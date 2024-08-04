Highlights Patrick Mahomes is favored to lead the league in passing yards with his strong supporting cast.

Jordan Love has the potential to replicate his successful 2023 season with young talent around him.

Trevor Lawrence stands out as a quarterback poised for improvement with the upgraded receiving options in Jacksonville.

The 2024 NFL offseason saw plenty of big names changing teams, resulting in many new-look offenses. Some quarterbacks saw their situation improve, while others significantly worsened. The league's landscape may be changing, but will its passing leaders?

We've seen many cases throughout history of a quarterback's performance skyrocketing once he had the proper tools around him. For instance, think of Joe Burrow after the Cincinnati Bengals selected Ja'Marr Chase. Alternatively, we've seen quarterbacks continue to perform even after losing their favorite target.

Even aside from the offseason carousel, it's never easy to predict who will top the NFL passing yardage charts. The assessment may seem like common sense in some cases, but injuries, team performance, and coaching all play a big role.

Despite the difficulty, it's always fun to guess who will lead the league in passing yards. This means that down the line, we'll see who lived up to expectations, who disappointed, and who surprised us all. Things never go exactly as anticipated, but there are a few names who will almost certainly put up elite passing numbers.

1 Patrick Mahomes - 4,683 Yards

Kelce and the WR trio set Mahomes up nicely

4,683 yards, 68.6%, 34 TD, 102.3 passer rating

There hasn't been any shortage of success for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs over the past few seasons. They've taken home back-to-back Super Bowls, and with their sights set on a third, Mahomes has quite the crew around him this season.

As always, Mahomes has his partner in crime, Travis Kelce, who continues to dominate at the tight end position. Wide receiver Rashee Rice had a phenomenal rookie season last year and is now joined by two more speedy pass-catchers.

Kansas City acquired Hollywood Brown over the offseason, giving Mahomes another exciting target. They weren't done yet, though, as they traded up in the first round to draft Xavier Worthy, the speedster who broke the 40-yard dash record at the combine.

It's safe to say that Mahomes will have plenty of options in the passing game this season. We've seen him thrive in years when he didn't, so it's hard to imagine we'd see a downturn in performance this season. He's the obvious favorite to lead the league in passing yards as he pursues his third MVP and fourth Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes' Passing Stats Over the Last Three Seasons Year Passing Yardage Rank Passing Yards Completion % TDs Passer Rating 2023 6th 4,183 67.2% 27 92.6 2022 1st 5,250 67.1% 41 105.2 2021 4th 4,839 66.3% 37 98.4

2 C.J. Stroud - 4,528 Yards

Set for a sophomore surge with Stefon Diggs

4,528 yards, 67.1%, 30 TD, 102.1 passer rating

The Houston Texans knocked it out of the park with their selection of C.J. Stroud in last year's draft. He put together a historical rookie season. He worked well with Nico Collins and Tank Dell as his primary targets, but Houston remained active in giving him playmakers.

This offseason, they acquired veteran wideout Stefon Diggs, creating the best receiving trio in the league. Diggs has found success everywhere he's gone, and it should be more of the same in Houston.

Stroud should progress naturally along with another elite target, as most second-year players do. He's had time to familiarize himself with the team, the playbook, the surrounding players, etc.

Second in passing yards as a sophomore may seem like a tall order, but Stroud has proven he's up to any challenge. The Texans are set to have a big season, and Stroud's numbers should reflect that.

C.J. Stroud's Passing Stats Over the Last Three Seasons Year Passing Yardage Rank Passing Yards Completion % TDs Passer Rating 2023 8th 4,108 63.9% 23 100.8 2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

3 Tua Tagovailoa - 4,491 Yards

Looking to repeat as the league's passing leader

4,491 yards, 68.8%, 28 TD, 98.9 passer rating

Tua Tagovailoa put together the best season of his career last year, leading the league in passing yards while taking the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs. Still, at the helm of the most electric offense in the league, he'll likely replicate that success.

With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as primary targets, it's hard not to put up big numbers. The speedy team built around Tagovailoa is a quarterback's dream, allowing him to realize his potential more than ever before last year.

It is worth noting that between the development of De'Von Achane and the selection of Jaylen Wright, the Dolphins could emphasize the run game. Regardless, they love to use their backs as pass-catchers, meaning it shouldn't impact Tagovailoa too heavily.

