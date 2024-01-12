Highlights The GIVEMESPORT NFL staff makes predictions for the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

The GIVEMESPORT NFL staff makes predictions for the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.

The GIVEMESPORT NFL staff makes predictions for the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.

While 18 weeks of regular-season football is always entertaining, the real excitement begins with the arrival of the NFL Playoffs. And low and behold, here we are as 14 teams are set to duke it out over the next few weeks for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

The race begins, of course, with Super Wild Card Weekend, where the field of 14 will have been cut to eight by the end of Monday night. And while both conferences feature highly intriguing matchups in this opening round, our focus here will be on the NFC side of the NFL playoff bracket.

NFC Seeding

As the top seed in the conference, the 49ers get the week off and will host the lowest remaining seed at Levi's Stadium next weekend in the Divisional Round. As for the others, here's how the NFC schedule breaks down for Super Wild Card Weekend:

NFC Wild Card Schedule

Now, given the number of upsets that have taken place in recent weeks, or throughout the entire season, for that matter, to say that anything could happen in any of these matchups would almost be an understatement.

But as challenging as it's been to pick winners at times, that's not going to stop us from giving it a shot, which is why we've gathered our group of NFL staffers here at GIVEMESPORT to predict the victors of each of the three NFC matchups during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Cowboys-Packers predictions

The Packers have a tough task facing the Cowboys, who went 8-0 at home

Kellar Ellsworth: The Cowboys' home buzzsaw went undefeated this year. And for all Jordan Love’s growth this season, the very green Packers aren’t ready for this test.

Dak Prescott will dice Joe Berry’s flimsy defense, forcing the Packers into clear passing situations for Micah Parsons to eat.

Prediction: Cowboys-35, Packers-20

Alex Murray: With an average age of just 25.6, the Packers are the youngest team to make the playoffs since the 1974 Bills. That speaks to their talent but also to their level of inexperience in playoff situations.

The Cowboys may have struggled to make it to the NFC Championship over the past three decades, but they’ve won in the Wild Card Round in four of their last five tries.

Jordan Love and the Packers are in the same “just happy to be here” boat as the Texans, and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who coached Green Bay for over a decade, will have some inside knowledge as well. Even with all other things equal, Dallas’ home dominance is well documented, and the Packers won’t be the first to beat them in Jerry World this year.

Prediction: Cowboys-31, Packers-13

Todd Neikirk: This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Green Bay, but Jordan Love has developed faster than anyone expected. The young and talented Packer receiving corps will help to keep this one close.

Dallas has, at times, looked like the best team in the NFL but also played down to some opponents. Still, the Cowboys have a more talented team, and that should be enough to get through this round of the playoffs.

Prediction: Cowboys-17, Packers-10

(7)Green Bay Packers at (2)Dallas Cowboys GIVEMESPORT NFL Prediction Kellar Ellsworth Cowboys-35, Packers-20 Alex Murray Cowboys-31, Packers-13 Todd Niekirk Cowboys-17, Packers-10 Luke Norris Cowboys-35, Packers-10 Braden Ramsey Packers-31, Cowboys-30 Michael Rochman Cowboys-31, Packers-21

Luke Norris: While Matt LaFleur deserves all the credit in the world for getting the Packers to the playoffs in what most thought would be a rebuilding year, this is a "one and done" scenario for Green Bay, as Dallas simply has too much talent on both sides of the ball.

While Jordan Love has been fantastic down the stretch, he wasn't facing the Dallas defense. If the Packers had a stronger running game, they'd have more of a chance. But simply put, they don't.

The good news for Green Bay is that they allowed the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league this year. But they still won't have enough to stop likely NFL MVP runner-up Dak Prescott from going off. And, yes, I would've said the same thing were this game being played at Lambeau Field. Not only will the Cowboys win this game, this will be the biggest blowout of Super Wild Card Weekend.

Prediction: Cowboys-35, Packers-10

Braden Ramsey: The Cowboys’ home dominance is well documented. They will be eternally grateful to the Eagles for losing so often down the stretch if they go on to win the Super Bowl. Everything seems to have broken their way. And therein lies the problem.

The other shoe always — ALWAYS — drops on Dallas. That feels particularly true whenever they’re playing the Packers in recent years. Green Bay’s old guard is gone, but this new, hungry group, battered as it may be, is eager to make their impression.

