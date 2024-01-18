Highlights All three AFC matchups during Super Wild Card Weekend were blowouts, lacking competitiveness.

Well, while the three AFC matchups during Super Wild Card Weekend all featured intriguing storylines, there wasn't a single competitive game in the conference to kick off these NFL Playoffs, as all we got was a bevy of blowouts.

The Houston Texans kicked off the weekend by pummeling the Cleveland Browns by a score of 45-14 behind a near-perfect performance from C.J. Stroud, who certainly didn't look like a rookie making his postseason debut. DeMeco Ryans, who also didn't look like a rookie head coach, will now take his team to battle against the top-seeded and well-rested Baltimore Ravens.

And while the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins matchup was entertaining due to being one of the coldest games in NFL history, the game itself was a dud as Patrick Mahomes & Co. rolled to an easy 26-7 victory.

Due to more wintery weather in New York, the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to wait an extra day to get it on. But the delay didn't affect Josh Allen, as he accounted for all four Buffalo touchdowns in a 31-17 win to finalize the four AFC teams who will now vie for the two spots in the conference title game.

AFC Divisional Round Schedule

(4) Texans at (1) Ravens: Saturday, Jan. 20; 4:30 pm ET; ABC/ESPN

(3) Chiefs at (2) Bills: Sunday, Jan. 21; 6:30 pm ET, CBS

Here's how the GIVEMESPORT NFL staff sees the AFC matchups in the Divisional Round shaking out.

Ravens-Texans predictions

The Texans hit the road for a battle with Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Ravens

Kellar Ellsworth: C.J. Stroud proved himself against the Cleveland Browns, but this time around, he won’t have Joe Flacco playing for his team. He faces the top overall defense by DVOA, a rising defensive coordinator, and the presumptive NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson.

Stroud’s home and road splits also create cause for concern if you’re a Texans backer. However, the plus-nine is a big number for a frisky Texans team with their own top-rated coaches. In the end, the Ravens win, but the Texans cover.

Prediction: Ravens-24, Texans-20

Alex Murray: A clash between the presumptive Offensive Rookie of the Year and the NFL MVP is certainly not something most were expecting, but here we are. What a treat!

These teams match up eerily well, with Houston’s top-10 pass offense going against Baltimore’s top-10 pass defense and the Texans’ top-10 rush defense looking to stifle Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ top-ranked rushing offense.

The Ravens have the more talented roster, however, and Jackson has been lights out this year, and specifically so at home. This game is likely to be decided by the turnover battle, and despite the fact that neither of these QBs throws many (both are top three in INTs), rookie C.J. Stroud would seem to be the more likely of the two to make a crucial mistake.

Prediction: Ravens-30, Texans-23

Todd Niekirk: The playoff lights weren’t too big for CJ Stroud last week, as he lit up the Browns' top-ranked pass defense. Things could be different against the Ravens, though, as the team is as good on offense as they are on defense.

The Texans are a middle-of-the-pack defense that could have trouble with Todd Monken’s innovative offense. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be a little too much for the young Texans to handle.

Prediction: Ravens-24, Texans-13

Luke Norris: Rookie head coaches and rookie quarterbacks aren't supposed to do what DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud have been doing for the Houston Texans. But here they are.

From a balance standpoint, the Texans played the most complete game of Super Wild Card Weekend, riding three Stroud touchdown passes and two pick-sixes from the defense to an easy victory over the Cleveland Browns.

But with all due respect to Joe Flacco, who played inspired football in his short season, he ain't Lamar Jackson, who's going to win NFL MVP in a walk and is likely to walk (or run, as the case may be) all over Houston on Saturday. Stroud will throw a couple of touchdowns but isn't likely to duplicate his performance against Cleveland. That's not saying he won't, but I think the Ravens will have just too much for Houston to handle.

Prediction: Ravens-28, Texans-17

Braden Ramsey: All of the pressure here is on the Ravens. They have the weight of past playoff shortcomings on their shoulders, and after a bye, have an AFC South foe coming to town, just like they did in 2019. Baltimore is a nine-point favorite this time around after being a double-digit favorite over the Tennessee Titans that season.

