Highlights Over the years, many NFL players competed in the Olympics, representing the USA or their home nation.

No active NFL player has won an Olympic medal, but success is measured in more than medals.

Notable NFL players such as Nate Ebner, Marquise Goodwin, and Willie Gault have excelled in both football and at the Olympics.

You probably know the sports and NFL legend Jim Thorpe participated in the Olympics, but what other NFL players have also participated? First, let's clear the air: American Football isn't featured in the Olympics.

Football was included solely as a college game in 1904 and again in 1932 as part of Olympic demonstration events. So, like Thorpe, some NFL players participate in other sports and perform quite impressively.

NFL players have represented the United States in various Olympic sports, from athletics to handball to bobsledding. The only NFL players to have represented other countries at the Olympics are Colin Ridgway, who represented Australia in 1956; Jahvid Best, who represented Saint Lucia in 2016; and Lawrence Okoye, who represented Great Britain in 2012.

It's also worth noting that no current active NFL player has won a medal at the Olympics. However, you can say they are all exceptional. So, let's see 10 NFL players who were Olympians.

1 Nate Ebner

Rugby: 2016 Rio de Janeiro

Credit: Getty Images

Nate Ebner wasn't just any NFL player; he was an NFL player decorated with three Super Bowl rings. He won three Super Bowls with Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in his eight seasons.

In his early days, Ebner was passionate about rugby. He excelled as a rugby union player for the U.S. age-group national teams.

His rugby exploits earned him recognition as the most valuable player for the USA team at the under-19 IRB Junior World Championship in 2007 and the under-20 IRB Junior World Championship in 2008.

He only started playing football in college but earned a Second-team All-Pro as a professional football player in 2016. That same year, he represented the United States as a rugby player at the 2016 Olympics.

2 Lawrence Okoye

Discus throw: 2012 London

Credit: Getty Images

Lawrence Okoye, born in London, became the first British athlete to win a medal in discus at the Munich 2022 European Championships. He also participated in the Discus event for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

After the 2012 Olympics, Okoye openly expressed his intentions to play football. Although he didn't play football in college, he earned the San Francisco 49ers' recognition, who signed him in April 2013.

He had stints with five other NFL teams but never played a competitive NFL game. In 2017, he eventually transitioned to the Canadian Football League (CFL).

3 Marquise Goodwin

Long jump: 2012 London

Credit: AFP/Getty Images

Marquise Goodwin is a former American wide receiver who represented the United States in the long jump event at the 2012 Olympic Games. He started his football career in college, playing for the Texas Longhorns.

He entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2013 NFL Draft. Goodwin participated in 12 games during his first season, catching 17 passes for 283 yards.

Injuries marred his 2014 season, as he only played 10 games and had only one reception for 42 yards. The 49ers signed him in 2017. He finished with a career-best 56 receptions for 962 yards despite the setback of losing a child, earning him a George Halas Award.

Goodwin's 2023 season was a forgettable one. He suffered from illnesses and could only manage four receptions for 67 yards, failing to score a touchdown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Marquise Goodwin failed to continue his fine form after 2017. His 55 receptions for 894 yards in the following three seasons combined fell short of his standout 2017 performance.

4 Jeff Demps

Sprinter: 2012 London

Credit: The Gainesville Sun

Jeff Demps only played two competitive NFL games in 2013 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which he recorded 14 rushing yards. Before that, he competed in the 4x100 relay race as part of the United States relay team.

His football journey began at the University of Florida, where he played for the Florida Gators football team. His best season came in 2009 when he rushed 99 times for 745 yards, finishing with 7 touchdowns.

Demps chose to skip the 2012 NFL Combine and Draft to focus on the Olympics that summer. Although the team received a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics, it was later retrieved as they suffered disqualification after Tyson Gay admitted to using a banned substance.

5 Jeremy Bloom

Freestyle skiing: 2002 Salt Lake City & 2006 Turin

Credit: Nathan Bilow / AP

Jeremy Bloom never played a regular-season NFL game. He only spent a short time in the league, as his major focus was on skiing.

His kicking and punting prowess in the University of Colorado football team attracted the Philadelphia Eagles to pick him in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He couldn't make his debut that season as the team placed him on injured reserve following a hamstring injury during training camp.