I’m not sure how exactly it will unfold, but when the game is tight at the end, I have the utmost confidence in Mike McCarthy committing some massive blunder. The sighs of relief that followed the Seattle and Detroit wins will be anything but once the Cowboys become the first No. 2 seed to lose in the Wild Card Round of the 14-team playoff era.

Prediction: Packers-31, Cowboys-30

Michael Rochman: The Green Bay Packers' second half of the season has been exceptional, winning six of their last eight games en route to making the playoffs. Jordan Love has established himself as a star quarterback, and the team has a lot of weapons stepping up offensively.

However, the Dallas Cowboys are the better team with much more at stake. Despite the 12-5 finish, this postseason will be pivotal to the team’s future as they assess their window and current coaching staff based on how they fare this year. Considering all that, they should be too locked in to drop this one.

Prediction: Cowboys-31, Packers-21

Lions-Rams predictions

Matthew Stafford returns to Detroit as his Rams battle the Lions

Kellar Ellsworth: Sadly, the feel-good Lions ran into one of the worst matchups possible. Not only does Sean McVay intimately know Jared Goff’s every little foible, but he’s also got the offense to dice Dan Campbell’s shaky defense.

This should be offensive fireworks from the jump and may be the most entertaining game of the weekend. In the end, McVay, combined with Stafford, outclasses Campbell and Goff.

Prediction: Rams-38, Lions-27

Alex Murray: This one’s got tons of storylines swirling around it, what with Matthew Stafford going back to his cradle and Jared Goff going up against the team that gave up on him. And lucky for fans of football drama, it’s looking like both of those QBs will have their chance to shine in this matchup.

Over the past five weeks, the Rams and Lions have had top-six rushing defenses while also employing bottom-four pass defenses. This means the two QBs could very well be getting involved in a shootout here. I like Detroit’s lineup of weapons a little bit more than L.A.’s here, which gives them the edge.

Prediction: Lions-27, Rams-24

Todd Neikirk: After barely missing out on the playoffs in 2022, the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell will be extra fired up for this one. The offense is clicking on all cylinders, but the defense can have trouble shutting down high-powered offenses.

The Rams' receiver room is healthy, and Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are a dynamic duo for Matthew Stafford. Running back Kyren Williams has also emerged as a big-time player, and the Rams will have too much juice for the Lions to handle.

Prediction: Rams-24, Lions-20

(6)Los Angeles Rams at (3)Detroit Lions GIVEMESPORT NFL Prediction Kellar Ellsworth Rams-38, Lions-27 Alex Murray Lions-27, Rams-24 Todd Niekirk Rams-24, Lions-20 Luke Norris Lions-24, Rams-21 Braden Ramsey Rams-27, Lions-24 Michael Rochman Rams-38, Lions-35

Luke Norris: You know, if this were a fistfight between Dan Campbell and Sean McVay, this would be a lot easier to predict, don't you think? But seriously, this is a tough matchup to call, as both teams are playing well.

Of course, there's the obvious storyline of quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff squaring off against their former teams. And both will likely have big games. But while Stafford will probably put up bigger numbers, I don't think he leaves the Motor City with a victory.

Yes, Goff will put up some decent yardage, but the Lions will win this game on the ground behind the dynamic duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Campbell will want to keep the Rams' high-powered offense off the field as long as possible, so he'll rely on these two workhorses to eat some clock and keep the Detroit offense moving forward. It might not be by much, but the Lions get the win here to set up a Divisional Round revenge matchup in Dallas with the Cowboys.

Prediction: Lions-24, Rams-21

Braden Ramsey: Detroit's first home playoff game in 30 years comes against its prodigal son, Matthew Stafford, coordinating the NFC's most dangerous wild-card team. The NFL's schedule makers knew there would be no better cap to the weekend.

The Lions gave up 345 passing yards to Dak Prescott in Week 17 but held the Cowboys to 20 points, their lowest home-scoring output by far. They'll need to have the same bend-don't-break strategy to keep Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp from lighting up the scoreboard.

These two teams are very similar. In those scenarios, I lean toward the better quarterback. Stafford makes one more play than Jared Goff to pick up the road win.

