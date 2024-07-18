Highlights The Detroit Lions have the pieces in place to have the league's top offense in 2024.

With their onslaught of offensive weapons, the Green Bay Packers are set up for success.

Despite the departure of Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills offense will not skip a beat.

Over the years, the NFL has transitioned into a league that prioritizes offense and scoring points. We have seen Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league office implement rule changes that favor the offensive side of the ball, the most recent being the ban on the hip drop tackle.

Even though it can be nice to watch a hard-fought, low-scoring defensive battle, offensive shootouts are becoming more of a reality for fans across the league.

NFL Points Per Game Rankings (2023) Team Rank Points Per Game Dallas Cowboys 1 29.9 Miami Dolphins 2 29.2 San Francisco 49ers 3 28.9 Baltimore Ravens 4 28.4 Detroit Lions 5 27.1 Buffalo Bills 6 26.5 Philadelphia Eagles 7 25.5 Los Angeles Rams 8 23.8 New Orleans Saints 9 23.6 Cleveland Browns 10 23.3

In 2023, nine teams who finished in the top 10 in scoring made the playoffs. The New Orleans Saints were the only team in the top 10 that missed the playoffs last season but still finished the campaign with a 9-8 record.

Unless you have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid at the helm of your offense, getting the offensive side of the ball right is almost a requirement for a team that wishes to compete year in and year out.

With that in mind, let's look at the 10 teams with the most productive offenses in 2024. A few teams that barely missed the top 10 list include:

1 Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams has the potential to put the Motor City offense in a class of its own

2023 PPG: 27.1 | League Rank: 5th

The Detroit Lions are riding a ton of momentum into the 2024 NFL season, after finishing 13-4 and winning the NFC North title for the first time since the division was created in 2002.

Ben Johnson returns as the team's offensive coordinator after he shockingly turned down multiple head coaching offers to remain in the Motor City in 2024. Johnson is viewed as one of the top playcallers in the league, and has multiple years of experience with the franchise's core group of offensive players.

The franchise made headline news multiple times over the course of the offseason after they signed three of their franchise cornerstones to long-term contract extensions.

Goff is coming off one of his best seasons yet, in which he threw for 4,575 yards through the air, and 30 passing touchdowns. St. Brown and star tight end, Sam Laporta, will lead a group of pass catchers that give Goff plenty of weapons in the passing game.

Detroit Lions 2023 Offensive Team Rankings Category Average League Rank Total Yards Per Game 394.8 3rd Passing Yards Per Game 258.9 2nd Rushing Yards Per Game 135.9 5th Points Scored Per Game 27.1 5th

In 2023, the Lions' ground attack ranked fifth in the league in terms of average rushing yards per game (135.9). The dynamic duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery will return in 2024, giving the Lions the perfect 1-2 punch of power and speed out of the backfield.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams will be the X-factor of the Lions offense in 2024, as the former 12th overall pick has yet to play a full season thus far. Head coach Dan Campbell praised the third-year pass catcher, saying Williams is a "man on a mission."

Williams has the potential to provide the offense with a true deep threat and elite-level speed, which will make the Lions the league's top offense in 2024.

2 San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan continues to prove that he can get the most out of his star players

2023 PPG: 28.9 | League Rank: 3rd

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan can win with any quarterback.

From elevating Matt Ryan to MVP status, to making it to multiple conference title games and a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo. Shanahan is elite at his job and seems to have fallen in love with signal caller Brock Purdy's ability to distribute the football to his playmakers.

Purdy is coming off a season in which he finished fourth in the league MVP voting, and will continue to evolve as a passer after spending another offseason with Shanahan.

San Francisco 49ers 2023 Offensive Team Rankings Category Average League Rank Total Yards Per Game 398.4 2nd Passing Yards Per Game 257.9 4th Rushing Yards Per Game 140.5 3rd Points Scored Per Game 28.9 3rd

Purdy's teammate, Christian McCaffrey, finished one spot ahead of him in the MVP voting and has established himself as one of the most valuable non-quarterbacks in the league today.

Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle lead the group of returning pass catchers in 2024. All three players play a vital role in the offense and have proven to be pro-bowl caliber players at their respective positions.

The team drafted wide receiver, Ricky Pearsall, with the 31st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Pearsall has elite physical traits that can be molded by Shanahan into a productive player at the position. He is set to join Jauan Jennings as the third and fourth wide receivers on the depth chart behind Aiyuk and Samuel.

3 Green Bay Packers

Matt LeFleur has proven that he can win big without Aaron Rodgers

2023 PPG: 22.5 | League Rank: 12th

The Green Bay Packers head into 2024 coming off a successful season in which they came within three points of upsetting the 49ers in the divisional round and making an appearance in the NFC title game.

