Key Takeaways The majority of the contending teams have consistent QB play.

Teams with shaky QB situations are unlikely to contend and may eventually bench their starters.

Teams with a heralded rookie lying in wait will be tempted to go to their younger option at QB.

Now that NFL rosters are basically set and we have a pretty good idea how most teams are going to look, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas have updated their boards on who should win super bowl 59 (or LIX for you traditionalists).

An aggregate of seven different sports books have the top 10 looking like this:

Oddsmakers' Consensus Super Bowl Favorites Rank Team 1 Kansas City Chiefs 2 San Francisco 49ers 3 Baltimore Ravens 4 Detroit Lions 5 Philadelphia Eagles 6 Cincinnati Bengals 7 Houston Texans 8 Buffalo Bills 9 Green Bay Packers 10 New York Jets

It very likely comes as no coincidence that the quarterbacks for those teams are as follows:

That's two Super Bowl winners, three other conference champions, three MVPs, and all of them have been named to a Pro Bowl except Love, who arguably should have been there in his first year as a starter.

Logically, teams that are solidified at QB are typically pretty good.

On the other end of the spectrum, however, are the teams with no shot at a title, and the majority of them have serious questions at the game's most important position.

Some of those teams will be (or at least SHOULD be) making changes at some point this year.

There are several that have a legitimate case to pull the plug on a quarterback before the end of the season, but one that should unquestionably bench the Week 1 starter and ride with a backup.

Related Steelers Made the Wrong Call Naming Russell Wilson As Week 1 Starter The Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to roll with Russell Wilson could come back to bite them.

There Are Five Teams That Could Bench Their Starting QB

You probably don't have to think too hard to figure out most of them

Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The five most likely contenders to make a bold move under center before the end of the year are, in no particular order:

Each team is on this list for a different reason. Some are playing a veteran while a young player learns the ropes. Others are hanging on far too long to a starter hoping he will suddenly turn into something he used to be ... or never was.

Let's start with the Big Easy, where there is one very familiar name and a few intriguing options behind him.

It Will Not Be (Big) Easy to Win in New Orleans in 2024

Derek Carr might not be long for the Bayou.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

I really like Derek Carr . He's a legitimately good person who kept the obscenely dysfunctional Raiders something close to competitive for years.

He's getting another impossible situation in New Orleans, which is wild to say when they have weapons like Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara to work with.

The problems start with Dennis Allen, who is a fantastic defensive coordinator but a terrible head coach. The offensive line has been abysmal. Even with the NFC South down for a couple of years, the Saints could not take advantage.

Carr has done what he can, but he is not the long-term solution here. The Saints could fall quickly out of contention and look to one of their young passers, either Jake Haener or rookie Spencer Rattler , to see if there's anything to work with moving forward ( Taysom Hill looks to be transitioning full-time to a tight end/H-back kind of position).

According to Over The Cap, Carr's cap hit in 2025 is actually a little costlier than the dead money, so cutting him after this season is not out of the question. But, I think they'll keep Carr in the lineup for most of the season.

Is New York Ready to Admit its Giant Mistake?

Daniel Jones pilots a sinking ship in the Big Apple.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones was a reach in the top-10 of the draft and a reach, with $81 million in guaranteed money, and now the playoffs are well out of New York's reach.

Fans want Jones gone yesterday and nobody can blame them. The organization, however, hasn't really found a capable replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Daniel Jones is one of just six first-round QBs in NFL history to post a negative EPA (expected points added) per attempt in each of his first three years in the league.

Tommy Devito ain't it. Maybe they kick the tires on Drew Lock at some point, but I can't see them pulling away from their massive financial investment in Jones quite yet. Sorry, Giants fans. You're stuck with Danny Dimes for a while longer.

Will the Raiders Say MinSHOO to Gardner?

Las Vegas has a couple of options, neither of them great.

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner Minshew II was actually pretty good a year ago with the Indianapolis Colts . But, that was with offensive mastermind Shane Steichen working with him.

Without one of the brightest quarterback coaches in the game at his side, and Vegas does not have one of those, Minshew will probably fall back to earth rapidly.

A year ago, they made a little late-season run with Aidan O'Connell but he was your classic "game manager," not the kind of guy who's going to help you compete in a division with Mahomes.

Antonio Pierce seems like the kind of coach who has no qualms about moving off a QB if he thinks there's a better way to win. I doubt he sees that with O'Connell on the bench.

Is Mayo Ready to Commit to Maye?

And is the rookie ready for the spotlight?

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New England drafted Drake Maye with the 3rd overall pick, hoping he would be their quarterback of the future. He very well could be that.

He's just not going to be their QB of the present.

Maye is a heck of a talent, but there are some rough edges to smooth out. Jacoby Brissett is a highly respected and capable QB but he's a career backup for a reason. The Pats are under no illusion that they're going to win the division in 2024, so they have the luxury of developing Maye to give him the best chance possible for long-term success.

That leaves only one situation, and it's the one that will come to fruition first.

Russ Will Be Getting Kicked Out of the Kitchen

Forget about letting him cook, he'll be watching from the sidelines.

Someday there will be documentaries made about Russell Wilson 's career and what made it fall off a cliff. Seattle Seahawks fans used to say "Let Russ Cook." Now everyone would rather have DoorDash.

Wilson was named the starting QB by Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin but his hold on the position is tenuous, at best. Mike Tomlin spoke to Rich Eisen and said the decision was 'difficult' and Tomlin likely won't be hesitant to make a switch if his offense struggles out of the gate.

As we got into camp and it really got competitive, it became evident that the decision was going to be difficult. Justin's talents are more than I anticipated, particularly his mobility and the things he can do and create. That was really exciting. Russ' deep ball is even more impressive than his reputation, and I've seen it for 10-plus years.

Neither he nor Justin Fields lit the league on fire during training camp or preseason games and Wilson probably got the job based on experience.

While Fields never figured things out in Chicago, and still doesn't look like he's fixed his tendency to put the ball on the ground, he does have the ability to beat a team with his legs.

If things start going south in Pittsburgh, and Tomlin is in danger of his first losing season, it would surprise nobody if the Steelers made a change. In fact, it's probably more a matter of WHEN than IF they bench Wilson.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.