Highlights Several quarterbacks signed hefty contracts, with Love, Lawerence, Goff, and Tagovailoa all exceeding $50 million per year.

Sam Darnold and Drew Lock have another chance to secure long-term deals.

Russell Wilson must prove himself in Pittsburgh to obtain another big payday after his Denver disaster.

The quarterback salary structure is reset a few times every offseason and 2024 is no exception.

Over the last few months, Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), Jared Goff (Detroit Lions), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) and Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) have all gotten new deals that average more than $50 million annually, not to mention 36-year-old Kirk Cousins getting $45 million a year coming off a torn achilles tendon.

2024 Quarterback Contract Extensions Player Years Total Money Guaranteed Money Jared Goff 4 $212 million $170 million Trevor Lawrence 5 $275 million $200 million Tua Tagovailoa 4 $212.4 million $167 million Jordan Love 4 $220 million $155 million*

*Love's deal also includes a $75 million signing bonus

Next year there will be another group of passers looking to get paid. Some are long overdue for a hefty raise and some are under the radar, trying to put themselves in a position to cash in on a stellar season.

Let's start with a guy who used to be a big-time prospect and probably has one last chance to resurrect his career.

1 Sam Darnold - Minnesota Vikings

Darnold is expected to be a bridge starter until J.J. McCarthy is NFL ready.

It's hard to believe it's been six years since Darnold was the 3rd overall pick in the NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He was supposed to be something close to a sure thing but ... well, it's the Jets. After three frustrating years in New York he landed in Carolina, where it seemed like he'd be a "fresh start" candidate.

That didn't pan out either as injuries and ineffectiveness limited him to 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 18 games. Darnold spent 2023 with the San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan, which is never a bad thing for a QB.

His time spent in the Bay Area landed him a one-year, $10 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings and another young offensive mastermind in head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Minnesota drafted J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan in the 1st round this year but O'Connell named Darnold the Vikings starter at the start of training camp.

The Vikes very likely want to give McCarthy a long runway, having him sit as much as possible to absorb the playbook and life in the pros. That means Darnold knows he's probably only got one year working with Justin Jefferson to show the other 31 teams that he's worth a major investment.

If he can't pull it off with all the offensive weapons in Minneapolis, then his status as a career backup will be cemented.

2 Drew Lock - New York Giants

Will Lock get some starts in New York?

Lock's situation is similar to Darnold's in the fact that he's been given chances to start and never figured out how to capitalize on them. Lock was a 2nd round pick by the Broncos in 2019 who was handed the keys to the offense in 2020.

Lock was underwhelming with 16 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and 2,933 yards in 13 games in his rookie season. He was back on the bench a year later and was sent to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade a year later. He started one game in two years in Seattle, throwing for three scores and three picks.

His career highlight by far, came in a Monday night game last season, when he orchestrated a flawless two-minute drive against the Eagles, going 92 yards in 10 plays.

Now he's with the New York Giants, and amazingly, this could be his chance to shine.

Incumbent starter Daniel Jones is dealing with injuries. Even if he's healthy, nearly the entire fan base wants him and his bloated contract gone as soon as humanly possible. Lock has a real chance to jump in and steal some meaningful playing time. If he's able to win the starting job and shows measurable improvement under Brian Daboll, he could convince the Giants to keep him long-term instead of Jones.

3 Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson has a chance to revive his image after a disastrous tenure in Denver.

Is it weird to have a Super Bowl champion who's been to nine Pro Bowls and at one point was considered an almost shoe-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on this list? Yes. Yes, it is. But, the last half decade with Russell Wilson has not exactly been normal.

Wilson wore out his welcome in Seattle and landed in Denver, where he signed a gargantuan five-year, $245 million contract extension and had Broncos fans thinking they'd just landed Peyton Manning 2.0. However, it didn't take long for rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett to show he was ill-equipped for the job.

