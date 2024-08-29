Key Takeaways Josh Allen was voted the most "overrated" QB in a recent ESPN survey of NFL players.

Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen has firmly established himself as one of the NFL's most gifted playmakers since joining the league six seasons ago. But a select group of his peers isn't entirely sold on his on-field talent and off-field traits. They harbor considerable doubts that have turned some heads.

In a recent ESPN survey consisting of 103 anonymous players, Allen received a surprising 11 first-place votes as the most "overrated" quarterback in the league. While all of the questions posed were subjective, one unnamed NFC West player defended his vote by arguing the high number of turnovers already on Allen's ledger. Fair or foul, the poll is bulletin board material.

Dissecting the "Overrated" Claim

What compelled players to throw Allen the shade?

It comes as no surprise that the biggest knock against Allen is the low-hanging fruit subject of ball security. Since making his debut in 2018, he's committed an NFL-worst 102 turnovers, and his 18 interceptions last season were the most in his young career and ranked second-highest in the league. But volume stats can be misleading, and risk-takers aren't always punished.

There aren't any respected players who can seriously question Allen's ability to generate high-octane offense and orchestrate highlight-reel plays. Dating back to his rookie campaign, he's recorded 221 all-purpose touchdowns, which ranks second only to Kansas City Chiefs icon Patrick Mahomes (231), who also became a starter in 2018. Care for some more numbers?

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Josh Allen produced three straight games against the Chiefs with 300-plus passing yards, three-plus touchdowns, and no interceptions, joining Saints legend Drew Brees as the only players to ever do so against a single opponent.

Allen isn't only gifted with elite arm talent -- he flaunts his dual-threat skills on a weekly basis. The 28-year-old has averaged just over 600 rushing yards per season, and his eye-popping 53 touchdowns on the ground in 94 career games are the second-most in NFL history. Allen also became the first player to amass 40-plus scores in four straight seasons.

Of course, Allen will be the first to admit that his poor turnover habits need to be fixed. But he still finished 2023 with league-high marks in all-purpose yards (4,830) and scores (44). He set a single-season record for games with a passing and rushing touchdown (11). He's placed top five in MVP voting three times. Does an overrated quarterback accomplish these feats?

Each player responds differently to outside noise, and some brush off the criticism better than others. But this time around, the overrated label on Allen isn't from fans or pundits. Maybe the jabs from contemporaries feel a little bit sharper and deeper. Allen's public reaction to the poll didn't suggest he's bitter, though -- he recently told Mad Dog Sports Radio that he isn't upset.

A Prime Motivational Tool

How will Allen respond to his naysayers in 2024?

It's also worth mentioning that Allen was also named the biggest "trash-talking" quarterback in the survey, which actually received his stamp of approval. How many players who participated in the poll felt Allen disrespected them in the past? Perhaps the "overrated" tag is out of spite? Allen has made dozens of defenders look bad at their jobs, after all.

While the turnover problem can serve as a compelling argument for Allen's status on this list, what can't be ignored is his knack for limiting blunders when the lights are brightest. In his 10 playoff games, he's completed 64.6-percent of his passes for 2,723 yards with 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He's also rushed for 563 yards on 83 attempts with five scores.

I'm not mad that 11 players not on my team don't like me... I actually think that's a term of endearment... I would love to say yes, it does motivate me and I could put it on my locker and use it as bulletin board material. But the fact is, I'm going into year seven...

Call the sample size small, but Allen's playoff passer rating of 100.0 ranks seventh-highest in NFL history. The critics can point to the Bills' championship drought -- they haven't reached a Super Bowl in three decades -- but Allen has led the team to four straight division titles, and if he didn't fall victim to Mahomes' wizardry in the 2020 AFC title game, the narrative changes.

Allen is still searching for that coveted Lombardi Trophy, in a loaded conference that includes the Chiefs and other legitimate threats. It's very possible he never achieves what the starving Buffalo fanbase craves the most. But comparing Allen to Mahomes doesn't even apply in this context -- no argument should exist, either. What's unfair is calling Allen overrated.

Entering a critical 2024 campaign, in which Allen will have a weaker group of receivers at his disposal, he'll feel the pressure to play hero ball and prove doubters wrong. The Bills will have new leaders in receiving yards and receptions, with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis now wearing different uniforms. But Allen's strengths outweigh his weaknesses -- he'll pass any eye test.

Sources: ESPN, Mad Dog Sports Radio, Bills Press Notes

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.