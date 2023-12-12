Highlights The AFC playoff picture is incredibly tight, with 10 teams within two games of each other from seeds two to 11.

The NFC playoff picture is also tough to call, with five 6-7 teams vying for the Wild Card spot and two 10-3 teams battling for the NFC East crown.

The NFC South remains the most intriguing divisional battle, with three teams that can realistically claim the crown by season's end.

The NFL playoff picture could not be more confusing if it was written in Egyptian hieroglyphs. It feels like half the league is in the playoff conversation, and another handful of teams are on their way to joining the party. With four weeks left in the 2023 campaign, a lot of the seeding could go right down to the wire in Week 18.

Here's a look at all the playoff standings, tiebreakers, and scenarios for each team in both the AFC and NFC that are still in the mix for a spot in the postseason.

Related Every major Week 14 injury in the NFL and why it matters The carnage continued in Week 14, as several more starting quarterbacks, including C.J. Stroud and Justin Herbert, suffered injuries.

AFC Playoff Standings

Rank Team Record Division Record Conference Record Tiebreakers 1 Baltimore Ravens 10-3 3-2 6-3 2 Miami Dolphins 9-4 3-1 6-3 3 Kansas City Chiefs 8-5 3-1 6-2 Wins Head-to-Head Tiebreak with Jaguars 4 Jacksonville Jaguars 8-5 4-1 6-4 5 Cleveland Browns 8-5 3-2 6-3 6 Pittsburgh Steelers 7-6 3-1 5-4 Division tiebreak eliminates Texans, Head-to-Head tiebreak eliminates Bengals, Conference record tiebreak eliminates Broncos and Bills, Record in common games tiebreak eliminates Colts 7 Indianapolis Colts 7-6 3-2 5-4 Division tiebreak eliminates Texans, Conference record tiebreak eliminates Broncos, Bengals, and Bills 8 Houston Texans 7-6 1-2 4-4 Conference record tiebreak eliminates Broncos, Bengals, and Bills 9 Denver Broncos 7-6 2-2 4-5 Conference record tiebreak eliminates Bengals, Head-to-Head tiebreak eliminates Bills 10 Cincinnati Bengals 7-6 0-4 3-6 Head-to-Head tiebreak eliminates Bills 11 Buffalo Bills 7-6 2-2 4-5

Division Leaders

All four AFC division leaders still have chance at the No. 1 seed

Things got a lot murkier at the top of the AFC playoff picture in Week 14, as three division leaders dropped games they were expected to win. That leaves the Baltimore Ravens with a one-game cushion at the top after they pulled a rabbit out of a hat in an overtime victory over the surging Los Angeles Rams. And it's a good thing too, because looking at Baltimore's remaining schedule, they're going to need it.

No. 1 Seed Odds Week 15 Week 16 Week 17 Week 18 Baltimore Ravens 54% @ Jaguars (8-5) @ 49ers (10-3) vs. Dolphins (9-4) vs. Steelers (7-6) Miami Dolphins 18% vs. Jets (5-8) vs. Cowboys (10-3) @ Ravens (10-3) vs. Bills (7-6) Kansas City Chiefs 20% @ Patriots (3-10) vs. Raiders (5-8) vs. Bengals (7-6) @ Chargers (5-8) Jacksonville Jaguars 4% vs. Ravens (10-3) @ Bucaneers (6-7) vs. Panthers (1-12) @ Titans (5-8)

The Ravens play four teams with winning records, including three division leaders and their pesky AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Going 2-2 in those games would seem reasonable, which would give them 12 wins on the season. That would mean that the Chiefs and Jaguars would both need to win out to tie with Baltimore. With games against the Jaguars and Dolphins remaining, the Ravens control their own destiny and are in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed.

The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, are coming off of arguably the most shocking loss of the season on Monday night to the Tennessee Titans. Now, it really all comes down to the game against the Ravens. All things being equal, the winner of that game is very likely going to claim that No. 1 seed, as we'd expect both teams to lose their final NFC matchup of the year.