He only played in preseason games in 2007, recording 20.3 yards per 12 kickoff returns and 7.8 yards per 10 punt returns. He eventually joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in December 2007 after the Eagles released him. However, he only joined the Steelers in training camp before they, too, released him.

In skiing, he boasts a career that includes winning a world championship once, participating in the Olympics twice, and securing ten World Cup gold medals. His accomplishments led to his induction into the National Ski Hall of Fame in 2013.

6 Jahvid Best

Sprinter: 2016 Rio de Janeiro

Credit: SRDJAN SUKI, EPA

The American-born running back was also a track and field athlete at the 2016 Olympics. Although Jahvid Best started his athletic career in the United States, he honored his father's country, Saint Lucia, by representing it at the 2016 Olympics.

During the 2016 Olympics, Best sprinted the 100-meter heat in 10.39 seconds but did not advance to the semifinals. Before his professional athletics career though, he excelled in college football.

His fine performances made him the 30th overall pick by the Detroit Lions. The coach had high praises for Best, stating that he enjoyed watching him play football at college.

However, numerous concussions shortened his football career. He played two seasons for the Lions, accumulating 945 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns in 22 games.

7 Willie Gault

Sprinter: 1980 Moscow; Bobsled: 1988 Calgary

Credit: Las Vegas Raiders

Willie Gault is a retired wide receiver who played for 11 seasons in the NFL. He was part of the Chicago Bears team that won Super Bowl XX in January 1986.

He is also part of the 100 Greatest Bears of All Time for his exploits at the wideout positions of the team from 1983 to 1987. The Bears drafted him in 1983 with a first-round pick.

That season, he earned a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. One of his most dominant displays was in Super Bowl XX. He led the game with 129 yards.

He represented the United States’ athletics team three years earlier that later boycotted the Olympics. He also competed for the Bobsled team during the 1988 Winter Olympics.

8 Michael Bates

Sprinter: 1992 Barcelona

Credit: Olympics.com

Michael Bates was among the few NFL players to win an Olympic medal. He secured the bronze medal in the 200-meter sprint at the 1992 Olympics.

He was also a return specialist and wide receiver who played for six NFL teams. The Seattle Seahawks picked the five-time Pro Bowler in the sixth round of the 1992 NFL Draft.

However, he didn't start playing until 1993. He finished his career with 373 kick returns for 9,110 yards and five return touchdowns.​​​​​​​

9 Larry Burton

Sprinter: 1972 Munich

Credit: Virginia Sports Hall Of Fame

Larry Burton was so close to winning an Olympic medal. He finished fourth in the 200-meter race at the 1972 Olympic Games held in Munich.

During his senior year at Purdue University, he ended the season with 38 receptions totaling 702 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per catch, and scoring 4 touchdowns. Due to his strong performances, the New Orleans Saints selected him in the first round of the 1975 NFL Draft.

For a player who was the seventh overall pick, many consider him one of the biggest draft busts in Saints’ history. Although he managed 35 receptions for 615 yards in his three seasons at the Saints, he was never a long-term starter.

His rookie season was his best year for the Saints. He ended with 16 receptions for 305 yards and two scores. He played his last two seasons in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers in 1978 and 1979.

He did not start any games for them, playing only 15 games across two seasons. During those games, he made nine receptions for 189 yards and scored three times.​​​​​​​

10 Ron Brown

Sprinter: 1984 Los Angeles

AZ Central

Ron Brown is an Olympic gold medalist. He was a member of the United States 4x100 relay team that won gold at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Brown played eight seasons in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns drafted him in 1983 but traded him to the Los Angeles Rams.

He officially began his professional career with the Rams in 1984, playing as a rookie wide receiver. He finished that rookie season with 23 receptions for 478 yards and four touchdowns. In the 1985 season, he became a return specialist.

He returned 28 kicks, totaling 918 yards and scoring three touchdowns, with his touchdown count and average of 32.8 yards per return leading the league that season. His performances that season earned him Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition. You can say Los Angeles did Brown well, as he achieved major sporting recognition in the city.​​​​​​​

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.