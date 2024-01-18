Highlights The NFC featured the only close game of Super Wild Card Weekend.

The GIVEMESPORT NFL staff predicts the Divisional Round matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

The GIVEMESPORT NFL staff predicts the Divisional Round matchup between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Super Wild Card Weekend didn't turn out to be so super from an overall standpoint as five of the six contests ended in blowouts, the NFC side of the bracket at least featured the only close game in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs.

That, of course, was the storyline-heavy matchup at Ford Field between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, which saw Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford square off against their former teams. But while Stafford had the bigger overall numbers, Goff was brilliant in his own right in leading the Lions to a 24-23 victory.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Cowboys added to their long list of brutal playoff losses with a 48-32 defeat at the hands of Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, who will face another tough test this week in the Divisional Round as the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers return to action.

The NFC East saw further disappointment on Monday night as the Philadelphia Eagles were soundly defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who breezed to a 32-9 victory behind a strong performance from Baker Mayfield to set up a showdown in the Motor City with the Lions.

NFC Divisional Round Schedule

(7) Packers at (1) 49ers: Saturday, Jan. 20; 8:15 pm ET; FOX

(4) Buccaneers at (3) Lions: Sunday, Jan. 21; 3:00 pm ET, NBC

Here's how the GIVEMESPORT NFL staff sees the Divisional Round shaking out.

49ers-Packers predictions

The well-rested 49ers take on a Packers team looking to shock the world yet again

Kellar Ellsworth: Will there be any rust on Shanahan’s Death Star? Can San Francisco's good but not great defense pressure Jordan Love? If their all-star wrecking crew up front can’t hurry up the Packers, they’re liable to get diced up by one of the hottest QBs going.

Expect a high-scoring affair that’s much closer than the 9.5-point spread. Both defenses will be hard-pressed to slow either of these genius play-callers.

Prediction: 49ers-38, Packers-31

Alex Murray: In their NFL-record 10th playoff meeting, the Packers and 49ers both have a legitimate shot to win, especially after Jordan Love’s mesmerizing performance against Dallas.

However, recent history does not favor Green Bay. They have lost four straight playoff games to San Francisco going back to 2012. San Francisco has their number, and that should continue here.

The 49ers are simply the much more talented team, and when they’re at full health, they’ve been a juggernaut this season. Green Bay won’t be able to stop Christian McCaffrey, and the 49ers’ tough run defense will stifle Aaron Jones, forcing Love to throw against seven or eight-man coverage. The Packers’ Cinderella run ends at Levi’s.

Prediction: 49ers-27, Packers-17

Todd Niekirk: This has been such an exciting year for the Green Bay Packers, who have several young players playing great football. Last weekend, Jordan Love tore up a Dallas defense that had played well all year.

The Niners, though, have the kind of defense that could really give a young quarterback fits, and Kyle Shanahan is very familiar with Matt LaFleur’s system. San Francisco will be too much for an up-and-coming Packer team.

Prediction: 49ers-28, Packers-14

Luke Norris: There's no denying how great the Green Bay Packers looked last week in decimating the Dallas Cowboys. And Jordan Love looked spectacular in his playoff debut, one that was actually better than either Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers in their first Packer postseason appearances.

Now, there's always a chance that Green Bay could go into Levi's Stadium and pull off a second straight upset. But it's not likely to happen.

The well-rested Niners simply have too much talent on both sides of the football for Green Bay to handle. But that was also what I said about the Cowboys a week ago. Nevertheless, the 49ers take a double-digit victory here.

Prediction: 49ers-31, Packers-21

Braden Ramsey: Green Bay’s versatile attack sliced up the Dallas Cowboys’ defense last week. Aaron Jones is fresh, and the 49ers’ run defense can be had despite a misleading third-place finish in yards per game allowed.

The Packers’ defense has been shockingly competent the last few weeks, even though Dallas’ final numbers would indicate otherwise. This game could go either way; I don't have a strong feeling on who will win. But I can't shake my gut instinct, which tells me the road team gets it done.

