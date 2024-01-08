Highlights The 2023 NFL playoffs have been set with six matchups for Super Wild Card Weekend from January 13 to January 15.

In the most compelling matchup on the slate, the Rams will take on the Lions in the battle of the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade on Sunday in Detroit.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will face off with his old team when the Green Bay Packers come to visit Jerry's World on Sunday.

The field for the 2023 NFL playoffs is set.

The 2023 NFL regular season concluded on Sunday with Week 18 wrapping up a wacky and wild campaign. Now, we look ahead to the first round of the playoffs, with Super Wild Card Weekend featuring six matchups across three days from January 13-15. We've got you covered with all the important details about each of the weekend's contests.

Here's the Super Wild Card Weekend TV schedule:

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule Matchup (Seed) Date Time (EST) Network Stadium Cleveland Browns (5) @ Houston Texans (4) Saturday, January 13 4:30pm NBC NRG Stadium, Houston Miami Dolphins (6) @ Kansas City Chiefs (3) Saturday, January 13 8pm Peacock Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Pittsburgh Steelers (7) @ Buffalo Bills (2) Sunday, January 14 1pm CBS Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park Green Bay Packers (7) @ Dallas Cowboys (2) Sunday, January 14 4:30pm FOX AT&T Stadium, Arlington Los Angeles Rams (6) @ Detroit Lions (3) Sunday, January 14 8pm NBC Ford Field, Detroit Philadelphia Eagles (5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) Monday, January 15 8:15pm ESPN Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay

Related NFL MVP race: Latest betting odds following Week 18 A look at the top five players' betting odds in the NFL MVP race.

AFC Super Wild Card Weekend matchups

Joe Flacco and the surprising Browns head to Houston to take on the upstart Texans

The Houston Texans were able to overcome a late-season slip due to a two-game absence for rookie phenom C.J. Stroud to claim their first AFC South title since the Deshaun Watson era in 2019. However, they face quite a challenge on Wild Card Weekend from the visiting Cleveland Browns, who actually finished with a better record (11-6) than their hosts (10-7).

The Browns beat the Texans pretty soundly 36-22 a few weeks ago, but it's tough to read too much into that game considering it was one of the two that Stroud missed with his concussion.

Even with Stroud back, he will have his work cut out for him against a Browns pass defense that did not allow 300 yards through the air all season and only allowed 250+ on three occasions. The fact that Stroud's receiving corps has been in and out of the training room over the last few weeks doesn't bode well for them here either.

Browns Passing Offense Past 5 Games Stat Browns NFL Rank Yards/game 292 1st Yards/Attempt 7.7 3rd Pass TD 13 T-2nd

On the other hand, this will be a very interesting battle between a Flacco-led passing attack that was the most potent in the NFL over the final five weeks and a Texans pass rush that recorded an NFL-high 19 sacks in their final five contests. If Houston wants to get their first playoff win of the DeMeco Ryans-Stroud era, they'll need to ride running back Devin Singletary against Cleveland's much more beatable rush defense.

Dolphins and Chiefs face off in a matchup of talented but cold powerhouses

In one of the more high-profile matchups of the weekend, the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC East runners-up, the Miami Dolphins. Both teams finished 11-6, though both teams started the season 8-3, which speaks to how rough the run-in has been for these clubs.

Kansas City does have a few advantages in this matchup, however. The Chiefs will have home field advantage, which is a big plus against a team that was as dominant at home and as suspect on the road as Miami has been in 2023. K.C. is also coming into this game much healthier, as they were able to rest many starters in Week 18.

Dolphins Key Injuries Player Injury Status Bradley Chubb, Edge Torn ACL Out for year Jaelan Phillips, Edge Torn Achilles Out for year Connor Williams, G Torn ACL Out for year Xavien Howard, CB Foot Missed Week 18, Questionable Raheem Mostert, RB Knee/Ankle Missed Week 18, Questionable Jaylen Waddle, WR High Ankle Sprain Missed Week 18, Questionable

Meanwhile, the Dolphins will be without their top two pass rushers and a starting guard. They could also be missing their No. 2 WR (Jaylen Waddle) and top RB (Raheem Mostert) after the pair were unable to go in Week 18. Whether he has help or not, no doubt Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who spent his first six seasons in Kansas City, will be looking to show out and drive home the point that he was worth every penny of the extension the Chiefs refused to give him in 2022.

Bills look to continue late-season hot streak against surging Steelers

Who would have thought back in November when the Buffalo Bills were 6-6 that they would not only make the playoffs, but steal the division title away from the Dolphins in the regular season finale? Safe to say that in a season where they fired their offensive coordinator, lost four games in a six-week span, and also had a five-game winning streak, Buffalo fans have experienced every emotion on the spectrum.

