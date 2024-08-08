Highlights NFL preseason betting is available with limited markets, such as point spread, moneyline, and totals

While Steelers are sitting many of their starters, Houston will be trotting theirs out for a few drives.

All the ingredients point to a dominant Houston performance and the over hitting at 37.5 points.

NFL football is back, and with it, the return of NFL betting. Well, NFL preseason football betting is back at least.

While the number of available markets for each matchup is not nearly as extensive as it is during the regular and postseasons, there is still money to be made, and we're going to help you make it.

On Friday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers open their preseason slate by hosting the Houston Texans , who have already had the pleasure of playing (most of) a preseason game last week in the Hall of Fame Game, which they dropped 21-17 before weather forced the game to an early end.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans Game Info When Friday, August 9 Where Acrisure Stadium Time 7:00PM Location Pittsburgh, PA TV FOX/NFL Network Stream Game Pass

We'll break down which team has the edge in this exhibition contest, and while there are no player props to bet on at the time of writing, we've got you covered with point total over/under and point spread picks.

All odds courtesy of Bet365 sportsbook.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers' Mike Tomlin All But Confirms Brandon Aiyuk Negotiations The Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes are heating up, and Tomlin's Steelers are one of the only teams left standing.

Steelers vs. Texans Offseason Moves & Recent News

These two teams made a lot of moves in the spring and summer

The biggest change to the Steelers' roster came in the form of a completely revamped QB room, trading the trio of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph for the much more experienced and exciting triumvirate of Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen.

Elsewhere, the Steelers traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson, and have been in need of a WR2 ever since, which has led to much trade speculation. The most potent rumors surround San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who has requested a trade and publicly said he'd like to play in Pittsburgh. However, Pittsburgh's lack of assets to send the other way may make that deal tough.

Houston was also being aggressive in free agency and the trade market, adding big names like Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon, and Danielle Hunter to an already burgeoning roster of young talent.

The team now has arguably the best receiving corps in the league with Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell, while their pass rush has been restocked with Hunter playing next to 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr.

Considering they were already a 10-win team last year and are playing in the worst division in football, those big moves have made them the popular pick around the league as the new top challengers to take down the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

Steelers vs. Texans Preseason Picks

GIVEMESPORT makes our picks and backs them up

Point Spread/Moneyline

Usually, this is where we'd break down all the relevant betting trends for each team, but considering this is the first preseason game for Pittsburgh and the second for Houston (though they didn't complete that one), there isn't much to go on but previous preseason performances (and there are no archival records for preseason spreads, unsurprisingly). They're not a great indicator anyway, but here they are, in all their glory:

Pittsburgh is 9-1 SU in the preseason over the last three years

Houston is 7-3 SU in the preseason over the last three years, including this year's HOF game

Pittsburgh is 4-0 SU at home in the preseason over the last three years

Houston is 5-0 SU on the road in the preseason over the last three years

Steelers vs. Texans Team Moneyline Spread Total Pittsburgh Steelers +110 +2.5 (-110) O37.5 (-110) Houston Texans -130 -2.5 (-110) U137.5 (-110)

While Wilson is currently slated to be QB1 for Pittsburgh, he will not play against the Texans as he deals with a calf issue, so Fields will get his best chance yet to make his claim for the top spot. Fans can expect to see the former Buckeye play significant snaps on Friday night considering his situation on the depth chart.

Pittsburgh also strengthened their offensive line, secondary, and linebacking corps through the draft and free agency, though, as usual, Tomlin has been tight-lipped about how much most of those new additions will play against Houston.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Pittsburgh has not lost in the preseason since August 2021, when they fell 34-9 in their final game of that preseason. That was their only loss, however, as they finished the 2021 exhibition slate 3-1.

What we do know, is that Pittsburgh's defense will be without most of its stars. T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alex Highsmith, and Patrick Queen will not play, and on the offensive side veteran guard Isaac Seumalo is getting the night off as well.

Conversely, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that his first-stringers will get a couple of drives to loosen up at Acrisure on Friday, which gives them an instant advantage, especially on defense, where the Steelers are sidelining half their starting lineup, at least. Diggs, however, did suffer what seemed to be a minor injury at practice this week, so he might be held out.

Houston has already played a preseason game to boot, which means the players that will be getting the lion's share of the snaps are more fresh than their backup counterparts from Pittsburgh.

Not to mention that last year when these two teams met, it was an absolute debacle for the Steelers, who fell 30-6 to Stroud and company in an embarrassing effort. It's also worth noting that Fields will be operating in his first semi-competitive game in Arthur Smith's new system, while Stroud is more than familiar with Bobby Slowik's scheme on the other side. This one could be over early.

Prediction: Texans ML (-130) and Texans -2.5 Point Spread (-110)

Point Total Over/Under

Preseason totals are notoriously low, and this matchup is no different, set at a 37.5 mark that would usually be the lowest across the league during most regular season weeks. However, with Houston expected to play their starters for a couple of drives against the Steelers' backup defense, this one feels like it should be higher.

6 of Pittsburgh's last 10 preseason games have gone over 37.5 points

3 of Houston's last 10 preseason games have gone over 37.5 points

Houston's backup QBs, Case Keenum and Davis Mills, already proved their preseason mettle with dual near-perfect performances in nearly three quarters during the Hall of Fame Game. They scored 17 in that one with a quarter-plus still to go.

With Fields under center and Najee Harris expected to be very limited, Pittsburgh's offense may be a hindrance to the over, but once Houston's backup defenders come in they should be able to put up a couple of scores to get us there.

Prediction: Over 37.5 Total Points

Steelers vs. Texans Final Betting Picks

Texans ML (-130)

Texans -2.5 Point Spread (-110)

Over 37.5 Total Points

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.