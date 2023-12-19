Highlights The Baltimore Ravens have a 76% chance of clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC, despite their tough remaining schedule.

The Philadelphia Eagles are still likely to beat the Cowboys for the NFC East crown despite an MNF upset loss, thanks to their final three matchups, which are all against teams out of the playoff hunt.

The Seattle Seahawks, who have a relatively easy remaining schedule, could be a dark horse in the NFC Wild Card after their surprise upset win on MNF.

The 2023 NFL regular season has reached its final stretch, with only three games to go to decide who won't make the playoffs, who will make it to the playoffs, and where they will be seeded. Somehow, 26 of the league's 32 teams are still mathematically alive with only three weeks to go.

However, only 22 of those have a realistic chance of making the postseason after the events of Week 15. Here's everything you need to know about the playoff pictures in both the AFC and NFC, which tiebreakers help which teams, and which clubs are on the brink of falling out of this picture.

NFL Tiebreaking Procedures

Here are the procedures for divisional tiebreakers:

Head-to-head record Divisional record Record in common games Conference record Strength of victory in all games Strength of schedule in all games

Here are the procedures for Wild Card tiebreakers:

Head-to-head record Conference record Record in common games (min. four) Strength of victory in all games Strength of schedule in all games

AFC Playoff Standings

Three out of four division leaders should feel comfortable

Seed Team Record Conf. Record Remaining Schedule Tiebreakers 1 Baltimore Ravens (x) 11-3 7-3 @ SF, vs. MIA, vs. PIT 2 Miami Dolphins 10-4 7-3 vs. DAL, @ BAL, vs. BUF 3 Kansas City Chiefs 9-5 7-2 vs. LV, vs. CIN, @ LAC 4 Jacksonville Jaguars 8-6 6-5 @ TB, vs. CAR, @ TEN Head-to-Head tiebreaker eliminates Colts and Texans 5 Cleveland Browns 9-5 6-3 @ HOU, vs. NYJ, @ CIN 6 Cincinnati Bengals 8-6 3-6 @ PIT, @ KC, vs. CLE Head-to-Head tiebreaker eliminates Colts and Bills, Division tiebreaker initially used to eliminate Texans 7 Indianapolis Colts 8-6 6-4 @ ATL, vs. LV, vs. HOU Conference record tiebreaker eliminates Bills, Division tiebreaker eliminates Texans

x = clinched playoff berth

The Baltimore Ravens now have a 76 percent chance at taking the No. 1 seed according to the New York Times calculator, despite their tough schedule to finish off the campaign. A meeting at the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 will be tough, but they get the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Baltimore for their final two games. The Dolphins are not a great road team and the Steelers have been in free fall recently, so the Ravens should go 2-1 here and snag the top seed.

The Miami Dolphins have a brutal final stretch, and if the Bills run the table, Miami will really need to beat them in Week 18 to avoid a collapse. The Cowboys on the road also seem like easy pickings these days, however. The Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, just need to beat two lowly divisional opponents to clinch the AFC West for the eighth straight year, though their 11 percent chance at the top seed likely means their streak of hosting five AFC Championship games in a row is over.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a cupcake schedule and should be able to hold on to their tenuous division lead in the AFC South. The Cleveland Browns pulled another one out despite three Joe Flacco interceptions against the Chicago Bears. Tests against Houston and Cincinnati will be tough, but if Cleveland can just beat the Jets in Week 17, they're pretty much guaranteed a playoff spot.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, a win in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers would go a really long way for their chances, as they already hold tiebreakers over the Bills and Colts. A loss would nearly kill their playoff hopes altogether. For the Indianapolis Colts, the season and their playoff charge will likely come down to their Week 18 winner-take-all battle with the Texans.

AFC teams still in the playoff hunt

There are still a handful of 8-6 and 7-7 teams with designs on the playoffs

Seed Team Playoff Odds Record Conf. Record Remaining Schedule Tiebreakers 8 Houston Texans 55% 8-6 5-4 vs. CLE, vs. TEN, @ IND Conference tiebreaker eliminates Bills 9 Buffalo Bills 71% 8-6 4-5 @ LAC, vs. NE, @ MIA 10 Pittsburgh Steelers 3% 7-7 5-5 vs. CIN, @ SEA, @ BAL Conference tiebreaker eliminates Broncos 11 Denver Broncos 21% 7-7 4-5 vs. NE, vs. LAC, @ LV

As is the case for the Colts, the Houston Texans' playoff hopes will likely be decided in their divisional clash in Week 18, though there is still a small chance that both AFC South teams make it as Wild Cards if the Bengals and Bills falter.

