Key Takeaways Young QBs Bryce Young & Kyler Murray have tools for a season resurgence.

Franchise QBs like Trevor Lawrence & Jalen Hurts need to show improvement.

Justin Herbert will benefit from a revised offense with a focus on the run game.

There are a handful of NFL quarterbacks with something to prove as we enter the start of the 2024 season.For some signal callers, the upcoming season will decide their careers as NFL starting quarterbacks.

Other candidates need a successful 2024 campaign to help enhance their standing as a franchise quarterback.

Their contractual situations are pretty secure, so there's little to no worry about them losing their jobs after another season of underwhelming play. However, they have plenty to gain by putting up a year's worth of individual progress.

Let's highlight five NFL signal callers with the best chance to bounce back after a rough 2023 this upcoming season.

1 Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

When the Carolina Panthers traded four draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears for the 2023 number one overall pick, they were hellbent on getting a franchise quarterback.

The organization zeroed its sights on 2022 Heisman Winner Bryce Young who, during his college career, set school records with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Single-Season Passing Yardage Leader (4,872 in 2021)

Single-Season Passing Touchdown Leader (47 in 2021)

Second All-TIme in Career Passing Yards (8,356)

Second All-TIme in Career Passing Touchdowns (80)

Unfortunately for Young, he was never set up to succeed as a rookie. His best pass-catcher was an aging Adam Thielen , as he failed to throw for 3,000 yards after completing 315 of his 527 pass attempts (59.8%) and became the second-most sacked quarterback in 2023 (62).

GIVEMESPORT Key Fact: During his rookie season, Bryce Young was the only NFL quarterback to throw for less than 3,000 passing yards despite attempting at least 500 pass attempts and completing at least 300 passes.

This time around, Young will have a better receiving corps than he ever did in 2023.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers ' wideout Diontae Johnson is expected to be the team's top receiving target. As a secondary receiving option, rookie Xavier Legette has A.J. Brown -level intangibles and impact player potential.

The deciding factor for Young will be the team's offensive line.

The Panthers emptied the bank and provided multi-year contracts for the services of interior linemen Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis . If the two can continue surrendering no more than three sacks a season, it will go a long way in ensuring Bryce has a breakthrough second-year campaign.

2 Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

Now healthy and with Marvin Harrison Jr. coming in, Murray can have a career year.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Before injuries sidelined Kyler Murray for two games in 2021, the 2019 top overall selection was well on his way to posting another set of career-best passing numbers.

Kyler Murray's First Three NFL Seasons Season Completion Percentage Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2019 64.4 3,722 20 12 2020 67.2 3,971 26 12 2021 69.2 3,787 24 10

Murray's play in 2022 took a nose dive through 11 starts before a season-ending knee injury knocked him out the rest of the year. He had career-lows in:

Passing Yards per Game (215.3)

Yards Per Pass Attempt (6.0)

Quarterback Rating (53.6)

Passing First Downs (119)

Completions (259)

Pass Attempts (390)

In Murray's defense, he was throwing to a declining DeAndre Hopkins and an overachieving Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown , who couldn't muster 70 receptions from 107 targets. At that time, the former Heisman winner had hit rock bottom with a Kliff Kingsbury-led offense that felt figured out by the league.

His eight-game return in 2023 showed some flashes, but this upcoming campaign is where Murray can reassert himself as the Cardinals' franchise guy.

Young weapons from rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. to third-year tight end Trey McBride provide the two-time Pro Bowler with his best collection of pass-catchers since before his knee injury.

As long as the running game serves as an ideal support system, there's no way Murray doesn't have a bounceback season.

3 Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence must prove he's worth his gigantic contract extension.

© Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

While Trevor Lawrence was a huge reason for the Jacksonville Jaguars ' 1-5 finish following their 8-3 start, the 2021 number one selection was still rewarded a five-year $275 million contract extension in the offseason. The deal ties him with Joe Burrow and Jordan Love as the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

There's no shame with Jacksonville breaking the bank to pay the team's best quarterback in franchise history. However, the individual numbers over the last three seasons have shown that Lawrence is far from the generational talent he was once predicted to be since he was a freshman at Clemson.

Trevor Lawrence's NFL Career Seasons Completion Percentage Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2021 59.6 3,641 12 17 2022 66.3 4113 25 8 2023 65.6 4016 21 14

Lawrence's rookie season was marred by then-head coach Urban Meyer operating above his pay grade. Current head coach Doug Pederson arrived during Lawrence's second season and helped the former Heisman Trophy winner post his best numbers of his career.

It was during the back half of Lawrence's third season where everything collapsed for him and the Jags passing offense. He had the same number of touchdowns as interceptions (7), never threw for 300 yards, was sacked 10 times and missed the team's lone win during that span due to a shoulder AC/joint sprain.

This season will likely feature Lawrence utilizing a balanced attack while becoming a decisive decision maker and accurate passer. He'll have two new receiving room members in rookie Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis , but as long as running back Travis Etienne Jr. and reliable tight end Evan Engram are in the fold, the production will be there for T-Law.

4 Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Reduced turnovers and a new offensive coordinator could return Jalen Hurts to his 2022 campaign

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A year after nearly leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their second Super Bowl title in six seasons, Jalen Hurts natural progression took an abrupt halt in 2023.

While he played in every regular season game for the first time in his NFL career, Hurts either marginally improved or worsened in certain passing categories last season.

Jalen Hurts' Last Two Years Seasons Passing Yards Per Game Passing Touchdown Interceptions 2022 246.7 22 6 2023 226.9 23 15

Hurts did finish the season with 15 rushing touchdowns, which upped his total touchdown number to 38. Yet, the team felt rhythmically off from a play-calling and execution perspective.

The run game never fully launched itself, and Hurts saw his passing attempts go into the 500's despite posting the lowest-adjusted passing yardage total of his career (6.8).

With the addition of Kellen Moore and the free agency signing of running back Saquon Barkley , Hurts is expected to operate under a different lense as the team's signal caller.

Head coach Nick Siriani declared that Hurts will handle the calls and checks at the line, something he was never required to do with now-retired Jason Kelce as his center.

WIth the implementation of a motion offense and more chances to efficiently hunt the big play, there's a chance Philly gets the best version of Hurts yet... A big-play thrower that exploits the rush with his athleticism and pocket elusiveness.

5 Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Now supported with a running game, Herbert will be way more efficient through the air.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Justin Herbert has taken an NFL snap, he's had the burden of carrying the Los Angeles Chargers offense without a 1,000-yard rusher or a top-15 rushing offense to support him.

The last two seasons were particularly brutal, with the team rushing for under 100 yards per game in 2022 (88.4) and 2023 (96.6). During that span, Herbert saw an uptick in pass attempts and completions before his season ended with a broken index finger to his throwing hand.

Justin Herbert's Last Two Seasons Years Completion Percentage Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2022 68.2 4739 25 10 2023 65.1 3134 20 7

With Jim Harbaugh now their head coach, the expectation is that the Chargers will adopt a more run-heavy approach to relieve Herbert from some of his aerial responsibilities. Herbert himself may even be used in the run-game, which could open up passing opportunities for a mostly new receiving core.

On paper, it may not look as if Herbert is set to breakout in the Greg Roman offense. The team traded away Keenan Allen and didn't re-sign Mike Williams as they went all in on some younger and more unproven receivers in their rookie deals. This team will be built on physicality to open up the intermediate and downfield passing game.

As long as Herbert is upright and operating in a reduced role, the sky is the limit.

All stats are provided by Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.