The Ravens are more balanced than in previous years, finally having more than adequate skill position talent to aid Lamar Jackson in the biggest moments. That investment pays off and helps them prevail versus a pesky Texans bunch for a conference championship berth.

Prediction: Ravens-27, Texans-21

Michael Rochman: A rematch from Week 1, both teams have come a long way since their initial meeting to kick off the season.

The Baltimore Ravens have transcended into one of the league’s best teams, improving on both sides of the football. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans have become one of the most exciting up-and-coming clubs across the NFL.

This game should have its share of exciting moments. However, the Ravens have been controlling their games as of late, and that success should only continue through the Divisional Round.

Prediction: Ravens-31, Texans-14

Bills-Chiefs predictions

The Bills and Chiefs meet in the NFL Playoffs for the third time in four years

Kellar Ellsworth: Part three of this trilogy seemed impossible just a month ago, but here we go again. Thanks to an offsides penalty, this game takes place in Buffalo before an absolutely frothing crowd. No table will be safe in Western New York.

The Chiefs continue to make small mistakes. Ultimately, that will be their demise, thanks to an underrated Bills’ defense and Josh "Professor Chaos" Allen. If he avoids hero-ball turnovers, they’ll vanquish at least one of their many demons.

Prediction: Bills-27, Chiefs-24

Alex Murray: This is what we’ve all been waiting for. Buffalo’s third playoff meeting with the Chiefs in the last four years has a different tune to it than the previous matchups, as the Bills will be playing at home here. I don’t think Patrick Mahomes is generally bothered by this kind of stuff, but it’s worth noting that this will be his first-ever road playoff game.

This will be Buffalo’s best chance to get a win and slay their Kansas City demons, and they must take advantage. Their offensive line has allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL, which should negate Kansas City’s pass rush, which finished second in sacks.

The Bills will need to control the clock and the game with their ground attack against the Chiefs’ middling run defense. If James Cook can get going, the Bills will triumph.

Prediction: Bills-27, Chiefs-24

Todd Niekirk: The Bills lost playoff games to the Chiefs in both January of 2021 and 2022 and go into this game facing the most vulnerable Kansas City team in years. The Bills have been playing terrific football over the last month.

After a rough season, the Chiefs turned it on and shut down a terrific Miami offense. While Kansas City’s offense might be down, their defense is as good as ever and will shut down Josh Allen enough to win the game.

Prediction: Chiefs-21, Bills-17

Luke Norris: The Buffalo Bills deserve all the credit in the world for getting to this point, as what once looked like a lost season has turned into a dream run that seems destined to end with the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy. But this dream is about to hit nightmare territory for Josh Allen & Co.

Sure, the Chiefs aren't as strong as they were a year ago during their run to the Super Bowl. And, yes, Patrick Mahomes has never played a postseason game on the road. But until the Bills prove they can beat the Chiefs when it matters, which could very well happen on Sunday, I have to go with the champs here.

Prediction: Chiefs-27, Bills-20

Braden Ramsey: The last five iterations of this rivalry, across the regular season and playoffs, have come in Kansas City. Bills Mafia is giddy at the chance to battle Patrick Mahomes in their house for a postseason game.

If the Chiefs can capitalize on what's likely to be some overzealousness from Buffalo out the gate, they'll have an opportunity to win. But this is the Bills’ Super Bowl. They overcome their demons and eliminate the reigning champions.

Prediction: Bills-31, Chiefs-23

Michael Rochman: Both ballclubs got through their first playoff matchup with relative control and are now set to face off in one of the league’s most anticipated new rivalries: Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes in a year where both teams have had their large share of ups and downs.

The Bills have looked better, but the playoff Chiefs seem to shake the frost and overcome consistently. This one will no doubt be tight, but Buffalo should be able to prevail.

Prediction: Bills-27, Chiefs-24