With a new contract in the bag, Tagovailoa's key will always be staying healthy. If he manages to stay on the field for another year, he could cement his status as one of the league's best quarterbacks.

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Stats Over the Last Three Seasons Year Passing Yardage Rank Passing Yards Completion % TDs Passer Rating 2023 1st 4,624 69.3% 29 101.1 2022 12th 3,548 64.8% 25 105.5 2021 27th 2,653 67.8% 16 90.1

4 Jared Goff - 4,478 Yards

Primed for success again on a scary Lions team

4,478 yards, 67.4%, 28 TD, 99.5 passer rating

Jared Goff has seen a complete career turnaround since being traded to the Detroit Lions, and there's no reason to believe he'll slow down anytime soon. The Lions came ever-so-close to a Super Bowl appearance last season and will look to take that step this year.

Goff's game is consistency. He doesn't do anything too flashy, but he doesn't need to. With pass-catchers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jameson Williams, he simply has to get the ball to his guys.

A big part of putting up top-tier passing yardage numbers is team success, which the Lions should be in for plenty of. Assuming they pick up where they left off as a team, Goff should have another top-10 season for passing yards.

Jared Goff Passing Stats Over the Last Three Seasons Year Passing Yardage Rank Passing Yards Completion % TDs Passer Rating 2023 2nd 4,575 67.3% 30 97.9 2022 6th 4,438 65.1% 29 99.3 2021 20th 3,245 67.2% 19 91.5

5 Josh Allen - 4,242 Yards

Should put up good numbers despite loss of top targets

4,242 yards, 65.7%, 27 TD, 94.6 passer rating

Josh Allen is the first quarterback to have a legitimate case for a decline this season. The Buffalo Bills lost Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, meaning Allen must rely on new faces in the receiving game.

Second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid will likely lead the team in targets, but it remains to be seen who the top wide receiver will be. The likely options are former WR3 Khalil Shakir, free agent acquisition Curtis Samuel, and second-round selection Keon Coleman.

No matter who steps up, Allen will be near the top of the league in passing yards. He loves putting the ball in the air, and their entire game plan revolves around him. Even if they try to lean on running back James Cook, much of his viability is found in the passing game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are the only two quarterbacks to record over 4,000 passing yards in each of the last three seasons.

Whether the receivers are reliable or not, the yards will come for Allen. It's certainly possible that he sees a drop-off in performance, but he isn't going to vanish from relevancy. The talent level is too high, and the team is too reliant on him.

Josh Allen Passing Stats Over the Last Three Seasons Year Passing Yardage Rank Passing Yards Completion % TDs Passer Rating 2023 4th 4,306 66.5% 29 92.2 2022 7th 4,283 63.3% 35 96.6 2021 8th 4,407 63.3% 36 92.2

6 Joe Burrow - 4,231 Yards

Burrow will return to form thanks to elite options

4,231 yards, 69.2%, 30 TD, 100.7 passer rating

Assuming Joe Burrow returns to his healthy form in 2024, he and the Cincinnati Bengals should continue to make noise in the AFC. He's been as consistent as they come when healthy, and his elite receivers should help elevate his game as always.

After some offseason drama, it looks as though Tee Higgins is in Cincinnati to stay, at least for now. Combined with Ja'Marr Chase, they form an unstoppable receiving duo with which Burrow has always found success.

Even if Burrow does return to form, though, it isn't guaranteed he'll begin to put up stats like he did in 2021 and 2022. His step back up to elite play may take time, and the competition in the AFC North is far stiffer than it was a few years prior.

No matter the competition, Burrow has always found success. With his favorite targets still in place, he'll likely be back in the mix for Super Bowl contention very soon.

Joe Burrow Passing Stats Over the Last Three Seasons Year Passing Yardage Rank Passing Yards Completion % TDs Passer Rating 2023 25th 2,309 66.8% 15 91 2022 5th 4,475 68.3% 35 100.8 2021 6th 4,611 70.4% 34 108.3

7 Jordan Love - 4,219 Yards

A plethora of offensive talent has Love in a good spot

4,219 yards, 66.4%, 31 TD, 98.2 passer rating

Jordan Love's first season as the Green Bay Packers starter went far better than anyone expected, and he only got better over time. The Packers made the playoffs and toppled the Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round once they were there.

