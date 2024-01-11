Highlights The GIVEMESPORT NFL staff makes predictions for the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.

With 18 weeks of regular-season action in the books, the real road to Super Bowl 58 has begun as 14 teams will battle it out over the next month in the NFL Playoffs for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

That road begins with Super Wild Card Weekend, at the end of which six squads will have seen their season come to an end. While there are intriguing matchups in both conferences during this opening round, our focus today is on the AFC side of the bracket.

AFC Seeding

The top-seeded Ravens, of course, have the luxury of taking the week off and will host the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional Round. As for the other six teams, here's how the schedule breaks down for Super Wild Card Weekend.

AFC Wild Card Schedule

Given the staggering number of upsets we've seen throughout this season, picking winners hasn't always been easy. But that certainly won't stop us from trying, as we've gathered our group of NFL staffers here at GIVEMESPORT to break down and predict the victors in each of these three AFC matchups.

Enjoy.

Texans-Browns predictions

The Browns and Texans kick off the NFL Playoffs on Saturday afternoon

Kellar Ellsworth: In a battle of top-flight coaches, DeMeco Ryans faces off against Clevleand’s Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Houston holds the edge at quarterback, but just about everything else goes to the Browns.

Their primary concern involves Joe Flacco's Cinderella story going full pumpkin. Ultimately, the Dog Pounds’ championship-level defense ends C.J. Stroud’s incredible rookie campaign.

Prediction: Browns-21, Texans-17

Alex Murray: It will be interesting to see how Joe Flacco and the Browns' passing attack, which led the league in yards over the final five games of the season, fares against Houston’s pass rush, which has really come on strong late in the season, leading the league with 19 sacks in their last five games.

Not even mistakes and turnovers have limited Flacco’s potency as of yet, however. On the other side, the Houston Texans are young and inexperienced, and they seem like the “just happy to be here” team in the AFC playoff bracket.

Stroud will struggle against Cleveland’s elite pass defense, and their running game isn’t good enough to make up for it. Flacco wants a shot at his old team, the Baltimore Ravens, next week as well.

Prediction: Browns-27, Texans-17

Todd Neikirk: Despite suffering several injuries, Cleveland has thrived toward the end of the season thanks to a dominant defense and resurgent play from Joe Flacco. The key to the offense has been mismatch tight end David Njoku.

The Texans have had a better season than anyone expected and have a franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud. But the rookie has had trouble with top passing defenses, and Cleveland has the league's best.

Prediction: Browns-20, Texans-10

(5)Cleveland Browns at (4) Houston Texans GIVEMESPORT NFL Prediction Kellar Ellsworth Browns-21, Texans-17 Alex Murray Browns-27, Texans-17 Todd Niekirk Browns-20, Texans-10 Luke Norris Browns-28, Texans-24 Braden Ramsey Browns-23, Texans-13 Michael Rochman Browns-28, Texans-20

Luke Norris: As the Browns and Texans are two of the top stories in the league this year, it's unfortunate that one of these teams must lose.

With a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback leading the way, Houston has no business being in the NFL Playoffs. But the same could be said for Cleveland as well, given the injuries the team has sustained this season and the fact that Kevin Stefanski was essentially forced to start four different quarterbacks. Nevertheless, here they both are.

While the Browns have the better overall team, they've struggled on the road this season, winning just three of eight games, while the Texans have gone 6-3 at home. In the end, however, I think the Cleveland defense will be just a little too much for C.J. Stroud to handle. It should be close, but Cleveland comes out on top in a thriller.

Prediction: Browns-28, Texans-24

Braden Ramsey: This matchup drastically differs from the two teams’ Week 16 battle, which C.J. Stroud missed with a concussion.

Joe Flacco’s propensity to let it rip gives the Browns a great chance at connecting on deep balls but also leaves them vulnerable to turnovers. Houston committed the fewest turnovers in the NFL (14) and is plus-10 in turnover differential, while Cleveland had the most (37) and is minus-9.

