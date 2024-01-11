Highlights The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the lowest-ranked team of the 14 to make the NFL Playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills are arguably the hottest team in the NFL entering Super Wild Card Weekend.

The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens hold the top two spots in the GIVEMESPORT NFL Power Rankings.

After 18 weeks of entertaining regular-season action, the NFL Playoffs have arrived. And in a postseason packed with so many intriguing storylines, football fans are in for a wild ride over the next month.

With that said, however, it's time to get real. While 14 franchises technically have a shot at Super Bowl 58, all 14 franchises don't really have a shot at Super Bowl 58. With all due respect to teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Pittsburgh Steelers, both of whom did what they needed to do in Week 18 to get in, they should just be happy to be here.

And that's not to say that either of those teams can't win this weekend because they can. But the chances of either advancing to the title game are right smack in the middle of slim and none, which is why those two teams kick off our NFL Power Rankings heading into Super Wild Card Weekend.

14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFC No. 4 seed

Regular-season record: 9-8 — Next opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

As mentioned above, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did what they had to do in Week 18 to get themselves in the playoffs for the fourth straight season. But let's not pretend their 9-0 win over the two-win Carolina Panthers was pretty.

Yes, the NFC South champs come into Wild Card Weekend having won five of their last six games. But two of those victories came against Carolina and just one came against a fellow playoff team, that being the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W-L Home Road Conf. Last 5 PF PA 9-8 4-4 5-4 7-5 4-1 348 325

Baker Mayfield has had a fantastic season, statistically the best of his career. But Tampa Bay has averaged just 11 points per game over the last two weeks, which isn't what you want heading into the postseason.

The good news, however, is that their opponent in the Wild Card Round, the Philadelphia Eagles, has lost five of their last six. Nevertheless, even at home, the Bucs are still the underdogs here and will need to play better than they have to advance.

13 Pittsburgh Steelers, AFC No. 7 seed

Regular-season record: 10-7 — Next opponent: at Buffalo Bills

The Steelers caught a big break in Week 18, as the Baltimore Ravens sat likely NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and other key players as they had nothing to play for, having already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

And while Pittsburgh took the 17-10 victory they had to have to keep their playoff hopes alive, they struggled to get it.

2023 Pittsburgh Steelers W-L Home Road Conf. Last 5 PF PA 10-7 5-4 5-3 7-5 3-2 304 324

And while the Steelers won the game, they took a significant loss as perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which typically requires at least a couple of weeks of rest and recovery, which means he won't be on the field when Pittsburgh visits the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

While Mike Tomlin deserves all the credit in the world for getting this team to the postseason with Mason Rudolph under center, not having his best defender against the red-hot Bills likely means another "one and done" run in the postseason.

12 Philadelphia Eagles, NFC No. 5 seed

Regular-season record: 11-6 — Next opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Remember when the Philadelphia Eagles were 10-1 and seemingly a lock to win the NFC East and claim the No. 1 seed in the conference for a second straight season? It seems like a lifetime ago, doesn't it?

Since getting that 10th win in a wild overtime thriller against Buffalo in Week 12, the defending NFC champs have recorded just one victory, that being a 33-25 win over the New York Giants on Christmas Day.

In losing five of their last six, the Eagles gifted the division to the Dallas Cowboys and will now likely have to win three straight games on the road to reach a second straight Super Bowl. And that's been a bit of an issue this season as Jalen Hurts & Co. won just five of nine away from Lincoln Financial Field.

2023 Philadelphia Eagles W-L Home Road Conf. Last 5 PF PA 11-6 6-2 5-4 7-5 1-4 433 428

As mentioned, the Eagles are favored on the road against the Buccaneers on Monday night. And they did go into Raymond James Stadium back in Week 3 and get a relatively easy 25-11 victory.

But Nick Sirianni's squad has zero momentum heading into the postseason. And while the Tampa Bay offense hasn't put up a lot of points lately, the Philadelphia defense has given up quite a few.

In fact, since Week 12, the Eagles rank 31st in scoring defense, giving up 30.3 points per game in that stretch. So it'll be interesting to see which unit breaks the trend.

11 Green Bay Packers, NFC No. 7 seed

Regular-season record: 9-8 — Next opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

Following the aforementioned loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15, the Green Bay Packers seemed to be headed for a second straight season watching the postseason from home as the defeat dropped them to 6-8.

