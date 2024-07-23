Highlights Tom Brady regrets participating in his comedy roasts due to the impact it had on his loved ones.

Some people thought Brady's roast crossed boundaries with dark jokes about Aaron Hernandez.

Certain individuals like Deshaun Watson, Antonio Brown, and Michael Vick should avoid roasts due to their serious controversies.

Comedy roasts made a comeback in a big way with Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady, but we wouldn't get used to seeing such big names so willing to participate in such a risky venture in the near future.

Brady quickly expressed that he had some regrets regarding the way it affected those closest to him. He joined The Pivot Podcast shortly after the roast aired and had this to say:

I loved when the jokes were about me, I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way it affected my kids. It's the hardest part; the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize 'I wouldn't do that again' because of the way it affected, actually, the people I care about the most in the world.

He's likely referring to the jokes poking fun at Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen, who is the mother of two of his children. The Gisele-related jabs seemed to continue on all night; by the end, it felt like everyone who touched the mic brought it up at some point.

The jokes throughout the roast often pushed the boundaries of good taste, with some even crossing the line entirely in many people's eyes, though that should generally be expected at these roasts, which have never been for the faint-hearted.

Maybe none more than those about Brady's former teammate Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of murder and later committed suicide in prison. Comedian Nikki Glaser’s joke about Hernandez having a “ring... around his neck” drew severe criticism from Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, who called the humor cruel and distasteful.

With all that being said, let's take this lesson from Tom Brady and get into five players who have no business signing up to be the focus of one of the upcoming roasts in Brady and Netflix's new Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT series. Here's a hint: almost all of them play the same position.

1 Deshaun Watson, QB

There are way too many unresolved allegations against Watson for him to try it

Deshaun Watson is potentially the prime example of someone who should avoid the roast stage. With allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault coming from more than two dozen different women, the controversy surrounding Watson is more than just a dark cloud.

The details of these allegations are graphic and disturbing, painting Watson as a serial predator who preyed on vulnerable women who were supposed to be giving him massages.

The media coverage and public backlash have been relentless. Watson's legal battles have been widely publicized, with each new lawsuit adding to the growing list of women who have come forward. A New York Times investigation revealed that Watson "had booked massage appointments with at least 66 different women from fall 2019 through spring 2021." The investigation also noted, "Some of the additional women, including several who have not sued, said Watson requested sexual acts."

As if the legal troubles weren't enough, Watson also faced significant consequences from the NFL. Initially suspended for six games, his suspension was later increased to 11 games following an appeal. Despite settling many of the cases out of court, the damage to his reputation was already done.

Imagine the jokes that would fly knowing he used to harass a different massage therapist each week. It's easy to see how the evening would quickly turn from humorous to uncomfortable for the roastee. Not to mention, his play on the field since the allegations hasn't helped his situation either. For Watson, the smart move is to stay far away from any roast spotlight.

2 Antonio Brown, WR

The many scandals in Antonio Brown's career mean a roast would likely get ugly fast

One of the most obvious choices to keep away from a microphone for a while is Antonio Brown. When he was able to suit up on Sundays without the distractions off the field, Brown put up historic numbers. From 2013-2018, he had one of the greatest runs we've seen a wide receiver have in the history of the NFL.

His erratic behavior and legal issues have severely impacted his reputation, turning what was once a celebrated career into a cautionary tale. From tossing furniture off a balcony and nearly hitting a toddler to throwing his pads across the field while his team's offense is calling a play, Brown's actions have consistently landed him in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

He's faced lawsuits for countless unpaid services, accusations of sexual assault, and was even charged with both burglary and battery, which landed him on probation. The lawsuits alone are enough for the roast writers to work off of, but when adding in his controversial social media posts they'd be left with so much to joke about that they wouldn't even be able to hit everything they wanted. (Like the arena football team he owned for three months.)

Although most people know that Brown would be a bad choice for a roast, there's no telling if he does or not. Notorious for craving the spotlight, there's a chance that if offered the opportunity, Brown would accept it. However, while there is no doubt that his roast would bring hilarity of epic proportions, we're not so sure Brown could take the kind (or not so kind) hearted ribbing.

3 Michael Vick, QB

One of the most controversial figures to ever play in the NFL

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Vick's name remains one of the most controversial in NFL history. His involvement in an illegal dog-fighting ring led to a federal conviction, prison time, and an indefinite suspension from the NFL. This dark chapter in his life did irreparable damage to his reputation and continues to overshadow his career achievements.

