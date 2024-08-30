Key Takeaways The 2024 preseason is now complete, and the NFL world has shifted its focus towards the regular season.

While the preseason is over, it's still given us countless exciting plays over the years.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the 10 craziest plays we've ever seen in the preseason.

With Week 3 of the 2024 preseason now in the rearview mirror, the NFL world is focusing its eyes on the regular season. While the regular season is more important than the preseason for obvious reasons, the preseason has certainly given us some web gems over the years.

Since starters don't play in the preseason too much anymore, the games can get pretty wild with third and fourth-string players occupying most of the field. Meaningless football can be a bit more fun than games that are actually important, which is why we've seen some crazy things happen over the years during these games.

Let's take a trip back in time, and look at the 10 wildest plays in the history of preseason football.

1 A.J. Trapasso's Fake Punt - Titans vs. Bills HOF Game - 2009

This play was designed beautifully, and the rareness of a fake punt in the preseason makes this especially wild

This is easily the most diabolical play on this list.

Kicking off the 2009 preseason, the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans matched up in the Hall of Fame Game. The Titans' first drive of the game stalled near midfield, and the Titans marched A.J. Trapasso onto the field, which was the first time in his career he stepped into an NFL game.

Safe to say, Trapasso made the most of his first opportunity. The play design here is actually beautiful, as #33 motions backwards before the play, then comes behind Trapasso. Here, the Titans faked a fake punt, and multiple Bills fell for the end around. Then Trapasso took off, running over half the field into the end zone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: This was an eventful NFL debut for Trapasso. Not only did he score a 40-yard touchdown on this play, but in the same game, Trapasso purposefully ran out the back of his own end zone for a safety to run out the clock and end the game.

The fact that the Titans unveiled this beautiful trick play in the preseason is just insane, and the flawless execution makes it the best preseason play of all time.

2 Ryan Succop's Dime - Titans vs. Seahawks (2017)

Succop picked up a bad snap, and launched a dime to Angelo Blackson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Turns out, it's good to be a special teams player for the Titans in the preseason. While a former punter of theirs made the play above, it's Ryan Succop, their former kicker, who made this web gem.

The play starts with a high snap, going way over the holder's head. Usually, this type of play ends with the kicker picking up the ball, attempting to run, and then getting plowed by an opposing defensive lineman. However, Succop decided to show off his arm instead.

After picking up the fumble, Succop saw Angelo Blackson, a defensive end who was on the field to block, running open near the end zone. Succop back-peddled and launched an absolutely perfect ball into the arms of Blackson, who made an excellent over-the-shoulder catch. It's rare to see an absolute bomb from a kicker to a defensive lineman, but these two connected on this beautiful play.

3 Ron Brooks' Improbable Pick-6 - Bills vs. Lions (2015)

Brooks was in the right place at the right time on this play.

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

This is one of those interceptions that goes on a quarterback's stat-line, and it just drives them crazy. Here, on 3rd-and-4, the Detroit Lions ' quarterback tosses a nice pass to his receiver on an out-route. It's a nice pitch and catch that should have picked up the first down.

However, the Bills' defender made an excellent tackle, slamming the receiver into the ground and jarring the ball free. The ball then pops up into the air, right into the path of Ron Brooks. Brooks then grabs it, and takes it 80 yards into the end zone for a pick-six. This play looked like it was straight out of 'Madden', and it remains one of the craziest plays we've ever seen.

4 Audie Cole's Back-To-Back Pick-6's - Vikings vs. Bills (2012)

Cole's pick-6's on back-to-back defensive snaps might not be replicated.

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Moving on in the list, we remain on the topic of interceptions returned for touchdowns. Here, we have yet another Buffalo Bills appearance. In this game, they were down 22-14 with just over three minutes left in regulation against the Minnesota Vikings .

Needing a touchdown, it makes sense that Buffalo took some chances. Their first was an ill-advised ball over the middle of the field, which was caught by linebacker Audie Cole, who made a great effort to take it back for a Vikings' touchdown.