Much like Stroud, Love should benefit from this added time to acclimate to his new role as an NFL starter. He'll likely continue to grow as time goes on, and the Packers seem to think so, too, as they made him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

As for his targets, Green Bay has put a full lineup of young talent around him. He may not have a superstar wide receiver, but four wideouts have proven they can make a play. All 25 or younger, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks should be a solid squad for years to come.

Additionally, the Packers have a solid tight-end duo of Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. They also picked up running back Josh Jacobs in free agency. It's safe to say Love has plenty of options surrounding him to help repeat his success from 2023.

Jordan Love Passing Stats Over the Last Three Seasons Year Passing Yardage Rank Passing Yards Completion % TDs Passer Rating 2023 7th 4,159 64.2% 32 96.1 2022 63rd 195 66.7% 1 112.2 2021 51st 411 58.1% 2 68.7

8 Dak Prescott - 4,175 Yards

The player and team could be in for a slight decline

4,175 yards, 67.1%, 29 TD, 98.9 passer rating

The Dallas Cowboys receiving corps isn't anything spectacular, but that hasn't stopped Dak Prescott from finding success in the past. Even with just CeeDee Lamb, Prescott should manage to put up solid numbers.

The 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year started hot last season and was one of many players who received MVP consideration at one point or another. He wound up being a finalist for the award.

While these projected numbers are nothing to scoff at, they are a step down from what Prescott did both last year and in 2021. This decline reflects surrounding circumstances rather than Prescott as a player.

The NFC East should be more difficult this season, meaning the Cowboys have less guaranteed success. While Jake Ferguson and Brandin Cooks are solid options, they may not be enough to help Prescott maintain this level of play throughout another season.

Dak Prescott Passing Stats Over the Last Three Seasons Year Passing Yardage Rank Passing Yards Completion % TDs Passer Rating 2023 3rd 4,516 69.5% 36 105.9 2022 20th 2,860 66.2% 23 91.1 2021 7th 4,449 68.8% 37 104.2

9 Trevor Lawrence - 4,140 Yards

New targets should help Lawrence get back on track

4,140 yards, 67.9%, 27 TD, 96.1 passer rating

As for a quarterback who looks poised for a step up, look no further than Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars. His division may have improved, but his situation has also improved.

In addition to Christian Kirk and Evan Engram, the Jaguars acquired Gabe Davis in free agency. After that, they drafted LSU's Brian Thomas Jr, giving Lawrence a well-rounded receiving room to work with in his fourth season.

Beyond the improvements around him, he should be better off heading into the 2024 season. He battled injuries throughout much of last season and often didn't look 100%, even when playing.

Fans are still waiting to see Lawrence blossom into the generational prospect he was teased to be, but his flashes of greatness from the 2022 season can't be forgotten. Assuming Jacksonville continues giving him tools to work with, Lawrence should be a staple of this list for years.

Trevor Lawrence Passing Stats Over the Last Three Seasons Year Passing Yardage Rank Passing Yards Completion % TDs Passer Rating 2023 10th 4,016 65.6% 21 88.5 2022 9th 4,113 66.3% 25 95.2 2021 17th 3,641 59.6% 12 71.9

10 Matthew Stafford - 4,068 Yards

Kupp and Nacua are more than enough for this veteran

4,068 yards, 65.7%, 26 TD, 94.4 passer rating

To say Matthew Stafford is still playing at the level he was in 2021 would be ignorant. To say he's past his days of leading the Los Angeles Rams into contention would be just the same. He took them to the playoffs just last season, where they narrowly lost to his former team.

Stafford has proven he can still command a winning team, and the Rams have an explosive receiving duo for him to work with. He's struggled to stay healthy, but Cooper Kupp is one of the best wide receivers in the league when he's on the field. As for the other side of that duo, Puka Nacua should only continue to soar after a stellar rookie year.

At 36 years old, it's always possible that Stafford finally hits a wall and sees a serious falloff in performance. Until that becomes apparent, he feels like a safe bet to put up impressive numbers year in and year out.

With a duo like Kupp and Nacua to work with, it's hard to bet against Stafford, no matter his age. After finishing just outside the top 10 in yards last year, he's a solid bet to make the list this time.

Matthew Stafford Passing Stats Over the Last Three Seasons Year Passing Yardage Rank Passing Yards Completion % TDs Passer Rating 2023 11th 3,965 62.6% 24 92.5 2022 30th 2,087 68% 10 87.4 2021 3rd 4,886 67.2% 41 102.9

