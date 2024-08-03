Highlights Tyreek Hill surprisingly topped the NFL players' vote for No.1 in 2024, edging out quarterbacks.

Hill missed breaking Calvin Johnson's single-season record due to injury, but still racked up huge yards in 2023.

Patrick Mahomes may have been the expected winner by fans, but Hill has been vital to Miami's success.

The NFL Network unveiled their top 10 players of 2024 on Friday night, as voted on by the players. After weeks of revealing the league's top 100 players in 10-player intervals, we finally know who the no.1 player of 2024 is.

Needless to say, many were surprised to see Tyreek Hill grab the top spot, with many expecting to see a quarterback grab the top spot.

Top 10 Players of 2024, According to NFL Players Ranking Player Position Team 1 Tyreek Hill WR MIA 2 Lamar Jackson QB BAL 3 Christian McCaffrey RB SF 4 Patrick Mahomes QB KC 5 Myles Garrett DE CLE 6 Chris Jones DE KC 7 Trent Williams OT SF 8 T.J. Watt OLB PIT 9 Travis Kelce TE KC 10 Maxx Crosby DE LV

Hill grabbed the top spot, edging out the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. He was the only receiver to crack the top 10, with CeeDee Lamb being the next highest ranked wideout on the top 100 list at no.13.

It's worth noting that the list was voted on during last season, and not in the offseason. Did the players get it right?

Making The Case For Tyreek Hill

Hill was on pace for 2,000 receiving yards in 2023 before a late-season injury.

Given the fact that the voting took place in the middle of last season, it makes a little more sense as to how Hill grabbed the top spot.

After all, Hill was gashing defenses on a weekly basis, and was on pace to break Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record of 1,964 yards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Through the first 13 games of last season, Hill racked up 1,543 receiving yards and was on pace for 2,016 yards in 17 games.

Unfortunately, Hill suffered an ankle injury in the Miami Dolphins' Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. Hill saw limited action in that game after the injury, and headed into the final four games of the season needing just 423 yards to break Megatron's record, and 458 yards to break the 2,000 mark.

Hill's finished shy of the mark, with 1,799 receiving yards to end the season, as he missed Miami's Week 15 game entirely, and was limited in Miami's final three games.

Hill still managed to rack up 99 yards, 76 and 82 in his final three games, but it was well below his season pace at that point.'

Tyreek Hill's Final 2023 Receiving Stats (Regular Season) Receptions Receiving Yards Yards Per Catch Touchdowns 119 1,799 15.1 13

It was Hill's second straight season of over 1,700 receiving yards, and with wide receivers around the league getting massive extensions this offseason, Hill is hoping for a renegotiated deal in Miami. He's certainly proved to be Miami's most important player.

Did The Players Get The Ranking Right?

Many feel the honor should've went to Patrick Mahomes.

It's easy to say that Patrick Mahomes should've received the top spot, as he would be no.1 on just about any list with the word 'best' in the title.

If the list was about the NFL's most valuable players to their team, Mahomes would certainly get the top spot. After all, the Kansas City Chiefs just happened to have Hill on the roster just a few seasons ago, before trading him to Miami, needing to make some salary cuts.

Hill has lit it up in Miami and changed the identity of the team, but Mahomes and the Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls since the trade.

The caveat here is the list was compiled in the middle of last season, when the Chiefs' offense was struggling, with many wondering if the Chiefs were still Super Bowl contenders. Mahomes himself mentioned earlier this month that the Chiefs didn't fel they met expectations as an offense last year.

Obviously the end result was awesome, but I think a lot of us still have a weird feeling in our mouth because we really didn’t play football the way we wanted to play all year long.

The team's offense dipped to 15th in points scored in 2023 and ninth in yards, after never finishing lower than sixth in the Mahomes era.

Mahomes has already been named the best player twice by his peers, so perhaps it was simply another player's turn.

We'll see if Hill's representatives will leverage this list into landing him the extension he's been seeking this offseason.

Source: NFL Network