The Texans, though, are vastly undermanned at the receiver position and are up against the stoutest of pass defenses, as opposed to the Indianapolis Colts’ porous unit. The Browns jump ahead early, squeeze the clock with their league-best time of possession, and advance to what they hope is a Divisional Round bout in Baltimore.

Prediction: Browns-23, Texans-13

Michael Rochman: In a game of experience versus youth, the Cleveland Browns have the immediate upper hand under the guidance of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. However, where this game will be won is the Texans' offense vs. the Browns' defense.

Despite Cleveland having one of the stronger units in the league, the team has started to crack a bit in recent weeks, giving up more points and production than usual. Still, the Texans are far too injured in the trenches to hold up against the Browns on both sides of the football. So Cleveland should be able to pull away.

Prediction: Browns-28, Texans-20

Chiefs-Dolphins predictions

The Dolphins visit what will be a frigid Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs

Kellar Ellsworth: After devastating injuries on defense week after week, Miami just doesn’t look the same. Combine those losses with nagging injuries to their fleet of speedsters, and it looks grim for the Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa proved he’s a top-15 QB, but going up against Steve Spagnuolo without a full complement of weapons is a big ask. The Chiefs' offense remains sputtery, but it’s still Patrick Mahomes at home against a depleted defense.

Prediction: Chiefs-17, Dolphins-14

Alex Murray: This would’ve been the expected AFC Championship matchup at the midway point of the season, but both of these teams have struggled down the stretch, and I doubt either will win more than one playoff game. That said, the Kansas City Chiefs seem to have the advantage here, if only because of health.

The Miami Dolphins pass rush has been decimated, which is a crying shame when you’re going against Patrick Mahomes, and the team has a litany of other injury issues to deal with. Not to mention, Miami is just 2-4 in their last half-dozen road games, and Arrowhead offers one of the best home-field advantages in football.

Prediction: Chiefs-20, Dolphins-13

Todd Neikirk: The Miami Dolphins had the league's top offense in terms of total yardage and were equally strong in both the run and pass game. The Dolphins, though, struggled when they had to play the top teams in the league and are dealing with several injuries.

It has been a tough season for Kansas City, as the team’s wide receiver group leaves plenty to be desired. Still, the Chiefs earned a home game with their strong play at the end of the season, and they tend to turn things up in the playoffs.

Prediction: Chiefs-27, Dolphins-14

(6)Miami Dolphins at (3)Kansas City Chiefs GIVEMESPORT NFL Prediction Kellar Ellsworth Chiefs-17, Dolphins-14 Alex Murray Chiefs-20, Dolphins-13 Todd Niekirk Chiefs-27, Dolphins-14 Luke Norris Chiefs-27, Dolphins-13 Braden Ramsey Chiefs-24, Dolphins-16 Michael Rochman Dolphins-35, Chiefs-20

Luke Norris: While Arrowhead Stadium has typically been an advantage for the Chiefs, Andy Reid & Co. were actually better on the road this season, going 6-2 as opposed to 5-4 at home.

With that said, however, Tua Tagovailoa has a history of playing poorly in cold weather. And make no mistake about it; it will be freezing in Kansas City, which will limit the Dolphins' high-octane offense. It'll also affect Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, but they've got a lot more experience in these types of games.

Throw in all the injuries to the Dolphins' defense and the overall experience in these pressure-packed games, and the Chiefs should win this one in a walk.

Prediction: Chiefs-27, Dolphins-13

Braden Ramsey: Miami is injury-riddled, hasn’t beaten a team with a winning record except the Dallas Cowboys, who are shells of themselves on the road, and are about to play in one of the coldest playoff games in NFL history.

Kansas City’s offense also looks like a shell of itself, but the one thing it has done successfully, more often than not, is let Isiah Pacheco tote the rock like a banshee. The Dolphins haven’t shown any ability to overcome adversity. Expecting them to finally do so against one of the league’s top defenses is a fool’s errand.

Prediction: Chiefs-24, Dolphins-16

Michael Rochman: Both teams enter this game with disappointment as the theme of their regular season. A season-long struggle to find offensive production for Kansas City now rolls over into the playoffs. While this is the second time Miami has been in a great spot to claim the AFC East division before falling short.