But Jordan Love, who recorded the third-most passing yards of any first-year starting quarterback in NFL history, essentially put the team on his back and led the Packers to three straight victories to close the season.

That, of course, includes the Week 18 win over the Chicago Bears that helped Green Bay clinch the last remaining spot in the NFL Playoffs, a victory during which Love completed 27 of 32 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns, earning him the highest passer rating of his young career (128.6).

2023 Green Bay Packers W-L Home Road Conf. Last 5 PF PA 9-8 5-3 4-5 7-5 3-2 383 350

However, the Packers' pseudo-Cinderella run is likely to come to an end on Sunday afternoon as they're set to face the Dallas Cowboys, who went a perfect 8-0 at home this season.

And let's face it. While Love has been fantastic these last three weeks, he wasn't forced to face overly daunting defenses. That won't be the case against Dallas.

10 Miami Dolphins, AFC No. 6 seed

Regular-season record: 11-6 — Next opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

Both literally and figuratively, the Miami Dolphins are limping into the playoffs after somehow managing to lose a seemingly insurmountable lead in the AFC East down the stretch, a tumble that was completed this past Sunday night in a loss to the Bills.

Yes, Tua Tagovailoa & Co. still had the second-highest-scoring offense in the league at 29.2 points per game, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys. But in their two losses to Baltimore and Buffalo to close the regular season, the Dolphins averaged just 16.5. And the defense was even worse, as Miami allowed 77 points in those same two defeats.

2023 Miami Dolphins W-L Home Road Conf. Last 5 PF PA 11-6 7-2 4-4 7-5 2-3 496 391

To make matters worse, Mike McDaniel has watched a plethora of his players on both sides of the ball go down with various injuries.

And now, he has to take his depleted Dolphins into what's sure to be a frigid Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night and attempt to defeat the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, to whom they've already lost this year on a neutral field in Germany.

But hey, at least we get to see Tyreek Hill back in KC, right?

9 Houston Texans, AFC No. 4 seed

Regular-season record: 10-7 — Next opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns

Of the 14 teams in this year's postseason field, the Houston Texans were easily the longest shot to get to this position at the beginning of the season.

Following a four-win season a year ago, the franchise fired Lovie Smith and brought in DeMeco Ryans. A few months later, they drafted C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick. So you've got a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback, which typically isn't the recipe for a winning season.

But 10 wins later, here they are.

2023 Houston Texans W-L Home Road Conf. Last 5 PF PA 10-7 6-3 4-4 7-5 3-2 377 353

Behind a strong campaign from Stroud, the Texans took advantage of the Jacksonville Jaguars' late-season swoon and stole the AFC South, giving them the luxury of hosting a game in the Wild Card Round against the fifth-seeded Cleveland Browns.

While the Texans took a 14-point loss to the Browns on Christmas Eve, that shouldn't be used as a measuring stick as Stroud missed the game with a concussion. But even with him in the lineup, Houston could struggle to put up points, given Cleveland's strong secondary. Many are expecting this to be the closest game of Super Wild Card Weekend.

8 Los Angeles Rams, NFC No. 6 seed

Regular-season record: 10-7 — Next opponent: at Detroit Lions

With a Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Rams dropped to 3-6, seemingly ending any chance to reach the postseason as they were close to the bottom of the NFC standings.

But following their bye, things changed.

Starting with a Week 11 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams won seven of their last eight games, losing only to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime. So Sean McVay's squad is hot coming into the postseason.

2023 Los Angeles Rams W-L Home Road Conf. Last 5 PF PA 10-7 5-3 5-4 8-4 4-1 404 377

And despite having to hit the road on Super Wild Card Weekend, the Rams are in a good spot as Matthew Stafford returns to the Motor City for the first time to face the Detroit Lions, with whom he spent the first dozen seasons of his career.

The two-time Pro Bowler is playing some of the best football of his life heading into this matchup, and the Lions' secondary certainly isn't the healthiest unit in the league right now. With a rested Cooper Kupp and record-breaking rookie Puka Nacua ready to roll, Stafford could have a big day against his former team.

7 Cleveland Browns, AFC No. 5 seed

Regular-season record: 11-6 — Next opponent: at Houston Texans

Given the issues surrounding the Cleveland Browns this season, specifically the injuries to key contributors and Kevin Stefanski having to start four different quarterbacks, they honestly have no business being in the NFL Playoffs.

