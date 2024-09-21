Key Takeaways The Panthers benched Bryce Young after 18 games due to performance concerns.

Young joins a list of quarterbacks who had early struggles in their careers.

The likes of Drew Brees and Kurt Warner were able to revive their careers after riding the bench for a while

Eighteen games. That's all it took for the Carolina Panthers to decide that Bryce Young , whom they drafted first overall just a year and a half ago, isn't ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL .

Head coach Dave Canales was hired this offseason by the Panthers with the hope that he could revive Bryce Young , the same way he did for Geno Smith in Seattle two seasons ago and Baker Mayfield in Tampa last year.

When asked why he felt the need to bench Young in favor of the 36-year-old veteran Andy Dalton, Canales replied that he felt a change was needed for the team. Canales did say though, that Young is not on the trade block, which can imply that the Panthers have every intention of Young eventually being their quarterback of the future.

That's not something we're really considering. We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now with guys that have experience.

The immediate focus is on whether Bryce Young can eventually resurrect his career. His stats through 18 games don't inspire much confidence though:

Bryce Young's NFL Career Stats Stat Category Totals Starts 18 Completion % 59.3% Passing Yards 3,122 Yards per Attempt 5.4 Passing TD 11 Interceptions 13 Passer Rating 70.9

The good news for Young is that he's not the only young QB in NFL history to be riding the bench early. Several QBs have taken a step back and gone to the bench, only to re-emerge with newfound confidence and go on to have successful careers.

Here are five QBs who found themselves in a similar spot to the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

Related NFL Rookie QBs Who Threw the Most Interceptions in a Season Five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning had an ugly rookie season, throwing 28 interceptions for the Indianapolis Colts.

5 Drew Brees - San Diego Chargers (2004)

Brees had a bumpy road before finding success in New Orleans.

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Brees was an anomaly in the NFL. When talent evaluators looked at Bryce Young and said size wasn't a concern, they'd point to Drew Brees, who stood under six feet. However, Brees was the exception, not the rule.

Still, early in his career, it appeared that Brees' skeptics were going to be proven right, as he struggled to find consistency with the Chargers, after they drafted him in the 2nd round (32nd overall) in the 2001 draft.

Brees sat behind Doug Flutie in his rookie season and was then named the starter prior to the 2002 season. Brees got off to a good start, but the Chargers finished 2-7 down the stretch, and ended the season with a 7-9 record. Brees' totaled 3,284 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions in his first year as a starter.

The next year, Brees' struggles compounded, as Brees and the Chargers started 1-7. Brees was benched in favor of the veteran Flutie for several games, though he did regain the starting job by Week 15, in what was a lost season by then.

Drew Brees' 2003 Stats Prior to Benching Record (W-L) Completion Pct. Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Passer Rating 1-7 56.4 1,450 7 12 58.9

Brees' durability concerns and inconsistency led to the Chargers trading for Philip Rivers at the 2004 draft ( after drafting Eli Manning who refused to play for them), which triggered a QB controversy, and then Brees tore his labrum in Week 17 of the 2005 season, on this play.

Brees would leave the Chargers in free agency and sign with the New Orleans Saints . The rest is history.

4 Kurt Warner - Benched Multiple Times in His Career

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Warner's story was just too good for Hollywood to pass up , and that's because his story is one you would think can only exist in Hollywood.

We all know the story of him playing in NFL Europe and bagging groceries before landing into the starting job with the Rams for that magical 1999 season, but we forget that just a few seasons later, Warner looked washed and was relegated to the bench. After an injury forced him to miss most of the 2002 season (following an 0-6 start), Warner returned in 2003 and put in a disastrous six-fumble performance in Week 1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Warner's six fumbles in Week 1 of the 2003 season are tied for the most in NFL history. Chad Pennington also fumbled six times in a game with the New York Jets.

The Rams felt Warner was finished and turned to Marc Bulger, while Warner signed with the New York Giants in free agency. His run in New York was brief, as he was benched midway through the 2004 season in favor of the rookie, Eli Manning.

Kurt Warner's 2004 Stats Prior to Benching Record (W-L) Completion Pct. Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Fumbles (Fumbles Lost) 5-4 62.8 2,054 6 4 12 (4)

It seemed Warner would spend the rest of his NFL days as a backup, after signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2005, and his bumpy road there led to Arizona drafting Matt Leinart. Warner would eventually reclaim the starting job in the 2008 season, where he led Arizona to their only Super Bowl appearance, and possibly, clinched his spot in Canton due to his late-career resurgence.