Green Bay Packers 2023 Offensive Team Rankings Category Average League Rank Total Yards Per Game 345.5 11th Passing Yards Per Game 233.4 12th Rushing Yards Per Game 112.1 15th Points Scored Per Game 22.5 12th

Head coach Matt LaFleur had previously been labeled a coach carried by Aaron Rodgers' elite play. That narrative is now a thing of the past, as LeFleur has helped elevate his new signal caller, Jordan Love, into a Pro Bowl quarterback in just one season.

One of the more surprising moves in free agency was when the Packers signed standout running back Josh Jacobs to a four-year deal, letting Aaron Jones walk to their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings. Jacobs is three years younger than Jones, which gives the organization long-term security at a position that plays such a valuable role in LaFleur's offensive scheme.

Green Bay Packers Offensive Weapons Player Position Age Christian Watson Wide Receiver 25 Romeo Doubs Wide Receiver 24 Jayden Reed Wide Receiver 24 Dontayvion Wicks Wide Receiver 23 Luke Musgrave Tight End 23 Tucker Kraft Tight End 23

Youth is on the Packers side, as the franchise has six different pass catchers, each under the age of 25, who have all shown flashes of high-level play. Expect to see LaFleur and the offense make a huge jump in 2024, and put Green Bay in the hunt for the number one seed in the NFC.

4 Los Angeles Rams

The Rams' offense will be top-notch as long as McVay has a healthy Matthew Stafford running his offense

2023 PPG: 23.8 | League Rank: 8th

Sean McVay contemplated leaving the Los Angeles Rams to take a job working in television after the team recorded a 5-12 record in the 2022 season.

It's safe to say that he made the right decision to stay, as McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford are set up to make another playoff run in 2024.

Los Angeles Rams 2023 Offensive Team Rankings Category Average League Rank Total Yards Per Game 359.3 7th Passing Yards Per Game 239.0 10th Rushing Yards Per Game 120.3 11th Points Scored Per Game 23.8 8th

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua return in 2024 as arguably the best wide receiver duo in the entire league. Nacua was one of the steals of the 2023 NFL Draft, as the fifth round pick out of BYU had one of the best rookie seasons by a pass catcher in recent memory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, Puka Nacua, set the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie in a single game, with 15. He accomplished this insane feat in only his second career game as a rookie in 2023.

Kyren Williams played a big part in the Rams offensive resurgence last season, as the second year running back led the NFL in average rushing yards per game. (95.3)

Williams will be joined in the backfield by Blake Corum, who was the Rams' third round pick in this year's draft. Corum was the lead back on Jim Harbaugh's National Championship winning Michigan squad, and will serve as a great compliment to McVay's rushing attack.

Giving McVay and Stafford elite weapons to work with will result in the team having a top five offense in 2024.

5 Miami Dolphins

Speed is the name of the game, and Miami has plenty of speedsters on offense

2023 PPG: 29.2 | League Rank: 2nd

Head coach Mike McDaniel revolutionized the offense in Miami after spending five seasons in San Francisco learning under Shanahan. McDaniel has implemented an offense that is centered around getting his speedy playmakers into open space.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Offensive Team Rankings Category Average League Rank Total Yards Per Game 401.3 1st Passing Yards Per Game 265.5 1st Rushing Yards Per Game 135.8 6th Points Scored Per Game 29.2 2nd

Signal caller Tua Tagovailoa is coming off of his best season yet after leading the league in passing yards. (4,624) The receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle give the Dolphins two of the fastest pass catchers in the sport. Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane return as one of the more dynamic running back duos in the league as well.

The team added Odell Beckham Jr. during free agency, which gives Miami a veteran presence that has a history of performing well in the playoffs.

There is a chance the offense will slightly regress this season after losing some key pieces on the offensive line during free agency. However, the speed in both the receiving corp and the backfield make Miami a top five offense once again in 2024.

6 Houston Texans

The addition of Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon will give Houston a top 10 offense

2023 PPG: 22.2 | League Rank: T-13th

The Houston Texans were the surprise team of the 2023 season, after rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud led the team to an AFC South title and a playoff win in his first season as the starter.

Houston Texans 2023 Offensive Team Rankings Category Average League Rank Total Yards Per Game 342.4 12th Passing Yards Per Game 245.5 7th Rushing Yards Per Game 96.9 22nd Points Scored Per Game 22.2 T-13th

The team acquired star wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills via trade earlier this offseason. The addition of Diggs, along with Nico Collins and Tank Dell gives Houston the top receiving trio in the NFL.

The addition of running back Joe Mixon should help get Houston's running game back on track after they averaged the 22nd most rushing yards per game in 2023. (96.9)

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik returns after the young play caller was rumored to be in the mix for a head coaching gig this offseason. Slowik played a big role in the offense's production last season and will look to continue his ascension as a top coordinator in the league.