Buffalo has by far the best playoff odds of the 8-6 bunch at 71 percent, as they were able to get through a rough stretch of their schedule unscathed, and now, they just need to beat the Chargers and Patriots to punch their playoff ticket. What a turnaround.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the easiest remaining schedule of the "in the hunt" bunch three weeks ago, but they haven't won since and now have only a three percent chance of squeaking into the dance. If they can beat the Bengals and Seahawks, and the Ravens have the top seed locked up by Week 18, they've got a shot.

The Denver Broncos only have a 21 percent chance at the playoffs, but other than their ugly conference record, we're not sure why. If any team in the hunt can run the table, it's Russell Wilson and company, as their final three opponents have combined for 14 wins this year.

NFC Playoff Standings

49ers and NFC East separating themselves from the pack

Seed Team Record Conf. Record Remaining Schedule Tiebreakers 1 San Francisco 49ers (z) 11-3 9-1 vs. BAL, @ WAS, vs. LAR 2 Dallas Cowboys (x) 10-4 7-3 @ MIA, vs. DET, @ WAS Conference tiebreaker eliminates Lions 3 Detroit Lions 10-4 6-3 @ MIN, vs. DAL, vs. MIN 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-7 6-4 vs. JAX, vs. NO, @ CAR 5 Philadelphia Eagles (x) 10-4 6-3 vs. NYG, vs. ARI, @ NYG 6 Minnesota Vikings 7-7 6-3 vs. DET, vs. GB, @ DET Conference tiebreaker eliminates Rams and Saints 7 Los Angeles Rams 7-7 5-4 vs. NO, @ NYG, @ SF Conference tiebreaker eliminates Saints

z = clinched division

x = clinched playoff berth

It certainly seems like the San Francisco 49ers are head and shoulders above the rest of the league right now. They've given us no reason to doubt they can win out and take this conference, not to mention the teams chasing them aren't doing much to inspire confidence. The Dallas Cowboys got walloped this week, but thanks to a choke by the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, they hold onto the top spot in the NFC East and the No. 2 seed via their superior division record.

The Eagles, however, play the Giants twice, while the Cowboys have to go to South Beach to take on the Fins. Even with Philly's three-game losing streak, they still seem like the logical choice there. The Detroit Lions bounced back nicely in Week 15, though it's unlikely they move anywhere from the second or third seed over the final three weeks unless they allow the Vikings to sweep them.

In the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a good spot. Wins against the Saints and Panthers should seal the division for them, and they look more than capable with a rejuvenated Baker Mayfield at the controls.

Behind those top five are the Minnesota Vikings, whose sparkling conference record is what's keeping them in the sixth seed despite having lost three of their last four. There is perhaps no team in the Wild Card race that controls their fate to the extent of Minnesota: if they win all three of their games, all they need is the Lions to stumble against the Cowboys, and they would be set to win the division. Far-fetched, sure, but possible. Detroit has been unpredictable after all.

The Los Angeles Rams have an important matchup in Week 16, as a loss would allow the Saints to leapfrog them in the standings. After that, they should get a win against the Giants, and if they're lucky, the dominant 49ers will have nothing to play for in Week 18.

NFC teams still in the playoff hunt

There are still a handful of 7-7 and 6-8 teams with a shot at the dance

Seed Team Record Conf. Record Remaining Schedule Tiebreakers 8 Seattle Seahawks 7-7 6-5 @ TEN, vs. PIT, @ ARI Conference tiebreaker eliminates Saints 9 New Orleans Saints 7-7 4-5 @ LAR, @ TB, vs. ATL 10 Atlanta Falcons 6-8 4-6 vs. IND, @ CHI, @ NO Head-to-head tiebreaker eliminates Packers 11 Green Bay Packers 6-8 4-5 @ CAR, @ MIN, vs. CHI

This quartet along with the Vikings and Rams are fighting for two spots between them, and there was a big shakeup with the Seattle Seahawks pulling off an improbable upset against the Eagles on MNF.

That puts them atop the best of the rest, and with what seems like the easiest schedule left here, they could very well turn it back on to finish the season strong and give the Vikings, Rams, and Saints (all of whom play division leaders), a run for their money.

The New Orleans Saints' playoff fate likely lies in the NFC South, but if they somehow beat the Rams on the road, all of that changes. The Atlanta Falcons have a similar scenario, as a win over the Colts in Week 16 would put them squarely back in the Wild Card race, but their uncertainty at QB is what is likely to lead to their downfall.

They looked terrible, then great. Now they look terrible again. The Green Bay Packers are tough to predict, but their playoff hopes essentially lie with their Week 17 trip to Minnesota, assuming they can beat both the Panthers and Bears, which, we know, is a big assumption to make after their performances these last two weeks. Either way, they're going to have to run the table to get in at this point. Even then it might not be enough, as a 10-7 is likely to be required.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.