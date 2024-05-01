Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs have to be considered the favorites to win Super Bowl 59 heading into the 2024 NFL season.

The San Francisco 49ers are still the best team in the NFC, but the Detroit Lions aren't far behind.

The Houston Texans have overtaken the Baltimore Ravens as the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC.

With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the outlook for the upcoming season is a bit more clear.

It's not that there won't be more moves made between now and Week 1, but we at least now know for whom the vast majority of players will suit up in 2024. It's certainly been a wild offseason to this point, as many high-profile players (and coaches, for that matter) have new homes.

Some of these free-agency signings, trades, and draft picks will work out. Others won't. But that's life in the NFL, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

While there could easily be some shuffling as the spring and summer roll along, here's a look at GIVEMESPORT's NFL Power Rankings coming out of the draft.

1 Kansas City Chiefs

2023 Record: 11-6, No. 3 seed in AFC, Won Super Bowl 58

As the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in more than two decades and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes just entering what are supposed to be the prime years of his career (a frightening thought), the Kansas City Chiefs are the easy call in the No. 1 spot.

Despite recording their worst regular-season record of the Mahomes era at 11-6, the Chiefs, as they do, turned it on when it mattered most and took home their third Lombardi Trophy in five years. Keeping Chris Jones was an essential part of the Chiefs' offseason plans, and they got it done.

And while they traded away L'Jarius Sneed, they got some draft capital in return and can now turn to rising stars in Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in the secondary.

Kansas City still might need another weapon or two on the offensive side of the ball, especially with Travis Kelce getting a little older, but bringing in Marquise Brown was a good start, especially not knowing what the future holds for Rashee Rice.

And trading up to draft Xavier Worthy was a fantastic move. Mahomes has proven he can win with anyone, and as long as he's healthy, the Chiefs always have a chance.

2 San Francisco 49ers

2023 Record: 12-5, No. 1 seed in NFC, Lost Super Bowl 58

Coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, the San Francisco 49ers have taken a bit of a hit this offseason, losing several key contributors such as Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, and Sebastian Joseph-Day. They may also end up losing star Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel at some point in the near future. But drafting Ricky Pearsall will help ease the pain at wide receiver.

And bringing in Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collins, and Jordan Elliott certainly helped soften the blow of some of those losses as well.

Despite some of the turnover, the Niners still have plenty of the high-profile players who helped them reach the title game, most notably NFL MVP candidates Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey and four-time Pro Bowler Nick Bosa.

3 Detroit Lions

2023 Record: 12-5, No. 3 seed in NFC, Lost NFC Championship Game

On the heels of nearly making the first Super Bowl in franchise history, the Detroit Lions have lost some players this offseason, most notably offensive guard Jonah Jackson and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. But they also swung a nice deal to bring in cornerback Carlton Davis III and added even more strength at that position in the draft, selecting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. with their first two picks.

But perhaps the biggest moves the Lions made this offseason weren't actually moves at all, as the most significant thing Detroit did was keeping offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, both of whom were highly sought-after head-coaching candidates. So there won't be a need to get players adjusted to new schemes on either side of the ball.

Dan Campbell & Co. are in great shape heading into the 2024 season. Jared Goff has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the league for the last few years, and Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who's recorded 21.0 sacks in his first two years, is only going to get better.

4 Houston Texans

2023 Record: 10-7, No. 4 seed in AFC, Lost in Divisional Round

Some might not think the Houston Texans deserve to be this high on the list, but DeMeco Ryans & Co. are loading up for what could turn out to be a magical season. They didn't have the draft they had a year ago (hard to beat when you sweep the Rookie of the Year awards), but they did get some valuable insurance at several positions, especially on Day 2.

Coming off an impressive OROY campaign from C.J. Stroud, who led Houston to an AFC South title and a postseason victory, the Texans added running back Joe Mixon to join their franchise QB in the backfield. Mixon has hit the 1,000-yard mark in four of his seven seasons and is also a strong receiver.

And speaking of receivers, Houston then went out and acquired Stefon Diggs, who's hit the 1,000-yard mark in each of his last six seasons. Throw him in the mix with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Noah Brown, and Dalton Schultz, and Stroud might just end up throwing for 5,000 yards.

