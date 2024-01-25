Highlights The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens had the only blowout of the Divisional Round with a 34-10 win over the Houston Texans.

The Kansas City Chiefs will make their sixth straight AFC Championship Game appearance after bouncing the Buffalo Bills from the playoffs for the third time in four years.

The GIVEMESPORT NFL staff predicts the AFC Championship showdown between the Ravens and Chiefs.

With the Divisional Round officially in the books, the final four of the NFL Playoffs are set. And what a final four it is, folks.

On the NFC side of things, the Detroit Lions will attempt to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history as they take on the five-time champion San Francisco 49ers.

But our focus here is on the other side of the bracket as reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road to battle likely NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens in a high-profile AFC Championship showdown.

The top-seeded Ravens were tested early by the Houston Texans but were ultimately responsible for the only blowout of the Divisional Round, as they scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to take a 34-10 victory.

As for the reigning champion Chiefs, they reached their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game with a hard-fought 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills, who've now lost to Kansas City in three of the last four postseasons.

AFC Championship Game

(3) Kansas City Chiefs at (1) Baltimore Ravens: Sunday, Jan. 28; 3:00 pm ET, CBS

Here's how the GIVEMESPORT NFL staff sees this superstar-filled showdown shaking out.

Related 2024 Super Bowl odds: Betting odds for the 4 Conference Championship teams A look at the Super Bowl 58 betting odds heading into the Conference Championship Round.

Ravens-Chiefs predictions

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes battle for the right to take their team to Super Bowl 58

Kellar Ellsworth: The Kansas City Chiefs played their best ball of the year against the Buffalo Bills, which leads me to wonder if they were rope-a-doping us all. The Bills featured a scrappy defense, but it couldn’t hold up forever after losing so many key players. Now the Chiefs face the best defense in the league, plus the dynamic dual threat in Lamar Jackson.

Steve Spagnuolo ranks among the best single-game defensive coordinators in the league, capable of flummoxing even Tom Brady. However, the Ravens' improved wide receiver room, combined with Jackson’s legs, will create too many issues for Spags to solve.

All that hand-wringing over the demise of the Chiefs offense was clearly overstated, but all those repeated season-long mistakes by Kansas City receivers have to count for something. Against perhaps the best secondary in football, capable of taking away your best options with ever-shifting schemes, KC’s offense will face its toughest test of the season.

Mahomes is an absolute magician, but even David Blaine runs out of tricks eventually.

Prediction: Ravens-24, Chiefs-21

Alex Murray: The Chiefs squeaked by the Bills last week, but they weren’t overly impressive in doing so. The Ravens, meanwhile, beat the breaks off the Texans, giving them their NFL-record ninth 14-plus-point win over a team with a winning record this season. And for the first time in a long time, Baltimore might actually have an advantage over their opponent in terms of receiving weapons.

Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes, but Travis Kelce certainly doesn’t look like he’s still operating at full speed. This also feels like a new-and-improved Lamar Jackson-led offense. Todd Monken has helped Jackson become a more poised and calm passer, and that should serve him well here. It doesn’t hurt that the Chiefs are kind of terrible at stopping running QBs.

Both defenses are elite, but Kansas City’s rush defense is middling, and they just gave up 182 yards to the Bills, who are not nearly as potent on the ground as Baltimore’s No. 1 rushing attack. Mahomes will make it close, but Baltimore is the more complete team.

Prediction: Ravens-27, Chiefs-23

Todd Neikirk: The Chiefs were able to defeat the Bills last week but needed a missed field goal from Tyler Bass to do so. This Kansas City team may have made the AFC Championship Game yet again, but they look far more vulnerable than in years past.

The Ravens, on the other hand, look as strong as they ever have in the Lamar Jackson era. The offense could also get Mark Andrews back this week, who will combine with the surging Isaiah Likely. This is going to be the Ravens' year.

Prediction: Ravens-28, Chiefs-14

(3)Kansas City Chiefs at (1)Baltimore Ravens GIVEMESPORT NFL Prediction Kellar Ellsworth Ravens-24, Chiefs-21 Alex Murray Ravens-27, Chiefs-23 Todd Neikirk Ravens-28, Chiefs-14 Luke Norris Chiefs-27, Ravens-20 Braden Ramsey Chiefs-17, Ravens-13 Michael Rochman Ravens-23, Chiefs-20

Luke Norris: The Baltimore Ravens look like the only unbeatable team left in these playoffs, which is why they've been the top team in my NFL Power Rankings for weeks. Top-tier teams typically have an elite quarterback and a dominant defense, and John Harbaugh obviously has both.

In fact, since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, the Ravens are only the fourth team to feature the league's top-scoring defense and a First-Team All-Pro signal-caller. The first three — the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, the 1978 Pittsburgh Steelers, and the 1996 Green Bay Packers — all won the Super Bowl.

But here's the thing. The Chiefs have an elite quarterback and a dominant defense as well. But Andy Reid & Co. come into this matchup with far more experience in these big-game situations. And that will take them back to the Super Bowl for the second straight season.

Prediction: Chiefs-27, Ravens-20

Braden Ramsey: The Ravens have finally cleared their Divisional Round hurdle and are hosting Baltimore's first AFC Championship in more than 50 years, and 25 years prior to their inception (1971).

If they want to be champions, they have to beat Patrick Mahomes. Not easy, but doable.

This matchup features tremendous defensive play. The Chiefs’ unit will be motivated to show they're just as good as a Baltimore bunch that's having its praises sung after what it did to the Texans. If any HC/QB pairing can identify a way to slice up the Ravens, though, it's Andy Reid and Mahomes.

I want to pick the Ravens. I want to believe this is the year Lamar Jackson puts all of his critics to bed. But the Chiefs feel inevitable. It won't be the prettiest game, but they’ll trudge on to Super Bowl 58 in a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Chiefs-17, Ravens-13

Michael Rochman: A tale of two teams between a Ravens ballclub who have made their path by dominance, and a Chiefs team that has squeaked by every step of the way. However, the NFL isn’t about the details; it comes down to the end result.

Still, there is a certain amount of expiration that exists with teams who tempt fate too often. Kansas City comes into this one with the upper hand of experience, but Baltimore has been the more consistent team. After shaking off the rust of their first half against Houston, this season feels special for the Ravens.

Prediction: Ravens-23, Chiefs-20

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.