Wilson did not look at all like the guy he was in the Pacific Northwest, so the organization cut ties with Hackett and brought in Sean Payton, one of the most respected head coaches in the game.

While Wilson's numbers improved, he and Payton could never fully get on the same page.

It got to a point where Wilson's presence in Denver was so unwanted they let him go after two seasons and ate an NFL-record $85 million dead cap hit. The Broncos are still paying Wilson nearly $38 million this year to NOT play for them, which is why Pittsburgh was able to add him on a one-year, $1.2 million deal that's less than most backup quarterbacks get (and less than many high-profile college passers are now paid through NIL deals).

Pittsburgh's offense has been a major issue the last few years. If Wilson can resurrect his career and make the Steelers even slightly above league-average on that side of the ball, he'll find himself with another big payday. If not, Pittsburgh has Justin Fields waiting in the wings and can give him a shot in 2025 to do exactly what the rest of the guys on this list are doing right now.

All of those guys are making last-ditch efforts to prolong their careers and likely won't be in the market for nine-figure paychecks. The last two, however? They could reset the market all over again.

4 Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Will contract negotiations with Prescott drag out through the season?

There are few players in the league more polarizing than Dak Prescott. Some will tell you he's been keeping things together in a very noisy locker room while putting up more than respectable numbers. Others will argue his performance in big games against good teams is underwhelming, and he lacks the ability to elevate a franchise the way elite players do.

Honestly, they're both right, which is what makes the Prescott argument so fascinating. 2023 was an almost perfect microcosm of the Dak Prescott experience.

He was the MVP runner-up, and deservedly so.

Prescott threw for 4,516 yards with 36 TDs and nine INTs, leading Dallas to a 12-5 record and the no. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs.

In their first playoff game, at home against the Packers (the youngest playoff team in the postseason), he had three straight possessions where he:

Threw an interception;

Took a sack on 3rd down that knocked the Cowboys out of field goal range;

Threw another pick that was taken back 64 yards for a touchdown by Darnell Savage to extend Green Bay's lead to 27-0.

There is no doubt Prescott is a talented quarterback who can help a team win a bunch of games. There is doubt that he can make that talent translate to the postseason when it matters most. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been hesitant to give Prescott a long-term deal, continuing to say he wants to see more.

If this is not the year Jones sees what he's looking for, then Prescott will have no trouble finding suitors willing to pony up north of $200 million for his services.

5 Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers

Playing on the NFL's most team-friendly deal, will Purdy look to break the bank?

Brock Purdy causes even more heated debates than Dak Prescott does.

He's 4-1 in playoff games he's finished, and the one loss is to Patrick Mahomes.

In 2023, his first full season as a starter, Purdy led the NFL in passer rating, QBR, touchdown percentage, yards gained per pass attempt and a slew of other metrics while taking the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

If just about any other player in the league did that, there would be zero discussion about whether they should be one of the league's highest paid players.

Purdy, however, has been given by many people the dreaded label of "system quarterback".

These people believe Purdy is a product of his genius head coach (Shanahan) and the embarrassment of riches he has at his disposal.

Anyone, the argument goes, could put up gaudy numbers with:

Deebo Samuel

George Kittle

Brandon Aiyuk

Christian McCaffrey

Trent Williams

You get the picture.

Technically, Purdy is not a free agent until 2026, so he still has two years of contractual control. But, as we've seen time and again, the big extensions usually come after year three of a player's career, the year Purdy is about to embark on.

The 49ers are going to have to be honest with how they see Purdy. If they think he truly is the guy who can produce regardless of the talent around him, then they will have to pay him more than $50 million a year.

If they see him as a guy who only plays to the level of his supporting cast, then they'll have to think long and hard about making that kind of financial commitment.

If they don't want to pay him, then some other QB-needy club certainly will. One thing folks from both sides of the Purdy debate can agree on, is that he's worth a lot more than the $934,253 he's due to make this year.

All contract numbers are from Over The Cap, unless stated otherwise.