But the Texans didn't just add more offense; they also added four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter to play opposite DPOY Will Anderson Jr.

Houston is clearly in win-now mode, and they just might accomplish that.

5 Baltimore Ravens

2023 Record: 13-4, No. 1 seed in AFC, Lost AFC Championship Game

Coming off an AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens didn't get off to a great start in the offseason.

They lost a lot of players in free agency, including Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen, several key offensive linemen, Jadeveon Clowney, who had an underrated year, lead running back Gus Edwards, and safety Geno Stone, who had the second-most interceptions in the league in 2023 with seven.

They filled the running back hole with a splashy move, signing Derrick Henry, and as they typically do, they had a strong draft. Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins was a great pick at No. 30, Roger Rosengarten will help on the offensive line, and wideout Devontez Walker, who they took at No. 113, could end up being a steal. Having a healthy Mark Andrews will help as well.

And, of course, having two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson certainly doesn't hurt.

6 Philadelphia Eagles

2023 Record: 11-6, No. 5 seed in NFC, Lost in Wild Card Round

To say the 2023 season was disappointing for the Philadelphia Eagles would be a massive understatement. After starting the year winning 10 of 11 games, Nick Sirianni & Co. dropped five of their last six to lose the NFC East and were then trounced by the Buccaneers in the playoffs.

Nevertheless, the Eagles are still one of the top teams in the conference. Sure, the loss of Jason Kelce will hurt the offensive line and will undoubtedly hurt the Tush Push a bit.

But Howie Roseman was busy in the early days of free agency, bringing in Saquon Barkley, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Bryce Huff, and Devin White. He then kept himself plenty busy during the draft, making eight trades, and added two of the best cornerbacks available in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean. The Eagles have also added some proven coordinators in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio.

Throw in the fact that Jalen Hurts is still one of the top quarterbacks in the game, and Philly should be right in the thick of things in the NFC.

7 Cincinnati Bengals

2023 Record: 9-8, Missed NFL Playoffs

Most of the chatter surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals revolves around the offense. And there's certainly plenty to talk about there. Joe Burrow, of course, missed the final seven games of the 2023 season with a torn wrist ligament and still hasn't been cleared for full contact, although he should be ready to roll by mid-May or so.

And then there's the drama surrounding wideout Tee Higgins. Will he be traded? Is he staying? At this point, there's honestly no clear answer on how this saga plays out. But even if Higgins suits up elsewhere, the Cincy offense should be fine if Burrow is healthy. Adding Zach Moss in free agency and wideout Jermaine Burton in the draft will help. Joe Cool should also get some good protection from first-round pick Amarius Mims.

But what many people aren't talking about is how much the Bengals' defense has improved this offseason, which is one of the reasons they're ranked this highly. The big move was bringing in Geno Stone, who, as mentioned, had the second-most picks in the NFL last season. Cincy also drafted Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, who could be a solid contributor as a rookie.

But in one of the more underrated moves of the offseason, Cincy brought back safety Vonn Bell, who spent three years with the Bengals from 2020 to 2022 before playing last season in Carolina. Not only can he contribute, but he brings a veteran presence to a secondary that has some promising young talent in Dax Hill and Jordan Battle.

8 Green Bay Packers

2023 Record: 9-8, No. 7 seed in NFC, Lost in Divisional Round

Facing a ton of pressure having to follow in the footsteps of a pair of legends, Jordan Love proved he was the real deal, leading the Green Bay Packers to a surprising playoff berth after completing 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns against just 11 picks in the regular season.

He then knocked off the Cowboys in his playoff debut with an impressive performance. Truth be told, had he been a rookie instead of just a first-year starter, he would've given C.J. Stroud a run for his money in the OROY race.

But now the pressure's on to keep it going. The Packers certainly lost some depth in free agency but also got aggressive on both sides of the ball in signing Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney. Green Bay also added some strong talent in the draft.

Jordan Morgan should help the offensive line improve, as he's very versatile. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper could very well start as a rookie, and Javon Bullard will undoubtedly help the secondary.

There are still some weak spots, but expect Matt LaFleur & Co. to be back in the playoff hunt in 2024.

