Highlights Tyquan Thornton could shine in Year 3 with the Patriots if he stays healthy.

Nick Cross, a Colts safety, may improve and make an impact if he can overcome recent negative attention.

Malik Cunningham, Ravens WR and ex-QB, has the potential to excel on gadget plays thanks to his athleticism.

NFL preseason football is here, and one player has already made a statement.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Collin Johnson had a Hall of Fame Game to remember, catching three passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

With one fewer preseason game than usual (three instead of four), players like Johnson who are further down the depth chart will be battling for a roster spot with even fewer reps to prove themselves.

Here are five "dark horse" players like Johnson that could raise eyebrows in preseason games.

Related Training Camp Sleepers: Giants TE Theo Johnson Rookie tight end Theo Johnson has been thriving at Giants training camp. Can he win the TE1 job?

1 Tyquan Thornton, WR, New England Patriots

The former second-round pick might finally shine

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Most fans have already labeled New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton a bust, but Year 3 could be when it all comes together for him.

His speed is undeniable. He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine. Still, he only had 13 receptions for 91 yards in 2023. Injuries have been a major concern for him, but if he can stay healthy, he has shown flashes of his ability to find separation with his shiftiness.

The Patriots drafted two more receivers this year and also have a few veterans in the fold, so Thornton has slipped down the depth chart even further. Preseason is how he'll give himself a chance to get reps in the regular season.

The new Patriots quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, connected well with Thornton during training camp. If Brissett is under center, the former second-round pick might be his go-to receiver early on in drives. He is a dark horse indeed, but if he continues to struggle with injuries like he has even in this year's training camp, he could find himself getting a fresh start somewhere else.

2 Nick Cross, S, Indianapolis Colts

The 22-year-old safety will only get better

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Twenty-two-year-old Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross is still very young for a player entering his third year. He shined in moments in 2023, and even had an interception.

Unfortunately, his name has made headlines recently for being the player that injured Colts wide receiver Josh Downs during a 7-on-7 drill in practice. If he can shake off the judgment, he truly plays tough and can be a problem for opposing offenses during the preseason.

He will be battling Ronnie Harrison Jr. for the last starting safety spot.

3 Lawrence Cager, TE, New York Giants

Darren Waller's replacement might be an upgrade

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants tight end Lawrence Cager has big shoes to fill. When the Giants signed now-retired tight end Darren Waller for big money, they thought they were set for the position. Now, Cager must battle returning TE Daniel Bellinger and rookie out of Penn State, Theo Johnson.

The one thing Cager has over his competition is that he can say he is the only player in the tight end room that had an NFL touchdown last season.

New York Giants Tight End Production 2023 Player Receptions Receiving Yards TDs Darren Waller 52 552 1 Daniel Bellinger 25 255 0 Lawrence Cager 4 36 1

Cager is experienced (entering his fifth season), and will be battling hard for a roster spot, which makes him the perfect dark horse candidate. All eyes will be on receptions, but if he can show he has improved as a blocker, tight ends are always valuable on special teams, which can be where he makes his mark.

4 Tyrek Funderburk, CB, Tyrek Funderburk

An undrafted rookie that could shock everyone

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Most preseason dark horses will be veterans with experience that know how to fight for a roster spot. But, there are undrafted free agents that will fly under the radar, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers undrafted free agent rookie, cornerback Tyrek Funderbunk, could really surprise people.

Funderbunk had an impressive college career in 35 starts between Richmond (2018-22) and Appalachian State (2023). He recorded 11 interceptions, 123 tackles, 29 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and two touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Tyrek Funderbunk is a former track star whose speed can translate to the NFL game, especially on special teams.

Funderbunk could make a name for himself on special teams, but the Buccaneers have still been trying to find their identity in the secondary ever since trading away Carlton Davis. If Funderbunk can get some reps at CB in the preseason, expect him to earn a rotational spot during the regular season. It all depends on if he can make the cut.

Besides, who could ever doubt someone who has the last name Funderburk?

5 Malik Cunningham, WR,

An ex-QB that could find his place on gadget plays

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback turned wide receiver Malik Cunningham will be one of the most fun players to watch in the preseason. So many college quarterbacks have found success in skill position roles. Just look at retired wide receiver Julian Edleman and San Francisco 49ers tight end Logan Thomas.

The Ravens WR room will be competitive, but it is not an impossible path by which Cunningham can earn a roster spot.

Baltimore Ravens 2024 WR Room Zay Flowers Rashod Bateman Devontez Walker* Tylan Wallace Rusell Gage Malik Cunningham Keith Kirkwood Deonte Harty Sean Ryan Isaiah Washington* Dayton Wade* *Rookie

This is only Cunningham's second NFL season, and his first as a wide receiver. There is so much unknown about what he can do, but he does have an extremely athletic body of work, including a 4.53s 40-yard dash.

He accounted for 120 career touchdowns in college, both through the air and on the ground. There is something special there, so if he can develop properly and be given time, he could be great.

Expect the Ravens to really test him in the preseason, and if he can hold onto the ball, expect him to take it and run...both literally and figuratively.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.