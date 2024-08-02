Highlights Rashee Rice and Josh Downs face potential target declines in 2024 amid increased competition on offense.

De'Von Achane's efficient rookie season may be hard to repeat with the Dolphins' personnel changes.

Kobie Turner may struggle in his sophomore season with Donald's retirement increasing scrutiny.

Every year, there are NFL rookies who breakout immediately. Unfortunately, plenty of second-year players struggle after an impressive rookie season.

Success in the NFL is hard, and sophomore players are still prone to adjusting to the NFL, as they're still very young. With a year of tape available and updates to their situations, every rookie with a strong season won't necessarily have a better sophomore season. Furthermore, every player who struggles in their second year isn't a bust.

It's impossible for NFL players to have more productive seasons every year. For those rookie players who had a lot of success, it's not easy to follow up with an even better sophomore season. Unfortunately, these second-year players are in for a disappointing 2024 season.

1 Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Addison had an impressive rookie season with 10 receiving touchdowns but will regress with a healthy Justin Jefferson and a change in quarterback play.

Jordan Addison was a promising rookie wide receiver prospect, but it was unexpected to see him lead the Minnesota Vikings in receiving touchdowns with 10. The problem heading into year two is that a lot of Addison's production came with Justin Jefferson out with a hamstring injury. Of the seven games Jefferson missed in 2023, Addison had 437 receiving yards and four touchdowns. That means, in seven games, he caught 47% of his receiving yards and 40% of his receiving touchdowns, with Jefferson missing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jordan Addison was tied for first in receiving touchdowns and third in receiving yards among NFL rookies in 2023 (via Stat Muse)

You would think Addison would be in a prime position for an improved sophomore season with T.J. Hockenson returning from his ACL and MCL injury. But Hockenson should be back mid-season, while the Vikings also added Aaron Jones, one of the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL.

Any stretch doesn't doom Addison's career, but receiving 10+ touchdowns in back-to-back seasons is hard. With Sam Darnold under center and Jefferson fully healthy, Addison may not see the volume in the passing game he saw last season.

2 De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

After finishing as the league's most efficient running back, Achane could have a less productive season with more competition in the backfield and a weaker offensive line.

Fantasy football managers will know De'Von Achane quite well, as he's expected to enter superstar status this season. But it's hard to bounce back after arguably the most efficient running back season of all time with an even better season. By every metric possible, Achane was fantastic last season.

The problem is the Dolphins lost two key starters from the offensive line this offseason, as Robert Hunt signed with the Carolina Panthers, and Connor Williams remains a free agent. As the season continued and the Dolphins' offensive line struggled due to injuries, Achane was left productive. Achane rushed for 340 yards through the final seven games of his season, whereas he rushed for 455 yards through three games. He's a good player, but some of his performance was skewed due to three consecutive 100+ yard rushing games.

2024 will be a challenge for Achane to increase productivity, as Raheem Mostert received a $9 million contract extension, the team drafted Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the offensive line isn't as strong as last season. This isn't a reflection of the player but the situation that the player will be in after an unbelievable rookie season.

3 Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Between off-the-field issues and an improved wide receiver corps, Rice could drop in the priority list for wide receiver targets.

Rashee Rice had as problematic an offseason as he could've had, with several off-the-field issues. Heading into the 2024 season, the Kansas City Chiefs second-year wide receiver is expected to receive a multi-game suspension. That alone will likely cause regression, as Rice will miss multiple games.

It can be challenging for young players to handle these situations and perform at a high level on the field. As all of this is happening, Rice will try to focus on his on-field assignments. That might be easier said than done.

In 2023, Rice played the big slot, focusing on getting the ball to him and allowing him to earn yards after the catch. Now that the Chiefs have added Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy, the wide receiver corps is much more talented, taking away targets that Rice received last season.

Kansas City Chiefs Targets, 2024 Player Number of Targets 1. Travis Kelce 121 2. Rashee Rice 102 3. Justin Watson 53 4. Isiah Pacheco 49 5. Marquez Valdes-Scantling 42 6. Noah Gray 41 7. Skyy Moore 38 8. Kadarius Toney 38 9. Jerick McKinnon 32 10. Clyde Edwards-Helaire 22

Only two players received over 60 targets last season, Travis Kelce and Rice. Patrick Mahomes finished with the third most passing attempts of his NFL career last season, despite only players seeing the bulk of the targets. With a far improved wide receiver corps and pending suspension, it's unlikely that Rice will be as productive in 2024.

4 Kobie Turner, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Turner had an impressive rookie season, but it will be fascinating to see how he performs with Aaron Donald alongside him.

For years, the Los Angeles Rams had struggled to have a productive draft class, but they had one of the best rookie classes in the NFL last season.

Notable 2023 Rams Draft Picks Player Draft Pick Steve Avila - OG 36th overall Byron Young - EDGE 77th overall Kobie Turner - DT 89th overall Puka Nacua - WR 177th overall Ethan Evans - P 223rd overall

Kobie Turner was one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 NFL Draft, as he led all rookies in 2023 with nine sacks. 2024 is going to be a challenge, as Turner won't be playing alongside one of the greatest defensive linemen in NFL history, Aaron Donald. Donald required a lot of attention from opposing offensive linemen, but now the attention will turn towards Turner, who might be the Rams' most disruptive defensive lineman entering the 2024 season.

Turner has a bright future ahead of him, but 2024 may be a transition year as there's much more attention on him from opposing offensive linemen.

5 Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Downs had one of the quietest yet productive rookie seasons but may not see as much volume due to the addition of Adonai Mitchell.

Everyone talks about many of the best rookie pass catchers from last season, but somehow Josh Downs doesn't receive the recognition he deserves. Despite playing with a backup quarterback for most of the season, Downs finished with 771 receiving yards, seventh among NFL rookie pass catchers last season.

Exceeding that number this year could be a challenge, especially with the addition of Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell projects as a potential WR1, so with his size and route-running ability, he should be able to surpass Downs for the WR2 role in this offense.

Downs will still play a role in this offense, but his smaller frame may make him better suited for the WR3 role. Michael Pittman Jr. will receive the bulk of the targets, while the Indianapolis Colts also will run the ball much more with a healthy Jonathan Taylor. Increased competition within the Colts' offense could lead to a lesser role for Downs in year two.