7 Baltimore Ravens

The addition of Derrick Henry will bolster the run game to a new level

2023 PPG: 28.4 | League Rank: 4th

Lamar Jackson is coming off of his second career MVP award after having a remarkable season in 2023. Jackson alone provides a unique element to the Ravens offense that makes them a top 10 offense as long as he stays healthy.

Baltimore Ravens 2023 Offensive Team Rankings Category Average League Rank Total Yards Per Game 370.4 6th Passing Yards Per Game 213.8 21st Rushing Yards Per Game 156.5 1st Points Scored Per Game 28.4 4th

Zay Flowers returns after setting rookie franchise records in both catches (77) and receiving yards (858) in 2023. He, along with the tight end duo of Mark Andrews and Isaigh Likely will be Jackson's top targets in the passing game.

The Ravens offense is predicated on their ability to run the ball effectively, and is set to remain that way after the team acquired running back Derrick Henry during free agency.

A backfield that includes Lamar and King Henry is a recipe for success that should lead to Baltimore having a top 10 offense once again in 2024.

8 Kansas City Chiefs

Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown provide massive upgrades in the receiving corp

2023 PPG: 21.8 | League Rank: 15th

The Kansas City Chiefs will be heading into the 2024 season coming off of back-to-back Super Bowl Titles, being the first team to accomplish this since the New England Patriots did it in 2003-04. However, the Chiefs' offense in the regular season was not nearly as efficient as during their playoff run.

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Offensive Team Rankings Category Average League Rank Total Yards Per Game 351.3 9th Passing Yards Per Game 246.4 6th Rushing Yards Per Game 104.9 19th Points Scored Per Game 21.8 15th

Kansas City averaged 21.8 points per game in 2023, ranked 15th. After major upgrades to the receiving corps, that number should drastically improve this season. The team traded up during the first round to select Xavier Worthy and signed Marquise Brown in free agency to provide Patrick Mahomes with more offensive weaponry.

Worthy and Hollywood Brown provide some much-needed depth as the verdict on Rashee Rice remains in the air. Head coach Andy Reid has a history of getting the most out of his speedy playmakers, and Worthy headlined the NFL combine after he broke John Ross' 40-yard dash record by fishing with a time of 4.21 seconds.

9 Dallas Cowboys

Despite each of their contract disputes, Dak and McCarthy will continue to produce during the regular season

2023 PPG: 29.9 | League Rank: 1st

Mike McCarthy is one of the most criticized head coaches in the sport, mostly due to his lack of recent playoff success. However, McCarthy has proven that he knows how to kick the offense in gear, as the Dallas Cowboys led the NFL in points per game last season. (29.9)

Dallas Cowboys 2023 Offensive Team Rankings Category Average League Rank Total Yards Per Game 371.6 5th Passing Yards Per Game 258.6 3rd Rushing Yards Per Game 112.9 14th Points Scored Per Game 29.9 1st

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb return in 2024 after each played their best football over their careers last season. Prescott finished second in the NFL MVP voting after a remarkable season, and Lamb led the league in receptions (135) and finished second in receiving yards. (1,749)

Jake Ferguson has emerged as a future top-10 tight end after having a solid season as Prescott's number-two receiving option. The running back position is the Cowboys' only hole on the offense, as Rico Dowdle will likely serve as the team's lead back over Ezekiel Elliot.

The offense can be very "CeeDee Lamb reliant" at times, but the Cowboys have consistently proven that it can produce at the rate of a top-10 offense.

10 Buffalo Bills

The offense won't skip a beat after the departure of Stefon Diggs

2023 PPG: 26.5 | League Rank: 6th

After starting the 2023 season 6-6, the Buffalo Bills won five straight games to win the AFC East title for the fourth consecutive season. A huge part of that was the emergence of running back James Cook, who finished sixth in the league in total all-purpose yards. (1,567)

Buffalo Bills 2023 Offensive Team Rankings Category Average League Rank Total Yards Per Game 374.5 4th Passing Yards Per Game 244.4 8th Rushing Yards Per Game 130.1 7th Points Scored Per Game 26.5 6th

The Bills drafted wide receiver Keon Coleman with their second-round pick in hopes of replacing Stefon Diggs as the team's number-one receiver. Coleman is a big, physical pass catcher who has the potential to be a legitimate deep threat for quarterback Josh Allen.

After Gabe Davis signed a deal with the Jaguars during free agency, the team also brought in Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to help replace the hole left in the receiving corp.

Perhaps the Bills' offense's strength is the tight end combination of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Kincaid shined last season as a rookie and has given Allen a big, consistent target over the middle of the field.

All statistics courtesy of ESPN unless otherwise stated.