Now, one team will have their season snuffed on Saturday while the other can build momentum back up. With how the Dolphins have routinely been able to produce against the larger part of NFL defenses, it’s hard to imagine how the Chiefs keep up.

Prediction: Dolphins-35, Chiefs-20

Bills-Steelers predictions

There's arguably no hotter team in the NFL than the Buffalo Bills

Kellar Ellsworth: If Josh Allen just steers the ship rather than trying to throw it, Buffalo should roll. Without T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh is 1-10. Mason Rudolph against Sean McDermott will also go very poorly for the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin and company thrive in the weird. Their best chance involves a snowstorm of The Day After Tomorrow proportions.

Prediction: Bills-24, Steelers-6

Alex Murray: If T.J. Watt were healthy, this could actually be an intriguing matchup. Mason Rudolph has the Steelers' offense humming, they run the ball well, which is the Bills’ defensive Achilles heel, and Watt is the perfect foil for the turnover-prone Josh Allen.

Pittsburgh will need takeaways to win this one, and without Watt, it doesn’t seem they’ll be able to force enough to win. Allen can only gift an opposing team so much.

Buffalo’s offense should have its way with the depleted Steelers' defense in what could turn into a surprising shootout, weather permitting. Either way, the Bills are probably the last team Pittsburgh wanted to draw in round one because Buffalo is as hot as any team in the NFL at the moment. Mike Tomlin’s guys will put up a valiant effort, but it won’t be enough.

Prediction: Bills-30, Steelers-21

Todd Neikirk: Mike Tomlin did one of the best coaching jobs of his career in 2023 as Pittsburgh made the playoffs despite being down to their third quarterback. Mason Rudolph has looked terrific and will keep this one close.

Buffalo has seemingly righted the ship since firing Ken Dorsey and making Joe Brady the offensive coordinator. Josh Allen is playing at a high level and should be able to do so facing a Pittsburgh defense missing T.J. Watt.

Prediction: Bills-21, Steelers-7

(7)Pittsburgh Steelers at (2)Buffalo Bills GIVEMESPORT NFL Prediction Kellar Ellsworth Bills-24, Steelers-6 Alex Murray Bills-30, Steelers-21 Todd Niekirk Bills-21, Steelers-7 Luke Norris Bills-21, Steelers-10 Braden Ramsey Bills-31, Steelers-14 Michael Rochman Bills-28, Steelers-13

Luke Norris: This is another game where weather will play a factor, as the forecast in Buffalo for Sunday afternoon looks bleak with snow and high winds expected, which likely means that this game will be decided on the ground as opposed to the air.

While the Steelers have a solid enough rushing attack, it's not nearly as strong as Buffalo's. Josh Allen has proven time and time again that he doesn't have to beat you with his arm, as he can do plenty of damage with his legs. And just ask the Dallas Cowboys what James Cook is capable of when he gets going.

The fact that the Bills' offense also doesn't have to deal with T.J. Watt simply makes this more of a mismatch than it already was. Expect the Bills to reach the Divisional Round for the fourth consecutive year.

Prediction: Bills-21, Steelers-10

Braden Ramsey: Mason Rudolph has made Pittsburgh’s offense functional, a borderline magic trick. But the absence of T.J. Watt feels too big to overcome.

There would be nothing more fitting than Mike Tomlin & Co. prevailing 9-6, then heading to Baltimore and doing the same for a surprise AFC Championship appearance. For all of our sakes, let’s hope Buffalo’s momentum keeps up for at least one more week. Hate to say I told you so.

Prediction: Bills-31, Steelers-14

Michael Rochman: The Steelers have been underestimated all season, but the team’s chances plummet without T.J. Watt.

The Bills have gotten back in sync as a team to routinely win against good teams, and while the turnover-prone playing style of Josh Allen could turn any game on its head, Buffalo should be able to take care of business.

Prediction: Bills-28, Steelers-13