Vick's legal troubles began in 2007 when he was caught running "Bad Newz Kennels," a dog-fighting operation. The details were horrifying, with stories of mistreated dogs and brutal executions. The public was outraged, and Vick's name quickly became linked with cruelty.

Even after serving 21 months in prison, trying to make amends through apologies and working with animal rights groups (something a cast of roasters would have a field day with), and making an inspiring return to the NFL that resulted in a Comeback Player of the Year award from the league, the stigma remains.

Avoiding the roast stage is a no-brainer for Vick. The potential for revisiting these dark moments in a supposedly comedic setting is a massive risk, especially when his legacy is already so complex.

4 Brett Favre, QB

From on-field drama to off-field scandals, Brett Favre has always been a headline magnet

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Favre’s NFL career was as dramatic as it was successful. Known for his gunslinger style on the field, Favre also made headlines for his off-field antics throughout his career.

Even something as simple as retirement had to be a dramatic scene that he ended up repeating multiple times. To add to the controversy, during his time with the New York Jets, he was involved in a sexting scandal with a team employee, leading to a $50,000 fine from the NFL.

Since retiring, Favre’s controversies have only intensified. He was implicated in a major welfare fraud case in Mississippi, where funds intended for needy families were diverted to projects he supported, like a volleyball stadium at his alma mater. Text messages revealed his involvement in securing the funds, despite him publicly denying it.

Brett Favre's name came up on The Pat McAfee Show in relation to his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal. McAfee's comments, which included calling Favre a "thief" who "stole from poor people in Mississippi," led to Favre filing a defamation lawsuit against him.

Although the lawsuit was eventually dropped, it showed us just how sensitive Favre is to public criticism. If he reacted this strongly to comments on a sports show, one can only imagine how poorly he would handle the relentless jabs right to his face at a roast.

5 Ben Roethlisberger, QB

Ben Roethlisberger's controversies would make him a sitting duck at a roast

Known in his earlier days as a difficult personality to get along with, Ben Roethlisberger would have a tough time at a roast; he was already avoiding the spotlight when he was a star QB in the league, imagine how little he'd appreciate it as a retiree? Roethlisberger frequently found himself in hot water during his NFL tenure, making headlines when he shouldn't have been.

In 2006, Roethlisberger was involved in a serious motorcycle accident. Riding without a helmet, he collided with a car and suffered multiple facial fractures, among other injuries. The accident sparked the first of many debates about his off-field decision-making skills.

His troubles continued with two sexual assault allegations—first in 2008 by a Lake Tahoe casino hostess, and then in 2010 by a college student in Georgia. These allegations seriously tarnished his reputation and led to the NFL suspending him for four games, but not until after the second allegation in 2010.

Roasters would have a field day with his legal troubles, the accident, his public disputes, and his off-field antics. For Big Ben, the roast stage would be a minefield best avoided.

6 Honorable Mention: Patrick Mahomes

Those closest to Mahomes often find themselves at the center of public controversies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes isn't the first person that comes to mind when you think of people who should be avoiding a roast. Yet, after hearing Brady's comments about how it affected those closest to him, Mahomes was the first name that came to mind. Although he may not have anything to worry about for himself—besides a few Kermit the Frog jokes—the same can't be said for his wife, Brittany, brother, Jackson, or father, Patrick Sr.

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick's wife, has made her share of headlines throughout her hubby's young career. Most notably for spraying champagne over the crowd from a suite after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the famous "13 seconds" game. With temperatures hovering around freezing and children sitting in the stands below, many people saw this as incredibly rude.

The star quarterback's brother, Jackson Mahomes, has been a much more constant source of controversy. His TikTok video dancing on the memorial for late NFL player Sean Taylor sparked outrage, with people viewing it as disrespectful. More recently, Jackson faced legal troubles stemming from an alleged assault at a Kansas City bar, where he was accused of shoving a waiter and forcibly kissing the owner.

Both Jackson and Brittany have also become social media pariahs because of the fact that their demeanor and actions in general rub people the wrong way.

Mahomes' pops, Pat Sr., has also had his fair share of brushes with the law, as he was stopped for a DWI in Tyler, Texas earlier in 2024 before being stopped again in the same city for driving with an invalid license in July.

Given all the attention his family has received, a roast could blow things up even more, turning what should be a fun night full of laughs into a painfully awkward experience for him and his loved ones. For Mahomes, skipping the roast might be the smartest move; best to focus on his stellar career and avoid the extra scrutiny brought on by his family's actions.