9 Miami Dolphins

2023 Record: 11-6, No. 6 seed in AFC, Lost in Divisional Round

After handing the AFC East to the Buffalo Bills a season ago and once again failing to win a playoff game for the first time since 2000, the Miami Dolphins have been one of the busiest teams during the offseason, adding a bevy of new players on both sides of the ball.

But they also lost a couple of key pieces, perhaps most notably defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Miami will essentially have an all-new defensive line, but that's where new DC Anthony Weaver shines. And they addressed that issue with their first pick in the draft, selecting Penn State's Chop Robinson, who's drawn comparisons to Danielle Hunter.

Offensively, Mike McDaniel's squad averaged a league-high 29.2 points per game in 2023. And with Tua Tagovailoa still having all of his key weapons from a season ago, in addition to a new one in tight end Jonnu Smith, the Dolphins should again be near the top of the leaderboard in scoring in 2024. The pieces are there for a run at a Super Bowl, but the window won't be open forever.

10 Cleveland Browns

2023 Record: 11-6, No. 5 seed in AFC, Lost in Wild Card Round

The Cleveland Browns made a remarkable run to the playoffs this past season behind a strong defense led by DPOY Myles Garrett and some inspired performances from Joe Flacco. But the season certainly didn't end the way Kevin Stefanski had hoped, as his team was trounced in the Wild Card Round by the Texans.

Heading into the 2024 season, the defense is still strong. While Cleveland lost some pieces in free agency, those losses were essentially balanced out by the players who signed. And they had a solid enough draft, adding the likes of defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. and guard Zak Zinter.

The biggest question for the Browns is if Deshaun Watson can finally play a full season. In six starts before his season-ending injury in 2023, the $230 million man was 5-1, completing 61.4% of his passes for 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns. So, he was on pace to have a strong season.

Now, along with Amari Cooper and David Njoku, Watson will have Jerry Jeudy to target, as well as fifth-round draft pick Jamari Thrash. If running back Nick Chubb can also come back healthy, the Browns could be in for another solid run.

11 Dallas Cowboys

2023 Record: 12-5, No. 2 seed in NFC, Lost in Divisional Round

The Dallas Cowboys have been quite the enigma this offseason, making no significant free-agent signings in the early going. They did, however, lose a plethora of players, including their starting running back, two starters on the offensive line, and a pair of solid pass rushers.

They did attempt to address the second two items on that list in the draft, selecting offensive linemen Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe in the first and third rounds, respectively, and used their second-round pick on defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. Just after the draft, they also brought Ezekiel Elliott back to town on a one-year deal.

Thankfully for Jerry Jones, his team is still loaded with tons of talent that should keep them in the playoff hunt. Dak Prescott is coming off the best year of his career, and he and CeeDee Lamb have formed one of the best QB-WR combos in the league. America's Team also boasts one of the best defensive players in the NFL in Micah Parsons.

But here's the thing. The Cowboys have won a dozen games each of the last three seasons. But despite 36 regular-season victories, they've got one playoff win. This could be a now-or-never season, and if Dallas gets off to a slow start, Mike McCarthy could be shown the door.

12 Buffalo Bills

2023 Record: 11-6, No. 2 seed in AFC, Lost in Divisional Round

If the Buffalo Bills are planning to finally get past the Chiefs in the AFC, they're certainly going about it in a bizarre manner.

Yes, they still have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen. But they failed to keep Gabe Davis, who signed with the Jaguars. They then traded Stefon Diggs to the Texans for a pick that did nothing for them in this year's draft.

And once the draft arrived, they handed Xavier Worthy to the Chiefs, opting to drop back several spots, at which point they selected Florida State's Keon Coleman, who could end up seeing a lot of targets as a rookie.

It's not that the addition of Curtis Samuel won't help—it will. Tight end Dalton Kincaid is still a strong option. But Allen doesn't have the weapons he's had in the past, and that could prove difficult.

What keeps the Bills in the top 10 for now is their defense, a unit that suffered so many injuries in 2023. Assuming the supporting cast can stay healthy and Von Miller and Matt Milano can come back strong, Buffalo will remain competitive if the offense falters.

