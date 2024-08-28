Key Takeaways NFL stars like Nick Chubb and T.J. Hockenson will start the 2024 season on the PUP list.

PUP-eligible players can't participate in NFL regular season games until at least Week 5.

PUP list also includes Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne and Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Before the 2024 NFL regular season begins next week, teams across the league are tasked with meeting preseason cut deadlines and reducing their roster sizes to 53 players. But tough news isn't only given to players who are released or waived—injuries delay season debuts too.

Players dealing with new injuries or recovering from serious procedures can be placed on the NFL's physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which means they're ineligible to play in regular-season games until Week 5.

Here's a list of notable players who'll be sidelined for September and looking forward to the calendar turning to October and beyond.

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Chubb missed nearly all of 2023 with a knee injury

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The stud Cleveland Browns running back will miss at least four games while he continues to recover from a season-ending knee injury suffered in Week 2 of last season. There isn't an exact date for his return, but Chubb and head coach Kevin Stefanski have expressed positive updates on his rehab in recent weeks while stressing patience in the ramp-up process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Nick Chubb is just the third player in NFL history to record at least 950 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in each of their first five seasons.

Since joining the NFL in 2018, Chubb has been one of the league's most productive runners. He recorded a career-high 1,525 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns in 2022, joining Browns legend Jim Brown as the only players in team history to eclipse 1,000 yards in four straight years. The 28-year-old also leads the NFL in yards per rush (5.26) since his rookie season.

Minnesota Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson suffered a torn ACL last December

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings officially placed the veteran pass-catcher on the PUP list on roster cut down day, as he too is recovering from ACL and MCL tears suffered in 2023. Hockenson's brutal injury occurred much later during the season, in a Week 16 battle against the rival Detroit Lions .

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since joining the Vikings in 2022, Hockenson has accounted for 83.3-percent of their tight end targets in the games he's played.

While the Vikings no longer have veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins , a healthy Hockenson can give defenses fits. The 27-year-old led the NFL in tight end targets (179) last year, and since joining the team in 2022, Minnesota ranks second in tight end targets (325) behind only the Kansas City Chiefs (380). Hockenson has also caught more passes (155) than any other tight end in that span.

Miami Dolphins DE Bradley Chubb

Chubb tore his ACL in Week 17 last season

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The younger cousin of the Browns' star running back is also working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 of last season. Since acquiring Chubb in a blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos in November 2022, the Miami Dolphins have received 13.5 sacks from him, along with seven forced fumbles, 45 solo tackles (12 for a loss), and 34 quarterback hits.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Among Dolphins defenders in 2023, Bradley Chubb ranked first in sacks (11.0), tackles for a loss (11), and forced fumbles (6) across 16 regular-season games.

The Dolphins will miss Chubb's intimidating presence in the trenches, as their defense ranked third in the NFL last season in both sacks (56.0) and quarterback pressures (180) and tied for 11th in quarterback hurries (52). But they must exercise caution with him—he tore the ACL in his other leg back in 2019 and also missed 10 games in 2019 due to an ankle injury.

Miami Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has been out with a lingering injury

Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Before the Dolphins agreed to terms with Beckham back in March, they were reportedly made aware of health issues that still remain undisclosed. While the injury is a mystery, the veteran receiver's absence from preseason activities and placement on the PUP list signals that he's not close to game action. Miami must view him as a viable long-term option, though.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Odell Beckham's 4,122 receiving yards from 2014-16 are still the third-most in league history by a player in his first three seasons.

Beckham isn't the superstar that burst onto the scene a decade ago. His decline in production can be blamed on injuries, as he fractured his ankle in 2017, tore his ACL in 2020, and tore the same knee again during Super Bowl 56. Beckham hasn't surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2019, and dating back to 2017, he's tallied just 3,810 yards with 24 touchdowns.

New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne missed the second half of 2023 with a torn ACL

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The undrafted wideout played in just eight games for the New England Patriots last season, as he went down with an ACL injury in Week 8. But the season-ending knee tear didn't ruin his future with the franchise. Bourne signed a three-year extension with the Patriots in the spring, and they believe he'll once again be a key contributor in an offense that's lacked playmakers.

While his 2023 season was cut in half, Bourne was well on pace for a solid contract year. He finished with 406 yards and four touchdowns, tallied 37 receptions on 55 targets, and set career-high marks in yards (50.8) and receptions (4.6) per game. Once he's cleared to return, Bourne can build chemistry with rookie Drake Maye , who they hope is their next franchise quarterback.

Other Names to Know

Additional players who'll miss time on the PUP list

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell (knee)

Carolina Panthers RB Jonathan Brooks (knee)

Kansas City Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu (knee)

Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee (knee)

Miami Dolphins OL Isaiah Wynn (quad)

