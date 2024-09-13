Key Takeaways After hitting on our Week 1 Point Spread Lock of the Week (Chargers over Raiders, now 1-0), we're taking the Steelers to cover -2.5 on the road to the Broncos.

Mike Tomlin has one of the best track records against rookie QBs in NFL history.

The Steelers are a team that's looking to run the ball, and the Broncos have struggled to stop the run recently.

A lot of teams underperformed and a lot of teams overperformed in Week 1.

If you were to divide the league into either bucket, you'd put the Denver Broncos —and especially their rookie QB—near the top of the underperforming pile, and the Pittsburgh Steelers —who didn't score a touchdown but somehow still dominated in a win—at the top of the overperforming stack.

We leaned on a coaching mismatch to hit on our Week 1 point spread lock, and while there will be no mismatch in this clash of coaching titans, Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin's experience in these scenarios is a big influence for us here.

Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Team Moneyline Point Spread Total Denver Broncos +120 +2.5 (-110) O36.5 (-110) Pittsburgh Steelers -140 -2.5 (-110) U36.5 (-110) Sunday, Sep. 15, 4:25PM EDT @ Empower Field, Denver

Tomlin has a great track record against rookie QBs and the Steelers' strong running game butting heads with a suspect Broncos rush defense means the Steelers are our point spread lock of Week 2.

Forget Belichick, Tomlin Is A Rookie QB's Worst Nightmare

There are too many mismatches for the Broncos to overcome

© Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Week 2 Point Spread Lock: Steelers -2.5 Point Spread (-110)

It seems like Mike Tomlin thrives on the doubters, whereas when there is something expected of his teams, they have often faltered in the past. Thankfully for Steelers fans in 2024, this team falls into the former category, and though Pittsburgh is favored by a couple of points on the road in here in Week 2, this is a team that had an 8.5 win total handicap before the season. Coach T is definitely in his element.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While many talk about Bill Belichick as the king of tormenting rookie QBs, he was only 22-7 against freshman QBs. Meanwhile, Mike Tomlin has a whopping 80 percent win rate against first year signal-callers, having gone 24-6 against them in his career. That's the third-best mark in NFL history, behind only Hall of Famers Don Shula and Hank Stram.

Tomlin lost to two rookies last year ( C.J. Stroud and Dorian Thompson-Robinson), two in 2016 ( Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott ), one in 2012 (Brandon Weeden, believe it or not), and one in 2007 (Troy Smith). So, not only does he almost never lose to rookie QBs, but he has never lost to a rookie QB in consecutive years, which means he's pretty safe here.

And it's not just Tomlin's aura that will make Denver's rookie Bo Nix falter, it's the way he's built his team: around ball control and defense.

Keeping the rock out of Nix's hands will keep him from getting into a rhythm, and perhaps the best pass-rush in the NFL, keyed by perhaps the best player in football in T.J. Watt, will make his life a living hell. Just think about what they did to a grizzled vet like Kirk Cousins last week.

The other reason we love the Steelers in this situation is that the Steelers' offense matches up very well with the Broncos defense, no matter how silly that sounds considering we're talking about a unit that didn't find the end zone in Week 1.

But, they did run the ball very well, for 137 yards on 41 attempts. Not exactly the greatest efficiency, but more than a few of those came while Pittsburgh was trying to churn clock and the Atlanta Falcons were piling men in the box. The Broncos, meanwhile, gave up 146 yards on the ground, and on 4.4 yards a carry to boot.

Steelers Rush O vs. Broncos Rush D Since Start of 2023 Category Steelers O Broncos D Rushing Attempts/Game 29.3 (9th) 27.9 (T-22nd) Rushing Yards/Game 119.3 (11th) 137.6 (31st) Rushing TDs 16 (T-13th) 17 (T-23rd) Rush Yards/Attempt 4.1 (T-17th) 4.9 (32nd/Last) 1st Down By Rush 124 (11th) 124 (24th) *Off. ranks are for most, Def. for fewest

As you can see, the Broncos were arguably the worst defense against the run last year, and they haven't made many impact signings in the intervening months. Not to mention Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III just gashed them for over 100 yards to key his team's Week 1 win.

Pittsburgh's offensive line is uneven when they have to drop back and defend the passer, but when they can fire off the line and maul guys in the running game, they're as good as it gets. The Broncos only lost by six, but it could have been much worse considering Nix's debut struggles.

He's going to have a much ruder awakening against Watt and company in his home debut on Sunday; not to mention the Tomlin voodoo he will have to deal with. The Steelers -2.5 spread should be a safe bet even if Chris Boswell scores all of Pittsburgh's points again.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.