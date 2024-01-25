Highlights The San Francisco 49ers are making their seventh NFC Championship Game appearance in 13 years after knocking off the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.

The Detroit Lions inched closer to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance with a Divisional Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The GIVEMESPORT NFL staff predicts the NFC Championship showdown between the 49ers and Lions.

Following a highly entertaining Divisional Round in which three of the four games were decided by a single score, the road to Super Bowl 58 is now only open to four teams.

On the AFC side of things, the Baltimore Ravens are looking to make their first Super Bowl appearance in 11 years, while the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to get a chance to become the first team to win back-to-back championships in 19 seasons.

But our focus here is on the NFC Championship showdown between the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.

After taking Super Wild Card Weekend off, the Niners got all they could handle from the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round before pulling out a 24-21 comeback victory, keeping their hopes of winning a sixth Lombardi Trophy alive.

The Lions, of course, have never even appeared in a Super Bowl but moved one step closer to making that a reality with an eight-point victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But they'll have another futility streak to end first, as Detroit hasn't defeated the 49ers on the road since 1975, going 0-13 in that span.

NFC Championship Game

(3) Detroit Lions at (1) San Francisco 49ers: Sunday, Jan. 28; 6:30 pm ET, FOX

Here's how the GIVEMESPORT NFL staff sees this NFC Championship showdown shaking out.

49ers-Lions predictions

San Francisco and Detroit do battle for a trip to Super Bowl 58

Kellar Ellsworth: In a matchup of explosive offenses with solid but not exceptional quarterbacks, the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers look awfully similar. They are both run by exceptional offensive minds that elevate their already awesome skill players. The Niners have just been building their Death Star longer, hence the superior weapons.

San Francisco also gets the edge defensively due to endless investments in their front seven. It will come down to who can make the opposing quarterback more uncomfortable.

Jared Goff’s got a history of coming up short in December and January, but he’s playing the best ball of his career thanks to Detroit's incredible offensive line. However, the injury to Frank Ragnow looms nearly as large as Deebo Samuel’s shoulder.

Brock Purdy gave Niners fans a serious fright with his play against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. Obviously, Purdy’s played great for much of the season, but there were some stretches that gave off the worst Jimmy Garoppolo vibes. If Purdy’s himself, the Niners should light up the scoreboard, but the Lions likely won’t be far behind.

Prediction: 49ers-35, Lions-30

Alex Murray: The Lions are a real Cinderella story here, but the NFL ain’t no fairy tale. The 49ers are a juggernaut, and even if Deebo Samuel is not at 100%, they still hold the advantage in terms of offensive firepower.

It also doesn’t hurt that one of Detroit’s biggest strengths (offensive line) has been decimated by injuries, with All-Pro center Frank Ragnow dealing with a couple of injuries and guard Jonah Jackson likely to miss the game after undergoing meniscus surgery on Monday.

With Detroit’s offensive line not at 100%, San Francisco’s murderers' row of defensive linemen is all set to make Jared Goff’s day in the Bay a living hell.

Goff has been a lot better against pressure this season than in seasons past, however, and he has more than enough weapons to keep pace with Brock Purdy, who looked shaky last week. Detroit has also been a team of road warriors this season, putting up the third-best away ATS mark (7-2) in the NFL. San Francisco will get their win, but they won’t cover a seven-point spread.

Prediction: 49ers-34, Lions-30

Todd Neikirk: What a magnificent run by a Lions team that has delivered on all the preseason hype. Jared Goff is locked in, and Detroit has serious offensive weapons in Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Sam LaPorta. The biggest question is if their defense can keep up with a strong San Francisco offense.

The 49ers might be without do-it-all weapon Deebo Samuel this week. But even if Samuel is out, the Niners still present huge problems with Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle. The San Francisco offense is going to be a little too much for Detroit to handle this week.

Prediction: 49ers-21, Lions-17

(3)Detroit Lions at (1)San Francisco 49ers GIVEMESPORT NFL Prediction Kellar Ellsworth 49ers-35, Lions-30 Alex Murray 49ers-34, Lions-30 Todd Neikirk 49ers-21, Lions-17 Luke Norris 49ers-30, Lions-17 Braden Ramsey Lions-26, 49ers-23 Michael Rochman 49ers-27, Lions-24

Luke Norris: Great teams have the ability to win when not at their best. And the 49ers obviously didn't look their best against the Packers but still had enough to reach the NFC title game for the seventh time in the last 13 years.

And while they'll need a better performance to get past the Lions, they still don't have to play a perfect game to win because, simply put, they're just the better team from top to bottom.

And let's get real here. Detroit's banged-up offensive line will have fits facing a San Francisco defense that recorded an NFC-best 48 sacks during the regular season. It doesn't help the Lions' case that the Niners' defense also gave up the third-fewest rushing yards in the NFL.

Sure, Detroit gave up the second-fewest, but Christian McCaffrey seems to have a knack for not caring about the stats and can carve up any unit he faces.

As for Brock Purdy, given how last year's NFC Championship Game went, combined with his average performance against the Packers, he'll come out with something to prove and will have a much better game than he did against Green Bay. The Lions might hang tough for a while, but the Niners will roll into the Super Bowl with a double-digit win here.

Prediction: 49ers-30, Lions-17

Braden Ramsey: Brock Purdy looked anything but ready for the moment until his final drive against the Packers. The past playoff criticisms against Kyle Shanahan also popped up through last week's game, with his end-of-half play-calling and clock management in the second quarter leaving much to be desired.

If there is one thing we can be certain of with Dan Campbell, it's that he has the utmost confidence in his team and quarterback. The Lions won't be out-toughed, even if they're hobbled on the offensive line.

This feels much more like a pick 'em than the spread would indicate. I believe Jared Goff is the better quarterback and that he completes his own comeback arc. The 2023 NFL season will end the same way it began.

Prediction: Lions-26, 49ers-23

Michael Rochman: After shaky play to begin the Divisional Round, the 49ers eventually found some rhythm to pull out a victory against Green Bay.

The Lions had a similarly close game but instead couldn’t manage to fully put away Tampa Bay despite controlling most of the game.

Unfortunately for both teams, I think this game goes similarly. Expect Detroit to get control early, but then San Francisco should manage to slowly crawl back and eventually reclaim the game. For that reason, expect the Niners to pull this one out.

Prediction: 49ers-27, Lions-24