Prediction: Rams-27, Lions-24

Michael Rochman: You couldn't ask for a more exciting game in the first round of the playoffs than a highly anticipated matchup between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.

Matthew Stafford returns home while Jared Goff seeks revenge. Detroit looks to win their first postseason game in over 30 years. The Rams look to win one when people expected them to be picking in the top five of the 2024 NFL Draft.

As far as the matchup itself goes, this should be a high-scoring affair. However, the Lions' defense doesn't have the pieces to slow down this Rams attack that's been scorching hot in the back half of the season.

Prediction: Rams-38, Lions-35

Related NFL playoff predictions: Staff picks for AFC Super Wild Card Weekend matchups The GIVEMESPORT NFL staff makes its predictions for the AFC matchups during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Buccaneers-Eagles predictions

The defending NFC champion Eagles hit the road to face the Buccaneers

Kellar Ellsworth: The hardest game to get a handle on out of the bunch. What version of Philly will we see, and are the Bucs even good? Injuries on Philly’s side further complicate things.

It’s the rare case where you feel bad about picking either team. Ultimately, holding your nose and taking the home dog feels like the least bad option.

Prediction: Buccaneers-21, Eagles-19

Alex Murray: Probably the toughest wild-card game to call because both quarterbacks are banged up coming out of Week 18, this one could go either way. The Bucs are tied for the best record over the final six weeks at 5-1, while the Eagles’ single win over that span is fewer than all teams but the Commanders.

The Eagles’ pass defense has been a frightening sight of late, and not in a good way. If Baker Mayfield can enter the game at 80% healthy or better, he should be able to have a field day.

Meanwhile, Tampa’s fifth-ranked run defense will thwart Philly’s strong ground game. The Buccaneers match up so well here that it’s hard not to see them getting the win as home underdogs.

Prediction: Buccaneers-24, Eagles-17

Todd Neikirk: The Eagles spent much of the season as one of the best teams in the NFL. But the team is currently dealing with injuries to many core players, including wideout A.J. Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Buccaneers, behind a resurgent Baker Mayfield, are one of the league’s biggest surprises, and the team around him includes many players who won a Super Bowl just a few short years ago. They’ll pull this one out in a squeaker.

Prediction: Buccaneers-20, Eagles-17

(5)Philadelphia Eagles at (4)Tampa Bay Buccaneers GIVEMESPORT NFL Prediction Kellar Ellsworth Buccaneers-21, Eagles-19 Alex Murray Buccaneers-24, Eagles-17 Todd Niekirk Buccaneers-20, Eagles-17 Luke Norris Eagles-17, Buccaneers-14 Braden Ramsey Buccaneers-23, Eagles-10 Michael Rochman Eagles-21, Buccaneers-17

Luke Norris: Yes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won five of six to close the season to win the NFC South. And, yes, the Philadelphia Eagles lost five of six to close the season to lose the NFC East. And they lost to some bad teams in the process.

But let's not pretend the Bucs have looked great the last two weeks. In Week 17, they lost 23-13 to the New Orleans Saints. And those 13 points came late. And in Week 18, they couldn't even score a touchdown against the two-win Carolina Panthers, winning 9-0 with three field goals.

Can the Bucs win this game? Absolutely. But will they? Absolutely not. While the Eagles are struggling and won't be at full strength on Monday night, they're still the better overall team here. It won't be pretty, but they'll have enough to get the job done.

Prediction: Eagles-17, Buccaneers-14

Braden Ramsey: Tampa Bay has one of the best run defenses in the NFL and has been operating at a much higher level in all aspects than Philadelphia throughout the latter half of the season.

Nick Sirianni's press conference following the Eagles’ Week 18 loss to the New York Giants felt like one last pleading gasp for help more than a true rallying moment. At this point, it doesn't seem like anyone in Philly wants to be still playing.

Prediction: Buccaneers-23, Eagles-10

Michael Rochman: There was a time when this game would be easy to dismiss, but the Philadelphia Eagles have been ice-cold lately, dropping five of their last six contests. Both teams have the pieces to compete against anyone, but the execution will determine who walks away victorious.

Despite their struggles, the Eagles still have one of the best rosters on paper, which makes them hard to go against. This one won’t be easy, but they should be able to find a way to escape through the first playoff test.

Prediction: Eagles-21, Buccaneers-17

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.