In the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs did not represent themselves well in a wild loss to the Buffalo Bills, but somehow they still have a very realistic outside chance to ensure they'd be hosting the AFC Championship game for the sixth straight year. They have the fourth-weakest remaining schedule, and if they win out, they would have more conference wins than any of the other division winners. K.C. hasn't been at their best this year, but if Mahomes can't take down Bailey Zappe, Aidan O'Connell, Jake Browning, and Easton Stick, they don't deserve it anyway.

Finally, the Jacksonville Jaguars still technically have a chance at the top seed, but their route is a winding and highly unlikely one. They have to play the Ravens in Week 15. If they lose to Baltimore, they'll have no chance at the top seed and might even be in danger of losing their division lead. But if they somehow pull off the upset, the rest of their cupcake schedule should make the race for the top seed all the more interesting. Their struggles with AFC teams are likely to come back and bite them in the tiebreakers, however.

The Browns and the 7-6 Club

There are 6 teams tied with a 7-6 record on the AFC playoff bubble

This is where the AFC playoff picture gets fascinating. While the Cleveland Browns won to go to 8-5 in Week 14, the rest of the contending teams all have the same record, at 7-6.

Playoff Odds Week 15 Week 16 Week 17 Week 18 Cleveland Browns 86% vs. Bears (5-8) @ Texans (7-6) vs. Jets (5-8) @ Bengals (7-6) Pittsburgh Steelers 25% @ Colts (7-6) vs. Bengals (7-6) @ Seahawks (6-7) @ Ravens (10-3) Indianapolis Colts 44% vs. Steelers (7-6) @ Falcons (6-7) vs. Raiders (5-8) vs. Texans (7-6) Houston Texans 35% @ Titans (5-8) vs. Browns (8-5) vs. Titans (5-8) @ Colts (7-6) Denver Broncos 48% @ Lions (9-4) vs. Patriots (3-10) vs. Chargers (5-8) @ Raiders (5-8) Cincinnati Bengals 25% vs. Vikings (7-6) @ Steelers (7-6) @ Chiefs (8-5) vs. Browns (8-5) Buffalo Bills 23% vs. Cowboys (10-3) @ Chargers (5-8) vs. Patriots (3-10) @ Dolphins (9-4)

The Cleveland Browns are the only team on the bubble that isn't 7-6, which gives them a one-game advantage. They seem as though they've found the solid game-manager QB that they've been looking for in Joe Flacco. They probably have the easiest schedule of any team in this group, and their superior conference record also gives them a leg up. Whether it's in the fifth, sixth, or seventh seed, the Browns seem destined for the postseason this year despite their litany of injuries.

Their AFC North division rivals, however, are not looking so hot. The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost back-to-back games to previously two-win teams, but they've got one thing working for them: the tiebreakers. They already beat the Bengals, and they own the conference tiebreaker with the Bills and Broncos. If they lose in Week 15 to the Colts, their playoff chances are shot, but if they win, they could wreak some havoc down the line.

As mentioned, the Week 15 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Steelers kind of feels like a loser goes home type of situation. If the Colts win, they're not guaranteed to get in, but it will keep hope alive. More than likely, their playoff hopes will rest on the result of their Week 18 battle with the Texans.

Next up are those Houston Texans. They are hurting right now with three injuries in their receiving core and C.J. Stroud in the concussion protocol, but if Stroud can return promptly, they've still got a shot here. First things first though, if they don't beat the Colts in the final week, they'll probably fall short. But if they can do that and also get a sweep of the division rival Titans, they'll be sitting pretty with 10 wins and excellent division and conference records, which would bode well for the inevitable tiebreakers.