13 Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 Record: 10-7, No. 7 seed in AFC, Lost in Wild Card Round

The hoopla surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason has been the big change at quarterback. The Kenny Pickett experiment wasn't a complete failure, but he was never worthy of a first-round pick and is now with the Eagles. Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph are also gone.

Mike Tomlin now has a pair of intriguing options from which to choose as the Steelers went out and acquired both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, which should make for an entertaining training camp.

The Steelers didn't have the sexiest NFL draft but may have ended up with one of the strongest overall hauls. They added three strong offensive linemen in the first four rounds in tackle Troy Fautanu, center Zach Frazier, and guard Mason McCormick, all of whom have the potential to be long-term starters. They also added more potential starters in linebacker Payton Wilson and wideout Roman Wilson.

And let's not forget the big move Pittsburgh made on defense during free agency by bringing in Patrick Queen, who was the best inside linebacker on the market and someone they're quite familiar with, as he spent the first four seasons of his career with the rival Ravens.

Adding him to a defense that already has perennial DPOY candidate T.J. Watt should keep Tomlin's streak of never having a losing season in Pittsburgh alive.

14 Los Angeles Rams

2023 Record: 10-7, No. 6 seed in NFC, Lost in Wild Card Round

It's often easy to forget that it's only been a little over two years since the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl.

Injuries essentially turned the 2022 campaign into a throwaway, but Sean McVay & Co. bounced back nicely in 2023, going 10-7 to get back into the postseason. And that was with Cooper Kupp missing five games. Thankfully for Matthew Stafford, rookie Puka Nacua emerged as a superstar and caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards. So, the Rams are certainly in a position to put up some points in 2024.

Defensively, there's no replacing a generational talent like Aaron Donald. The loss of defensive coordinator Raheem Morris didn't help matters either. Youngsters like Kobie Turner and Byron Young will need to step up.

The Rams put a lot of attention on defense in the draft, taking Florida State teammates Jared Verse and Braden Fiske with their first two selections. Late-round picks Brennan Jackson and Tyler Davis should help as well.

15 New York Jets

2023 Record: 7-10, Missed NFL Playoffs

It's painfully obvious, but it still needs to be said that the New York Jets' 2024 season depends on the health of Aaron Rodgers. Because if he goes down again, it's over. With no offense to Tyrod Taylor, he can't keep Gang Green in the AFC East race, no matter how good the defense is.

And make no mistake about it, the Jets' defense is fantastic, even if trading John Franklin-Myers was a little perplexing.

But again, it all comes down to Rodgers, who's expected to be fully recovered from the Achilles injury that took him out just four plays into his New York career. The Jets have done what they can to help him, signing several offensive linemen, including eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith, as well as wideout Mike Williams to play opposite Garrett Wilson.

They also used their first-round draft pick on highly touted offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu and added wideout Malachi Corley in Round 3.

16 Atlanta Falcons

2023 Record: 7-10, Missed NFL Playoffs

So, there's no getting around the fact that the Atlanta Falcons made a confusing move in drafting Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick just six weeks after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. But as Cousins is entering his age-36 season and coming off an Achilles injury, it's not as if this is the worst pick ever made.

Despite what went down in the draft, the Falcons are seemingly set up to compete in the NFC South. In sending Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals, they acquired wideout Rondale Moore and also added Darnell Mooney in free agency to add to a receiving corps that already included Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Throw in running back Bijan Robinson and Cousins (or Penix if Cousins goes down again) is loaded with options on offense.

The Atlanta defense is clearly the weaker unit, and it will certainly be interesting to see how new defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake handles playcalling duties, as he's never done that at the NFL level.

The Falcons did attempt to bring in some pass-rush help during the draft, selecting Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro in Round 2 and Washington linebacker Bralen Trice in Round 3. It's not as if Atlanta has a terrible defense by any means, but the unit as a whole will need to step up a bit more in 2024 to keep the Falcons competitive.

17 Jacksonville Jaguars

2023 Record: 9-8, Missed NFL Playoffs

After Week 12 of the 2023 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were 8-3 and seemingly a lock to win the AFC South for a second straight season, only to drop five of their last six to miss the postseason.

As such, the Jags went out and added the likes of Arik Armstead and Trevis Gipson to improve the defense. They also extended Josh Allen to the tune of five years and $150 million and are hoping Travon Walker can continue to improve as the 2022 No. 1 overall pick upped his sack total from 3.5 to 10.0 last year.