It's clear that the Bills are playing their best ball at the right time—but so are their Super Wild Card weekend opponents, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is currently riding their own little three-game winning streak, and that late-season resurgence is largely down to a change under center, with Mason Rudolph taking over for the bland duo of Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky.

Rudolph has shown that he can move the ball and score points, but with defensive superstar T.J. Watt unlikely to play due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain, it's going to be an uphill battle to keep up with Josh Allen and Co. The Steelers have some talented playmakers in the passing game, but if they want to beat the Bills, they'll have to continue relying on their power running game—which ranks third in the NFL over the past 10 games—to keep the ball out of Allen's hands.

Related Updated 2024 NFL Draft order following Week 18 With Week 18 in the books, the first 18 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft order are locked in.

NFC Super Wild Card Weekend matchups

Packers head to Jerry's World to take on Cowboys and their old head coach

A reunion of sorts will take place in Arlington, Texas on Sunday as the Green Bay Packers look to take down their old head coach, Mike McCarthy, and his new team. The Dallas Cowboys were able to claim the NFC East title thanks to Philly's late-season collapse, and because of that, they got arguably the easiest NFC matchup on Wild Card Weekend.

Jordan Love and the Packers are no slouches, but they lack the playoff experience to pose a real threat here. This one will be more about gaining the playoff experience that a team fielding the youngest roster in the NFL needs to take the next step.

Cowboys Home Ranks Stat Cowboys NFL Rank Yards/Game 425.8 1st TDs 29 5th Yards/Play 6.11 5th 1st Downs 181 2nd Completion % 73.5 1st Yards/Pass Attempt 8.1 4th Wins 8 1st

Obviously, they have a chance, as their defensive strength (pass defense) matches up well with Dallas' offensive strength (pass offense). However, Dallas has not lost at home this year and have beaten opponents by an average of 21.5 points in the JerryDome. We doubt the inexperienced Packers will be able to buck that trend, but they will acquire valuable playoff experience even with a loss.

Stafford, Goff play the teams that traded them in Rams-Lions matchup

This is clearly the marquee matchup of the weekend: the two teams that participated in arguably the most impactful trade in recent NFL history matching up in the playoffs. What makes this game even more compelling is that the quarterbacks that were swapped in the trade—both of whom were drafted No. 1 overall by their Wild Card opponents—will be facing off against one another to determine the trade's legacy once and for all.

Matthew Stafford will make his return to Ford Field, where he led the Detroit Lions for over a decade as one of the lone bright spots during one of the worst stretches in franchise history. Jared Goff, meanwhile, will get a chance to prove to the Los Angeles Rams and head coach Sean McVay that he always had the talent to lead a franchise to Super Bowl contention.

This one may be the toughest to call of any game on the Wild Card slate. The emotional component cannot be discounted, with Stafford returning to Detroit to play against the fanbase that showered him with so much love during the dark days of the Lions, while Goff looks to prove his worth to the franchise that gave up on him.

Rams/Lions Defense Rankings Last 5 Weeks Category Stat Rank Lions Rush Yards Allowed/Game 78.4 1st Rams Rush Yards Allowed/Game 96.6 6th Lions Pass Yards Allowed/Game 290.6 Last Rams Pass Yards Allowed/Game 258.2 29th

The game is shaping up as a real showcase for Goff and Stafford as well. Over the past five weeks, the Lions have given up the fewest rushing yards in the NFL and the Rams have given up the sixth-fewest. During that same span, Detroit has allowed opponents the most passing yards in the league, with the Rams allowing the fourth-most.

Eagles look to stop the bleeding as they journey to play the Buccaneers

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

This will be a battle of teams coming in on polar opposite sides of the spectrum. The Philadelphia Eagles started with the best record in football at 10-1, but completely collapsed as they finished the season with just one win over the final six weeks, which is fewer than all but the Commanders during that span. Shifts in the coaching hierarchy during that time have not worked out and have seemingly contributed to the team's free fall.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the opposite experience this season. After starting the post-Tom Brady era off as most expected, losing seven of their first 11 games, they have turned up the heat during the coldest time of the year, winning five games in the regular season's final six weeks, tied for the most in the NFL.

Apart from their wins in Weeks 1 and 18, the Buccaneers have thrown for at least 320 yards in each of their victories. The offense moves through Baker Mayfield's right arm, as evidenced by their 32nd-ranked rush offense. Luckily for them, the Eagles pass defense has morphed into swiss cheese over the past six weeks, allowing the fifth-most passing yards and the fourth-best opponent passer rating over that span.

Eagles Pass Defense Past 6 Games Category Eagles NFL Rank Pass Yards Allowed/Game 247.2 28th Opponent Pass TD 12 28th Opponent Completion % 66.8 T-25th Opponent Passer Rating 104.2 29th

It would be shocking for the Eagles to be shown the door on Wild Card Weekend after their near-perfect start, but their current form makes them arguably the worst team in the NFC playoff field.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.