After the Browns, the NYT calculator is actually giving the Denver Broncos the best odds to make it out of this bunch. They could realistically win out with the schedule they've got and the form they're in. The Lions have been playing terribly of late, and the remainder of their schedule are teams that will be looking to tank by the time the Broncos get a hold of them. They've already beaten the Bills, and they own the conference tiebreaker over the Bengals. All they need is a loss or two from the teams ahead of them, which isn't asking much.

The Cincinnati Bengals are a surprise re-entrant into the playoff race. Jake Browning is no joke based on his last couple of performances, but it would be very surprising if he actually led them all the way to the postseason. They have awful division and conference records, and every team left on their schedule has a winning record. They do have a win over the Bills, but they will be hard-pressed to finish above any of these other contenders.

Who would have thought that the Buffalo Bills would actually factor into the playoff picture come this final month of the regular season. Unfortunately, they still have to play two division leaders and their 4-5 conference record does them no favors either. If they can pull off a shocking upset against the red-hot Cowboys, they're right back in this thing, but otherwise, they're dead in the water.

NFC Playoff Standings

Rank Team Record Division Record Conference Record Tiebreakers 1 San Francisco 49ers 10-3 4-0 8-1 Head-to-Head tiebreaker eliminates Cowboys 2 Dallas Cowboys 10-3 4-1 7-3 Division record tiebreaker eliminates Eagles 3 Detroit Lions 9-4 2-2 6-3 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-7 3-1 5-4 Common games tiebreaker eliminates Falcons, Head-to-Head tiebreaker eliminates Saints 5 Philadelphia Eagles 10-3 3-1 6-2 6 Minnesota Vikings 7-6 2-1 6-3 7 Green Bay Packers 6-7 2-2 4-4 Head-to-Head tiebreaker eliminates Rams (Division tiebreaker initially used to eliminate Seahawks), Conference record tiebreaker eliminates Falcons (Division tiebreaker initially used to eliminate Saints) 8 Los Angeles Rams 6-7 4-1 4-4 Conference record tiebreak eliminates Falcons (Division tiebreaker initially used to eliminate Saints), Head-to-Head tiebreak eliminates Seahawks 9 Seattle Seahawks 6-7 1-4 5-5 Conference record tiebreak eliminates Falcons (Division tiebreaker initially used to eliminate Saints) 10 Atlanta Falcons 6-7 3-1 4-5 Head-to-Head tiebreak eliminates Saints 11 Buffalo Bills 6-7 2-2 3-5

NFC Division Leaders (and the Eagles)

The race for the top NFC seed is currently a three-horse race

With a trio of teams sitting at 10-3 tied for the conference and the league's best record, the battle for home field advantage should be a doozy down the stretch.

No. 1 Seed Odds Week 15 Week 16 Week 17 Week 18 San Francisco 49ers 74% @ Cardinals (3-10) vs. Ravens (10-3) @ Commanders (4-9) vs. Rams (6-7) Dallas Cowboys 6% @ Bills (7-6) @ Dolphins (9-4) vs. Lions (9-4) @ Commanders (4-9) Detroit Lions 1% vs. Broncos (7-6) @ Vikings (7-6) @ Cowboys (10-3) vs. Vikings (7-6) Tampa Bay Buccaneers <1% @ Packers (6-7) vs. Jaguars (8-5) vs. Saints (6-7) @ Panthers (1-12) Philadelphia Eagles 20% @ Seahawks (6-7) vs. Giants (5-8) vs. Cardinals (3-10) @ Giants (5-8)

Obviously, the San Francisco 49ers control who will get home-field advantage in the NFC. They've beaten both the Eagles and Cowboys handily, so any ties at the top will go to the boys from the Bay. They have a tough game against the Ravens, but it's at home, and the Cardinals and Commanders are both gimmies. If the Rams are lucky, the Niners will have locked up the top seed by the time they meet in Week 18.

There aren't many teams playing better ball than the Dallas Cowboys at the moment. They've won five in a row, but the one worrying thing is that they haven't been great on the road, and that's where they'll play three of their last four. They have one of the tougher remaining schedules in the NFL, so it would not be surprising if they fell from this spot. And it's worth noting that if both they and the Eagles win out, Philly would win the division based on conference record anyway.

