster and start working toward building their team's identity in 2024.

While there will be countless hype trains created by beat writers across the country, there is only so much production to go around. Still, look for these players to break onto the scene this season when no on expected them to.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB (Washington Commanders)

Commanders players were literally begging to run more last season

The Washington Commanders didn't have many bright spots during their 2023 campaign, but Brian Robinson Jr. was one of them. With Eric Bieniemy operating as the play-caller, the team was pass-heavy, but when Robinson was involved early, games often went better. On the season, the former Alabama running back produced 733 yards on 178 carries.

While it wasn't his most effective season, being in a better offense will do wonders. Kliff Kingsbury is stepping in as the offensive coordinator, and he has plenty of knowledge on how to use Robinson thanks to his time spent with James Conner as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

In addition, the rushing threat of Jayden Daniels will keep defenses from crashing onto the football, and allow the 25-year-old more time to find his gap and fire into the second level for consistent production. The Commanders are still in the midst of a rebuild, but expect the rushing attack to take a nice step forward next season.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR (Green Bay Packers)

In a crowded wideout room, expect Wicks to come out as the top option

This list will largely avoid players coming off of their rookie season, but Dontayvion Wicks is someone who is under the radar enough to be the exception.

The Green Bay Packers' 2023 campaign was one of the more impressive in the NFL, as the offense really came together and improved week after week. Jordan Love progressed as a passer, but countless young Packer wideouts also elevated their play to help the team catch fire.

Now heading into 2024, the offense returns with mostly the same group, but all with another year of experience. In what was an impressive campaign production-wise for many in the unit, Wicks put forward a solid rookie campaign of 39 catches, 584 yards, and four touchdowns.

Despite just playing in 41.79% of offensive snaps in 2023, the former fifth round pick has proven that he will need to get more touches moving forward.

With great size, fluidity, and body control, Wicks looks the part as a top receiver and should slowly but surely work his way into being Love's go-to target in the passing game. The crowded room of Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Bo Melton could hurt his chances of dominating the box score, but the ability should shine through.

Kyle Pitts, TE (Atlanta Falcons)

Buy in one more time, Pitts is special

Fantasy owners may roll their eyes when seeing this name on the list, but now, with a real quarterback under center, Kyle Pitts is due to finally show what he's capable of.

The Atlanta Falcons' passing attack has been plagued with inconsistent production and whacky play-calling, which often led to the Mack Hollins' and MyCole Pruitts of the world seeing tons of targets, rather than established talents like Pitts and Drake London.

However, with Zac Robinson now in town calling the offense and Kirk Cousins dealing the football, the former 2021 first-round pick will finally get the looks his talent requires. Still just 23 years old, Pitts has plenty of time to turn his career around after a lackluster second and third season, even declaring himself a 'Super-Rookie'. In fact, the current best tight end in the NFL, Travis Kelce, entered the league at 24.

The talent has always been there for Pitts, but the situation can be crucial for maximizing production. With a proven offensive system stemming from the Sean McVay tree now coming in to help utilize his talent, there is reason to once again start buying stock of the 6'6", 246-pound unicorn to start shining like he did in his rookie season.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Kyle Pitts' 1,026-yard 2021 campaign was the second-most receiving yards ever recorded by a rookie tight end.

Other additions to the offense like Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore may challenge the tight end for the right to be the team's second-leading target in 2024 behind Drake London. However, Pitts should benefit from having other weapons around the offense on the outside that are creating easier opportunities for him over the middle.

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE (Atlanta Falcons)

Falcons make their second appearance ahead of what should be an exciting campaign

Many fans were shocked when the Falcons opted to go Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall instead of adding a pass rusher, but Raheem Morris found ways to generate production as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator in 2023 while relying on two third-round rookies. The Atlanta defense already has someone to fill in as the speed rusher in Arnold Ebiketie.

The former Penn State product had a fairly impressive campaign last season, recording six sacks despite playing over 50% of defensive snaps in just one game. Now with the edge position largely cleared out, Morris will rely on the 25-year-old to take the next step forward and become a more complete edge defender. But expect him to also make strides in production as well, with a chance to surprise in the double digits this year.

With the signing of Kirk Cousins and a new coaching staff in place, expectations are sky-high for Atlanta, but the defense will need to take a step forward too. Arnold Ebiketie will play a big role in the front seven, making or breaking this team in their pursuit of an NFC South title—and potentially much more.

Joshua Williams, CB (Kansas City Chiefs)

The Chiefs had a contingency plan to prepare for Sneed's departure

In a world with an emphasis on offensive skill players, it can be hard for defensive backs to get their flowers. However, the flashes shown by Joshua Williams in the Kansas City Chiefs' secondary this past season were very promising.

With top corner L'Jarius Sneed now off to the Tennessee Titans, the only cemented name at the position is 2023 first rounder Trent McDuffie, who largely plays in the slot. Williams will likely compete with Jaylen Watson for one of the outside cornerback spots, but based on 2023, he should be able to secure the gig.

Through the regular season, Williams played a rotational role but allowed just 10 receptions on 24 targets according to PFF. His 72.6 coverage grade was the second-highest on the team last season and, with a 6'3" frame weighing nearly 200 pounds, he's perfect for the boundary.

Kansas City has successfully replaced a great cornerback before: when Charvarius Ward departed in 2022 some thought K.C. was in trouble, but the development by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt of guys like Sneed and McDuffie kept the unit chugging along. That trend should continue with Williams this time around.

