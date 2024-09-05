Key Takeaways Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is 16-4 in NCAA and NFL season openers, including a 4-0 record with a 10.3-point average margin in NFL season openers.

Interim-to-full-time head coach trends do not bode well for Antonio Pierce in general, but especially not in his debut.

The Chargers' strong offseason strategy strengthens their defense and rushing attack, alongside the proven head coach Harbaugh and talented QB Herbert.

The NFL is back, and that means football betting is back too. Hallelujah.

Each week, I will be sharing my favorite point spread bet across the entire weekend slate, and backing up my choice so thoroughly it would make Juvenile proud.

Week 1 games and divisional games are notoriously tough to bet on, so we certainly decided on a doozy for our Week 1 lock.

We head to the City of Angels on Sunday, where the Los Angeles Chargers host the AFC West division-rival Las Vegas Raiders in a clash of new head coaches.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds Team Moneyline Spread Total Chargers -160 -3.0 (-110) O40.0 (-110) Raiders +135 +3.0 (-110) U40.0 (-110) *All odds courtesy of BetMGM

It's a new era in the AFC West for everyone but the Kansas City Chiefs , and Jim Harbaugh and Antonio Pierce are the catalysts for that. However, one of the two comes in with a lot more experience... and a notable trend that suggests he and his team will get out of the gates quickly in his first season at the helm in L.A.

Harbaugh Has Dominated Season Openers as a Head Coach

Raiders should have never had a spread this small on the road

Week 1 Point Spread Lock: Chargers Cover -3.0 Point Spread (-110)

Jim Harbaugh is a solid x's and o's guy, but the main reason he's such a good football coach is because of his energy and passion. He's the type of coach to get guys frothing at the mouth in a pre-game speech, and one would expect that the pre-game speech before the first game of the season gets the players even more excited and agitated. Either that, or Harbaugh is the king of preparation, because his record in Week 1 games is nuts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jim Harbaugh has been a head coach for 20 seasons in the NCAA and NFL, going 16-4 in season openers overall. In his previous stint in the NFL with the 49ers, he was 4-0 in season openers, winning by an average margin of 10.3 points. With San Diego, Stanford, and Michigan, he was 12-4 in season openers, with his last loss coming in 2018.

Harbaugh also recognizes the importance of divisional games, having gone 15-8-1 against his NFC West rivals when he was coaching the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014.

On the flip side, Antonio Pierce is entering just his first full season as a head coach at any level, and the fact that he got the job after serving as the interim head coach does not bode well for him.

Interim HCs Promoted To Full-Time HCs Since 2000 Coach, Team (Year) Full Season Debut Win? Record w/ Team Year Fired Dick LeBeau, CIN (2000) Yes 12-33 2002 Dave McGinnis, ARI (2000) No 17-40 2003 Mike Tice, MIN (2001) No 32-33 2005 Tom Cable, OAK (2008) No 17-27 2010 Mike Singletary, SF (2008) Yes 18-22 2010 Leslie Frazier, MIN (2010) No 21-32-1 2013 Jason Garrett, DAL (2010) No 85-67 2019 Romeo Crennel, KC (2011) No 4-15 2012 Mike Mularkey, TEN (2015) No 20-21 2017 Doug Marrone, JAX (2016) Yes 23-43 2020

The Chargers also had a clear goal with the moves they made during the offseason: strengthen the underperforming defense, and create a top-flight rushing attack behind offensive coordinator and run-game guru Greg Roman. Meanwhile, the Raiders signed one big fish in DT Christian Wilkins, while the rest of their offseason strategy was relatively scattershot.

However, possibly the most important part of this equation is the head coach-quarterback combo. While the Chargers boast one of the best in the entire league in a proven winner like Harbaugh and the prototype of a star QB like Justin Herbert , the Raiders have a first-year head coach still learning the ropes next to a journeyman QB in Gardner Minshew II that hasn't been a Week 1 starter since 2020 and could be benched at any time.

The oddsmakers did us a solid here, so we're not going to turn our noses up at it; the Chargers should comfortably cover this lovely -3.0 spread.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.