But behind a strong defense led by Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett and the late-season addition of soon-to-be 39-year-old Joe Flacco, the Browns won four of their last five (the Week 18 loss doesn't even really count) to finish 11-6, earning their second postseason berth in four years but just the third since the franchise rejoined the NFL in 1999.

2023 Cleveland Browns W-L Home Road Conf. Last 5 PF PA 11-6 8-1 3-5 8-4 4-1 396 362

The good news for the Browns is that, overall, they're better than the Texans team they'll face on Saturday afternoon.

The bad news for Cleveland is that they have to go on the road, where they were just 3-5 during the regular season. As mentioned above, many expect this game to be the closest of the six in the Wild Card Round. It'll be interesting to see how often Garrett and his defense can get to C.J. Stroud.

6 Detroit Lions, NFC No. 3 seed

Regular-season record: 12-5 — Next opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

After falling just short of the postseason a year ago, Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions came roaring out of the gate to start the 2023 campaign, winning eight of their first 10, marking the franchise's best start since 1962.

The Lions ultimately finished with a dozen wins, which probably should have been 13, given the two-point conversion fiasco against Dallas. Nevertheless, Detroit clinched its first division title in three decades and is now set to host the first-ever postseason game at Ford Field against longtime Lion Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams.

As mentioned above, the Lions' secondary is a bit thin going into the Wild Card Round. And on the offensive side of the football, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta's status is up in the air after he suffered a bone bruise and hyperextended knee in the team's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. So even if he does suit up, he won't be 100%, which obviously limits Jared Goff a touch.

2023 Detroit Lions W-L Home Road Conf. Last 5 PF PA 12-5 6-2 6-3 8-4 3-2 461 395

With all that said, however, the Lions are still the better overall team.

Defensively, they still have plenty of talent up front to give Stafford fits. Offensively, Goff will still have his No. 1 target in Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught 119 passes for 1,515 yards this season.

Detroit also has a dynamic duo at the running back position with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, who combined for 1,960 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Gibbs also ranked third on the team in receptions with 52, so Goff has that option as well.

5 Kansas City Chiefs, AFC No. 3 seed

Regular-season record: 11-6 — Next opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs weren't nearly as dominant during the 2023 season as they've been in recent years, at least offensively.

A season ago, the Chiefs led the league in scoring, averaging 29.2 points per game. This year, they averaged 21.8, good for 15th. And while they still ranked in the top 10 in yardage in 2023, finishing ninth at 351.3 yards per game, it pales in comparison to the 413.6 they averaged a year ago, which ranked first.

But here's the thing. Despite not reaching the 12-win mark for the first time since 2017, the Chiefs are still the defending Super Bowl champions. Andy Reid is still the head coach. They're opening the playoffs at home. And Patrick Mahomes is still the quarterback, which means Kansas City always has a chance. That Travis Kelce fella is still pretty good, too.

2023 Kansas City Chiefs W-L Home Road Conf. Last 5 PF PA 11-6 5-4 6-2 9-3 3-2 371 294

Sure, Mahomes hasn't had as many elite options as he has in the past. But the passing attack is still one of the strongest in the league. But even if that's not working, second-year running back Isiah Pacheco is playing arguably the best football of his young career coming into Saturday's matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

And while some teams might be scared of Miami's potent offense, which scored the second-most points in the league, the Chiefs won't be, as they allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL this season.

Kansas City becomes an even more dangerous team come the postseason, which is why they've been to five straight AFC title games. Don't sleep on the champs, folks.

4 Dallas Cowboys, NFC No. 2 seed

Regular-season record: 12-5 — Next opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

It's that time of year again, folks; the time to see if the Dallas Cowboys are for real.

On paper, the Cowboys do truly look like genuine contenders to reach their first Super Bowl in 28 years. Behind an MVP-caliber season from Dak Prescott, who set a career-high in completion percentage (69.5%) and led the league in touchdown passes (36), Dallas led the league in scoring, averaging 29.9 points per game.

CeeDee Lamb also emerged as arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, setting new franchise records for receptions (135) and receiving yards (1,749), which isn't easy to do given the ridiculous amount of talented receivers that came before him, many of whom wore the same No. 88.

2023 Dallas Cowboys W-L Home Road Conf. Last 5 PF PA 12-5 8-0 4-5 9-3 3-2 509 315

And the Dallas defense was no slouch, either. Led by Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons, who racked up a career-best 14.0 sacks, the Cowboys allowed the fifth-fewest points in the league, giving up just 18.5 per game.