Detroit Lions fans must be shaking in their boots right now. Jared Goff looks like the Goff that was pushed out of L.A. and their defense can't stop anybody from moving the ball. They're definitely going to make it into the postseason, but if they lose to the Vikings in Week 16, even their division crown might come into question. With one of the toughest remaining schedules in the league, we're expecting the Lions to limp into the postseason.

The NFC South is a wasteland, but somebody's got to win it, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently in pole position to do so. They have two home games and a contest against the Panthers. If they can win the Carolina game and take care of the Saints at home the week before, they should be laughing all the way to a home playoff matchup with the Cowboys or Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't division-leaders right now, but it's more than likely that they will be by season's end. They can probably kiss the top seed goodbye, but if they win out against the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL, they will reclaim their division title and the number two seed in the conference. They just can't have any more hiccups.

The Vikings and the 6-7s

Five teams with 6-7 records will be duking it out for two Wild Card spots

Just like in the AFC, the NFC playoff picture starts to get a lot foggier when you get down past the 10-3 Eagles in the five-seed. There are only two Wild Card spots up for grabs, but there are six teams vying for them. This has all the makings of an epic final month.

Playoff Odds Week 15 Week 16 Week 17 Week 18 Minnesota Vikings 62% @ Bengals (7-6) vs. Lions (9-4) vs. Packers (6-7) @ Lions (9-4) Green Bay Packers 50% vs. Buccaneers (6-7) @ Panthers (1-12) @ Vikings (7-6) vs. Bears (5-8) Los Angeles Rams 37% vs. Commanders (4-9) vs. Saints (6-7) @ Giants (5-8) @ 49ers (10-3) Seattle Seahawks 21% vs. Eagles (10-3) @ Titans (5-8) vs. Steelers (7-6) @ Cardinals (3-10) Atlanta Falcons 34% @ Panthers (1-12) vs. Colts (7-6) @ Bears (5-8) @ Saints (6-7) New Orleans Saints 32% vs. Giants (5-8) @ Rams (6-7) @ Buccaneers (6-7) vs. Falcons (6-7)

With a one-game lead over the field, the Minnesota Vikings would seem to be in a good spot here. The only problem is their uncertainty at QB. They have a pretty tough remaining schedule, but it also allows them to essentially control their own destiny. If they win their remaining division games, no other Wild Card team can touch them, and they might even be challenging the free-falling Lions for the division title come Week 18. The defense has been superb, so it all depends on Josh Dobbs or Nick Mullens at this point, both of whom are tough to predict.

The Green Bay Packers were looking like the Wild Card team nobody wanted to play, but after a loss to the Giants on Monday night, it might be time to reassess how good this team actually is. Lucky for them, they have four very winnable games remaining. If they can beat the Vikings, they're in, but if they don't, they can still squeeze in with wins against the lowly Panthers and surging Bears.

This Los Angeles Rams team is the one that is most likely to take that seventh seed behind the Vikings. They've been very potent offensively, and their defense has been better than the sum of its parts, which is always a good sign. They also have three straight sub-.500 opponents before a finale against a 49ers team that might already have the conference sewn up by then. This team could very well go 10-7 this season.

The Seattle Seahawks were looking good in the middle of the campaign, but we all knew they had a brutal gauntlet coming near the end of the year. They've lost four straight as a result, and with Geno Smith's health a question mark, it's hard to ride with this team as a dark-horse to steal a spot here. Their very poor division and conference records also makes it impossible to win tiebreakers against any of the teams above them.

Both the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are in the Wild Card race, but both of them are more likely to win their division than claim a Wild Card spot. If the Saints can beat the Bucs and the Falcons in the final two weeks, the division is likely theirs. If Atlanta can beat its two NFC South foes and steal a victory from the Bears as well, they will be wearing the elusive NFC South crown.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.