Reaching free agency is an exciting moment for many NFL players. The average NFL career lasts only 3.3 years. The best players available in free agency can often sign contracts that will set them up for the rest of their lives. Even average players can generate some guaranteed money and extend their careers.

Players must be wary of the situations they put themselves in. Sometimes, they sign up with the team that offers the most money and end up in situations that can stall their careers. Others can land with a team that won't correctly utilize them, costing them money down the road. Below are five players who made choices during the 2024 offseason that they will eventually regret.

Gabriel Davis, Jacksonville Jaguars

Davis steps into a bigger role in Jacksonville

The Buffalo Bills drafted Gabriel Davis out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He would quickly emerge as a reliable target for Josh Allen, who excelled at making big plays. During his four years with the Bills, Davis averaged 16.8 yards per catch. He also had a knack for getting into the end zone, scoring six touchdowns once and seven touchdowns three times.

The Jacksonville Jaguars aggressively courted Davis and signed him to a big deal on the first day of free agency. The team also hoped to re-sign star free agent Calvin Ridley, but lost him to the Tennessee Titans. As a result, Davis will be pressed into a much bigger role with Jacksonville than the one he had in Buffalo.

Gabriel Davis Career Stats Stat Davis Receptions 163 Yards 2,730 Touchdowns 27 Yards Per Catch 16.7 Yards Per Game 42.7

Christian Kirk will be the top receiver outside of Davis in Jacksonville. During his time in Buffalo, Stefon Diggs would draw the opposing team's top corner and often provide additional coverage. It is going to be a lot harder for Davis to get open with the Jaguars.

While Trevor Lawrence is a very good quarterback, he is not quite as good as Allen, so there is a downgrade there as well. Davis could have thrived with a team with a true number one like the Las Vegas Raiders or the Cincinnati Bengals.

Drew Lock, New York Giants

Lock's status with the team depends on the Giants' draft-day decision

Drew Lock was drafted in 2019 and was a full-time starter for the Denver Broncos in 2020. Upon being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, he competed for the starting job but lost out to Geno Smith. Lock started two games for the Seahawks in 2023 and was impressive enough to land a $5 million deal with the New York Giants.

Lock's pick of the Giants this free agency period was a shrewd move. The incumbent quarterback in New York is Daniel Jones, who signed a mega deal last season, but could be on the outs with the team. Lock could start several games this year and get his career back on track.

The problem for both Lock and Jones, though, is that the Giants could draft a quarterback with the sixth overall pick in this year's draft. Owner John Mara alluded to that possibility earlier this week. And if that happens, Lock could be left out in the cold yet again. Lock might have fared better off staying with the Seahawks or signing with a quarterback-needy team like the Vikings.

Patrick Queen, Pittsburgh Steelers

Queen might attract too much attention

Rivalries tend to matter more to fans than they do to players, and that is especially true when it comes to free agency. If a rival is willing to offer a player the best contract, that player will often take it. That is exactly what happened when Patrick Queen left the Baltimore Ravens for the Pittsburgh Steelers, inking a three-year, $41 million deal.

It's not like the linebacker didn't earn his new deal. Queen had a career year in 2023, notching a career-high 133 tackles, six passes defended, and 3.5 sacks. He was elected to the Pro Bowl, his first time receiving the honor.

The issue for Queen is what he's leaving behind. The other inside linebacker in Baltimore was Roquan Smith, who's been named First-Team All-Pro each of the last two seasons. Smith's all-around ability allowed the Ravens to put Queen in positions to regularly succeed.

The other starter at inside linebacker for Pittsburgh is Cole Holcomb, a nice player, but certainly not on the level of Roquan Smith. Queen should have simply stayed where he was.

Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots

Like Lock, Brissett's status with the team relies on whether New England drafts a QB

While he has received a few opportunities to be a starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett has spent much of his NFL career as one of the very best backups in the league. In mid-March, the New England Patriots decided to trade Mac Jones and inked Brissett to a one-year deal the next day.

Jacoby Brissett 2023 Stats Stat Brissett Completion % 78.3% Passing Yards 224 Passing TDs 3 INTs 0 Passer Rating 146.8

Brissett spent the 2023 season backing up Sam Howell for the Washington Commanders, though the backup was almost certainly the team's better option. The veteran played sparingly but was terrific, completing 18 of 23 passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

The issue for Brissett is that the Patriots are overwhelmingly likely to take a quarterback with the third overall selection in 2024. For a guy who is likely one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the NFL, that's a tough break. A team with a brittle starter like the New Orleans Saints could have been a better fit.

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Pollard and Tyjae Spears are too similar of players

It has been an offseason of change for the Titans. The franchise seemingly had no interest in retaining long-time running back Derrick Henry, who signed with the Ravens. In his place, the team signed former Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to a three-year deal.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Despite touching the ball 74 more times in 2023, Tony Pollard scored half as many touchdowns (6) as he did in 2022 (12).

The 2023 season was Pollard's first as a lead back, and the results weren't great. He rushed for over 1,005 yards, but did so at an inefficient 4.0 yards per carry. He caught a career-high 55 passes but averaged a career-low 5.7 yards per reception, well under his 7.5 career YPC.

The other issue for Pollard is that he will be teamed with Tyjae Spears. While talented, Spears and Pollard are very similar backs, as they are much more effective on third downs than on earlier downs.

Pollard may regret signing with a team that has a back he merges well with. The Patriots signed Antonio Gibson to team with battering ram Rhamondre Stevenson, but Pollard would have been a better option.