Prediction: Packers-34, 49ers-31

Michael Rochman: If you mentioned this matchup happening a week ago, there wouldn’t be much thought given to Green Bay, but after the full transformation of Jordan Love, this team has been firing on all cylinders.

It doesn’t bode well for them to have to match up against one of the NFL’s most balanced and dominant units, but it’s tests like these that are inevitable in the playoffs.

Still, the experience sides with the 49ers, and that should be enough to move onto the NFC championship over a very young Packers club.

Prediction: 49ers-28, Packers-21

Lions-Buccaneers predictions

Baker and the Bucs head to Detroit to face Goff and the Lions

Kellar Ellsworth: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers feasted on the limping carcass of the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, they face a primed Lions team in their frenzied den. However, it won’t be easy. The Lions rank 30th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.3), while Tampa Bay wants nothing more than to throw to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

The book on Jared Goff was always to “blitz all night” (Remember The Titans style), but he’s improved in that regard. No one blitzed more than the Minnesota Vikings this year, and Goff put up 30 on them twice. Todd Bowles will undoubtedly triple-authenticate that fact, but Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson appears to have the answers.

Prediction: Lions-35, Buccaneers-28

Alex Murray: This matchup features a pair of No. 1 overall picks who have blossomed with the teams that gave them a second chance. Jared Goff leads the Lions and their balanced yet dominant offense, while Baker Mayfield is at the controls for an elite passing attack for the Buccaneers.

Both teams have high-flying offenses and ghastly pass defenses, so this one could be a very entertaining shootout. The Lions get the edge because they have more talented depth at the skill positions, and their top-five rushing attack is miles ahead of Tampa’s last-ranked unit.

Detroit’s league-leading pressure rate against an offensive line that just gave up four sacks to the freefalling Eagles doesn’t hurt either.

Prediction: Lions-34, Buccaneers-24

Todd Niekirk: The Lions have been one of the best stories in the NFL this year, and they have tremendous weapons in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs. The defense, led by Aidan Hutchinson, is capable of creating plenty of turnovers.

Few expected the Buccaneers to be here, but Baker Mayfield has played tremendous football, and Tampa has terrific pass-catchers in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Cade Otton. The defense is led by do-everything safety Antoine Winfield. That will be enough to win this game.

Prediction: Buccaneers-20, Lions-14

Luke Norris: After finally breaking a 32-year winless drought in the postseason, the Lions now have a chance to win multiple playoff games in the same season since their NFL Championship run following the 1957 campaign.

And while Baker and the Bucs won't make it easy on Dan Campbell & Co., the Lions will get it done. The Detroit defense struggled a bit early on against Stafford and the Rams' offense but settled in nicely in the second half and slowed the game down. But those adjustments might need to happen a little earlier if the Bucs come out firing the way they did against Philly.

As for the Tampa Bay defense, they simply won't have enough to contain Goff and a Lions offense that ranked second in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, fifth in scoring, and third in average yards per play.

Prediction: Lions-30, Buccaneers-17

Braden Ramsey: Chiefs-Bills is garnering all of the attention, but this may be the most intriguing matchup of the entire weekend. Both teams possess strong run defenses, weaker secondaries, and immensely talented offensive weapons for their formerly discarded quarterbacks.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will do a much better job at giving Jared Goff answers to Todd Bowles’ various blitz packages than the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff did for Jalen Hurts. If Goff can make the Bucs pay for bringing extra defenders, the Lions will win. If he can't, they won't. Historically, Goff has not performed well when pressured.

Prediction: Buccaneers-24, Lions-20

Michael Rochman: Plenty of people were picking against both of these teams last week, but both prevailed against strong opponents. Now, the pressure is on for both to take home a second playoff victory this postseason.

When these two teams faced off in Week 6, the Lions prevailed in a low-scoring 20-6 matchup. This time around, more scoring should occur, but Detroit has what it takes to repeat their success and escape victorious.

Prediction: Lions-27, Buccaneers-17

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.