3 Geno Smith - New York Jets (2014)

Smith is one of the NFL's most fascinating reclamation projects.

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Geno Smith was once a castoff, regarded as a bust and it seemed like a foregone conclusion he'd be a journeyman backup for the rest of his career.

Smith happened to land in the right spot with the Seattle Seahawks and has since done an admirable job in Seattle, after they sent Russell Wilson off to the Broncos a few offseasons ago.

However, going back to Smith's days as a New York Jet, he seemed like he'd be just another in a line of mediocre QBs in Gang Green.

Smith was drafted by the Jets in 2013, in hopes that he'd be an upgrade over Mark Sanchez. Smith was thrown onto the field a little earlier than the Jets planned, as Sanchez suffered a shoulder injury prior to the season opener. Smith went through expected growing pains in his rookie year, throwing 21 interceptions to 12 TDs.

In 2014, Smith's struggles continued and it culminated in an abysmal Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills .

Geno Smith's Stats (Week 8, 2014 vs. Buffalo) Completions-Attempts Completion Pct. Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Passer Rating 2-of-8 25% 5 0 3 0

Smith's playing time in New York was limited from there, as the Jets opted to start Ryan Fitzpatrick in the 2015 season. Following Fitzpatrick's benching in 2016, Smith was hopeful for a resurgence, but tore his ACL in his second game, ending his season.

Smith would sign with the New York Giants the following offseason, and then with the Chargers the following year. He signed with Seattle in 2019, where he backed up Russell Wilson for three seasons, before enjoying a career year in 2022.

2 Kerry Collins - Carolina Panthers (1997)

The Panthers sent Collins to the bench after a surprise NFC Championship run.

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Kerry Collins helped get the Carolina Panthers going as a franchise. Drafted fifth overall in 1995, Collins went to the expansion team and in just his second season, he was quarterbacking them to the NFC Championship game.

However, Collins was written off as fluke, after a horrible start to the 1997 season, which led to his benching after three starts.

Kerry Collins' 1997 Stats Prior To Benching Record (W-L) Completion Pct. Passing Yards Touchdowns Turnovers Passer Rating 1-2 48.6 592 4 10 48.7

Backup Steve Beuerlein didn't fare much better, so Collins regained the starting job in 1997, as the Panthers struggled to a 7-9 record.

Collins' struggles continued in 1998, and after an 0-4 start, he requested a trade. His request was granted, as he was sent to the Saints. Collins was eventually able to revive his career with the Giants, even taking them to the Super Bowl in the 2000 season.

Collins would go on to have a solid, albeit inconsistent career, with subsequent stops in Oakland and Tennessee, before retiring in 2011 after a brief stint with the Colts.

1 Baker Mayfield - Carolina Panthers (2022)

Mayfield knows the struggle of quarterbacking the Panthers.

© Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield 's stint with the Carolina Panthers in 2022 will be a forgotten chapter in his career.

After the Cleveland Browns made a disastrous trade, followed by a disastrous contract for Deshaun Watson , the Panthers were able to land Mayfield for a relatively cheap price, only sending a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland.

Unfortunately, as we've come to see with the Panthers in recent years, it is not the franchise to go to for a young quarterback looking to find their game.

Mayfield's stint as Carolina's starter was brief. After suffering a high-ankle sprain, the Panthers turned to P.J. Walker, and stuck with the former XFL star even after Mayfield was ready to play again.

Baker Mayfield's Stats With The Carolina Panthers (2022) Record (W-L) Completion Pct. Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Passer Rating 1-5 57.8 (119-of-206) 1,313 6 6 74.4

Mayfield requested his release from Carolina, finishing 1-5 as their starting QB. He would end the 2022 season with the Rams, where he turned in some solid performances, before signing with the Bucs in 2023, where he's since resurrected his career in a big way.

Perhaps that's why Mayfield recently had some words of encouragement for Bryce Young, despite being a division rival of his.

I mean, I’m sitting here right now in a way better fit than other places I’ve been, and that’s not to put other teams down, but it’s a matter of the pieces around you, the coaches. For Bryce, I can relate to this, finding that belief within yourself again, and he’ll get it. His story is far, far from finished.

Being benched can be demoralizing, but then again, sometimes it may be a blessing in disguise. We'll see where Bryce Young's story goes from here.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.