That play was nice in itself. However, on the very next play from scrimmage, Cole picked yet another pass off, taking it back for another touchdown. Yes, this segment has two plays instead of one, but the same player recording two pick 6's on back-to-back defensive plays is so rare, Cole has to be included here.

5 Sean Smith's One-Handed Interception - Dolphins vs. Saints (2009)

Smith made a name for himself as a rookie with this one-handed grab.

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Smith spent a long time in the NFL, but he began his career with the Miami Dolphins . It was in the early days of his time in the league when he made this spectacular one-handed interception against the New Orleans Saints .

Here, Smith was in man-coverage against the Saints receiver, and New Orleans' quarterback decided to take a shot. Smith played the ball perfectly, keeping himself in between the defender and the ball. The calmness involved in this catch, and how easy Smith made it look, make this one of the better preseason plays of all-time.

6 Deonte Thompson's Kick-Six - Bears vs. Cardinals (2017)

Thompson took this missed field goal 109 yards back to the house.

Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Now, finally getting away from some interceptions, we have one of the most electrifying plays in football. Nothing gets fans more excited than an explosive kick return, but it's even better when that return comes off a missed field goal.

That's exactly what Deonte Thompson did here. With the Chicago Bears leading the Arizona Cardinals 10-7 at halftime, Arizona was trying to tie the game with a long field goal. That attempt ended up just short, and Thompson took it a whopping 109 yards back to the house.

There are few plays in football more impressive than a kick 6. With that in mind, Thompson has one of the most iconic preseason plays of all time.

7 Victor Cruz's One-Handed Catch and Run - Giants vs. Jets (2010)

Cruz made a name for himself in his first preseason game.

Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Most NFL fans nowadays will remember Victor Cruz. Cruz was electrifying during his time in the league, and his iconic salsa dance made him viral. However, at the time of this play, he was still in the process of making a name for himself.

This preseason affair saw the New York Giants and the New York Jets playing each other, with the Jets up by six. Needing a score to get back in the game, the Giants lobbed a ball to Cruz in a one-on-one matchup down the sideline. Cruz made an incredible one-handed catch, and ended up taking it the distance.

8 Bradlee Anae Being a One-Man Wrecking Crew - Jets vs. Falcons (2022)

Anae made it happen all by himself in this play.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Here, we've got a bit of a more recent play. This time, it went in favor of the Jets, who were taking on the Atlanta Falcons in this contest. This is one of the more impressive individual plays on this list, as Bradlee Anae created an opportunity for himself, then took advantage of it.

Anae comes off the edge in this play, and does an excellent job reading the backfield. He doesn't bite on the fake, and takes a perfect angle at the quarterback. Anae is able to reach and grab the quarterback by his foot, and the ball comes loose as he goes down. Anae keeps his head on a swivel, finds the ball, and runs it all the way into the end zone for a touchdown.

Ironically, Anae ended up being cut in 2024 by the same team he scored against in this game.

9 Brandon Flowers' Spectacular Pick (Chargers vs. Cardinals (2016)

Flowers read this play like a book, and took it back to the house.

Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Flowers is one of the better defenders of the past, and this excellent play came as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers , back when they were in San Diego. Here, Flowers makes an incredible play against the Cardinals.

On this one, Carson Palmer takes the snap, and immediately looks to his left as Arizona tries to set up a screen pass. Flowers ends up reading it perfectly, and puts himself in position to grab the interception. Flowers makes the play, and then ends up taking it back to the house for a pick 6.

10 Brandon Aubrey's 66-Yard Kick - Cowboys vs. Raiders (2024)

Aubrey shocked the league with this long preseason kick.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

This is the most recent play on this list, but it deserves to be here just as much as the rest. This one came in Week 2 of this year's preseason, in a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders .

With just three seconds left on the clock before halftime, and the Cowboys near midfield, they trotted out Brandon Aubrey to attempt a 66-yard field goal. Just looking at the camera angle before Aubrey kicks it, the fact that you can't see the field goal shows how far away this was.

If it was in a game that counted, this 66-yard kick would have tied Justin Tucker 's record for the longest kick in the history of the league.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.