And while they smartly chose not to match what the Titans gave Calvin Ridley, they brought in Gabe Davis as a new receiving option for Trevor Lawrence, who's entering the most important season of his young career. They also nabbed wideout Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the draft, which was seemingly a strong choice.

Lawrence has been solid enough for the Jags over his first three years, but he's yet to truly reach that top-tier level among NFL QBs and actually regressed a touch in 2023, throwing for fewer yards and touchdowns but more interceptions than he had in 2022. Granted, he missed his first game, but his overall rating dropped from 95.2 to 88.5.

Given what the Texans have done, the Jaguars have a fight on their hands in the AFC South and may have to rely on a wild-card slot to get back to the postseason.

18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 Record: 9-8, No. 4 seed in NFC, Lost in Divisional Round

With Tom Brady out of the mix, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned to Baker Mayfield in 2023, and it surprisingly worked out as he had the best overall season of his career.

Mayfield set career highs in completion percentage (64.3), passing yards (4,044), and touchdown passes (28) while throwing just 10 interceptions in leading the Bucs to an NFC South title and then guided the team to a blowout win over the Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

Tampa spent most of the early free agency period bringing back its own players. Mayfield got himself a new contract, as did Mike Evans. However, they did lose some players as well, including roughly 2,400 defensive snaps between Shaq Barrett, Carlton Davis, William Gholston, and Devin White.

They did bring in Randy Gregory, but he'll likely be more of a rotational guy. They took Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell in the second round of the draft, which should help, and used their third selection on Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith, who tied for the third-most interceptions in the SEC in 2023.

Their biggest acquisition, however, was still on offense, as they used their first-round pick on Duke's Graham Barton, who should start at center from the get-go to replace the retired Ryan Jensen. If Mayfield can play at or near the level he did a season ago, the Bucs should compete in the NFC South.

If not, the Bucs could easily miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season, the year before TB12 came to town.

19 Indianapolis Colts

2023 Record: 9-8, Missed NFL Playoffs

The big question mark heading into the 2024 season for the Indianapolis Colts is quarterback Anthony Richardson, who played just four games as a rookie before his season was shut down after shoulder surgery.

Thankfully for Colts fans, Gardner Minshew stepped up and played admirably, completing 62.2% of his passes with 15 touchdowns. And while Minshew won't be around if Richardson goes down again or simply doesn't perform, Joe Flacco will be. It'd be tough for Flacco to do what he did during his short stint with Cleveland, but it's nice having a veteran like that as a backup option.

Like the Buccaneers, the Colts used the free agency period to keep a lot of their own players in town, most notably Michael Pittman Jr., Grover Stewart, and Kenny Moore. But they also brought in former Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and then went and had a solid draft.

They used their first-round selection on Laiatu Latu, who was arguably the best pass rusher in the draft, picked up a pair of speedy wideouts in Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould, and added some cornerback help in Micah Abraham.

With the Texans and Jaguars being stronger overall teams, the Colts could struggle to win the AFC South, but their roster is certainly better than what it was at this time a year ago.

20 Chicago Bears

2023 Record: 7-10, Missed NFL Playoffs

While the Chicago Bears were improving with Justin Fields under center, they made the decision to move on, shipping Fields to the Steelers and opting to hand the reins to No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, who'll lead a new-look offense that will also feature Rome Odunze, whom Chicago selected at No. 9 overall. But the Washington wideout certainly won't be Williams' only weapon.

D.J. Moore, who was part of the trade with the Panthers that gave the Bears the top pick in the '24 draft, is coming off the best year of his career, setting career-highs in 2023 in receptions (96), yards (1,364), and touchdowns (eight).

Chicago also added six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, who caught a career-best 108 passes with the Chargers in 2023 for 1,243 yards and seven scores, and also signed running back D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 1,049 yards and five TDs with the Eagles last season.

And don't forget about the Bears' defensive unit that includes Montez Sweat, Jaylon Johnson, Terrell Edmunds, and Kevin Byard.

If Williams can get rolling early, the Bears could vault up this list in a hurry. We just need to see how this new unit meshes first.