The question now is whether or not the Cowboys can take all this talent and do something with it. The world will find out soon enough when Mike McCarthy takes on his former team when Dallas hosts the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

3 Buffalo Bills, AFC No. 2 seed

Regular-season record: 11-6 — Next opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

In any sport, it's not always the best team that wins the title. Look no further than those Eli Manning-led Giants teams for proof of that. Sometimes, you just have to be the hottest team going into the postseason. And one could argue that there's no hotter team in the NFL right now than the Buffalo Bills.

Seemingly out of the AFC East race after falling to 6-6 following a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Eagles in Week 12, Buffalo hasn't lost since, winning five straight to close the season to steal the division from the Dolphins.

While Josh Allen threw 18 interceptions, the second-most in the league, he still had a strong season overall, completing 66.5% of his passes for 4,306 yards with 29 touchdowns, adding another 524 yards and 15 scores on the ground.

2023 Buffalo Bills W-L Home Road Conf. Last 5 PF PA 11-6 7-2 4-4 7-5 5-0 451 311

The Bills also got a strong season from second-year running back James Cook, who was voted to his first Pro Bowl after rushing for 1,122 yards. If the Bills' passing game isn't working, they'll just run the ball down your throat. Ask the Cowboys how that turned out.

And if the offense as a whole isn't working, the Buffalo defense, which allowed the fourth-fewest points in the league, keeps the team competitive. This weekend's Magic 8-Ball says the "outlook does not look good" for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2 San Francisco 49ers, NFC No. 1 seed

Regular-season record: 12-5 — Next opponent: TBD

If the San Francisco 49ers have weaknesses, they're sure hard to spot.

Offensively, Kyle Shanahan's squad had two bonafide NFL MVP candidates this season. Quarterback Brock Purdy, who easily proved that his whirlwind run a year ago was no fluke, was magnificent, completing 69.4% of his passes for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

Then, of course, there was superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, who may very well win Offensive Player of the Year after recording 2,023 total yards from scrimmage and scoring 21 total touchdowns.

2023 San Francisco 49ers W-L Home Road Conf. Last 5 PF PA 12-5 5-3 7-2 10-2 3-2 491 298

And those are just two cogs in the Niners' offensive machine, which also features the likes of Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Kyle Juszczyk, among others. It's not hard to understand why San Francisco scored the third-most points in the league.

Not to be outdone, the 49ers' defense allowed the third-fewest points in the NFL this season, giving up just 17.5 per game. And adding Chase Young midseason to a defense that already featured Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, and Fred Warner was almost unfair.

The top-seeded Niners will now sit back and relax during Super Wild Card Weekend and will host the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional Round.

1 Baltimore Ravens, AFC No. 1 seed

Regular-season record: 13-4 — Next opponent: TBD

Much like the 49ers, the Baltimore Ravens, owners of the best record in the league this season, don't have many weaknesses, if any.

Following a season in which he completed a career-high 67.2% of his passes for a career-best 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns against only seven interceptions while adding 821 yards and five scores on the ground, Lamar Jackson is going to win his second NFL MVP trophy in a walk.

Running back Gus Edwards had a solid year with 810 rushing yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns. Rookie wideout Zay Flowers emerged as Jackson's top target and recorded 77 receptions for 858 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Ravens to the fourth-most points in the league.

2023 Baltimore Ravens W-L Home Road Conf. Last 5 PF PA 13-4 6-3 7-1 8-4 4-1 483 280

Imagine how much stronger they'd be this postseason if three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews hadn't gone down with a season-ending ankle injury.

As it's been with most of John Harbaugh's teams over the years, the Ravens also boast a strong defense, one that features four Pro Bowl selections in Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, Kyle Hamilton, and Justin Madubuike.

Baltimore allowed just 16.5 points per game en route to winning the AFC North for the first time in four years, good for the top spot in the league.

The Ravens take the top spot here due to their 33-19 victory over the 49ers on Christmas night. The 56-19 beating they put on the Dolphins six days later certainly doesn't hurt.

When you've got the best record in the league, the likely NFL MVP, and a win over the top team in the opposite conference, how are we not supposed to make them No. 1? Baltimore, of course, will host the lowest remaining seed in the AFC in the Divisional Round.

Enjoy Super Wild Card Weekend, everyone.

