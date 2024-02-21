Highlights Current starting QBs like Geno Smith, Jared Goff, and Baker Mayfield have proven that teams are sometimes too quick to move on from young passers.

The 2021 NFL Draft is filled with passers who were once touted, and now have their future in doubt.

Daniel Jones appeared to find his rhythm in 2022, but once again struggled throughout the 2023 season.

Once an accident, twice a coincidence, three times a pattern. The list of quarterbacks—Geno Smith, Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield—who departed from their first organization and eventually found success in the right environment after rerouting the direction their careers continues to grow each year.

The NFL has made a habit of turning their backs on young passers without giving them proper time to develop. Experience is one of the best tools that can help a passer get comfortable and start to play at a high level. While fans and front offices love to look at the greener grass on the other side of the fence, plenty of talented players will be cast away despite showing promise.

Pinpointing exactly who will rediscover themselves can be complicated and somewhat of a shot in the dark, but keep an eye on these passers to potentially find some success further along in their career after struggling in recent years.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

With Caleb Williams likely on his way, Fields becomes this offseason's most intriguing trade chip

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

If it weren't for the Chicago Bears possessing the first overall pick, Justin Fields would likely be returning in 2024 to be the team's starting quarterback. However, his days with the organization appear to be numbered, and the former first-round pick will be the center of trade rumors until a deal is officially announced.

Through his first three seasons, Fields has been plagued with inconsistency as a passer when it comes to processing the field and finding the open receiver in rhythm. As a result, there are too many plays where he holds onto the football for too long and ends up taking a sack. In the NFL, lost yardage can kill drives or create unfavorable third-down situations, which has been a consistent issue with Fields under center.

Chicago Bears 3rd down rates during the Justin Fields era Season Total 3rd downs Rank 3rd downs with 5+ yards to gain Rank 2021 196 (16.7% of plays) 19th 136 (11.6% of plays) 6th 2022 188 (17.7% of plays) 10th 125 (11.8% of plays) 5th 2023 185 (15.1% of plays) 15th 123 (10.1% of plays) 9th

Still, what Fields brings in terms of playmaking cannot be understated. While many are dismissive of his passing, he was able to average over 47 passing yards more per contest in 2023 than in 2022, and could continue to progress if he were to find the right landing spot.

The decision to move on wouldn't be a bad one for Chicago, as the chance to get a high-end quarterback prospect in Caleb Williams is definitely a good move, which likely means Fields will find himself on another roster next season.

Despite the opinions on Fields being so split, he still has plenty of time to take the next step considering his massive ceiling and solidify himself as a top 10 quarterback in this league.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Danny Dimes seemed to turn a new leaf in 2022, but reverted to his old ways in 2023

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones might not have been eligible to make this article a year ago, as things seemed to have clicked for the passer in 2022. Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka had arrived to help rebuild the New York Giants' offense, and the team put together a promising 9-7-1 campaign that featured a Wild Card victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Heading into 2023, there was hope that with the addition of Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller and a second year with the new staff, the team would only continue to grow.

Instead, the team went 6-11, and Jones started in only one of those victories. In his six starts in 2023, the team dropped five and only scored 17+ points against the Arizona Cardinals in those games. It was a far cry from his 2022 level of production.

Daniel Jones stats 2022 vs 2023 Category 2022 2023 Starts 16 6 Completion % 317/472 (67.2%) 108/160 (67.5%) Yards/Game 200.3 151.5 Yards/Attempt 6.8 5.7 TD/INT Ratio 15 TDs / 5 INTs 2 TDs / 6 INTs

Jones has proven that he is capable in the past, and despite lacking flash, he does have the traits to be a dependable game manager under center with the ability to create some extra production using his legs.

Working with coaches like Daboll and Kafka will help him out in terms of scheme and play-calling. Still, Jones must clean up his play to continue holding onto his job, and potentially re-enter the conversation as one of the best young signal callers in the NFL.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Can Jones recapture his rookie-season magic?

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest determining factors in terms of which outcast quarterbacks can bounce back is if they've proven to be a capable passer earlier in their career.

Despite his recent struggles, Mac Jones looked the part in his rookie season when working in a game manager role. In fact, he helped guide the New England Patriots to a playoff appearance and built optimism for the franchise as they entered year three of the post-Tom Brady era.

Two seasons and two offensive coordinators later, and Jones appears to be in his final days as a Patriot.

From his first days in the league, it was understood that Jones wouldn't be a playmaker who could be the center of an offensive gameplan, at least not in his first few seasons in the league. However, with defensive specialist Matt Patricia strangely handed offensive play-calling duties in 2022, all the momentum and confidence Jones built in his first year vanished.

The organization took the proper steps in 2023, hiring Bill O'Brien as the offensive play-caller and signing one of the top free-agent receivers in JuJu Smith-Schuster. However, the offense saw a domino effect of chaos as the season went on. Injuries took their toll on the offensive line and wide receiver room.

So, the result of most passing plays was colored by three trends:

Lack of protection, resulting in 2.2 seconds of average pocket time per throw during Jones' starts (T-30th in the NFL).

The team's three primary wide receivers struggled to generate early separation (DeVante Parker (2.0 yards of separation), Smith-Schuster (2.4), DeMario Douglas (3.1).

Jones' lack of playmaking ability to extend plays well or convert throws consistently while under duress.

This, of course, doesn't mean that Jones is absolved of all blame. Too often, Jones would try to force throws downfield while under pressure, which helped contribute to his 12 interceptions in 11 starts.

However, he's shown plenty of capability in a system where he is tasked with keeping a team in rhythm rather than carrying an offense. There will be many doubters about Jones, but that just means acquiring him will be even cheaper. There are no guarantees that Jones will ever regain his confidence, but for a day three pick, there should definitely be intrigue from front offices around the league.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

With Arthur Smith in town, the Steelers' offense could improve

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett has gone 7-5 as a starting quarterback in back-to-back seasons to start out his NFL career. Despite the winning record, his play through both campaigns has been underwhelming and has led the Pittsburgh Steelers to express interest in bringing in outside competition at quarterback for the 2024 season.

Playing to his favor, the team moved on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada and hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith to call plays. With that hire, the unit is poised to run a lot more play-action passing concepts. When taking a closer look at Pickett's 2023 season, implementing that could help him improve drastically.

Kenny Pickett dropback vs play action passes in 2023 (via PFF) Stat No Play Action Play Action Completion % 159/271 (58.7%) 42/53 (79.2%) Passing Yards 1,683 387 Yards Per Attempt 6.2 7.3 TD/INT Ratio 4 TDs / 4 INTs 2 TDs / 0 INTs

Who the Steelers bring in to compete for the job and how the two passers compete up until the regular season will determine Pickett's chances of remaining the starter. The former Pittsburgh Panther will be 26 years old in 2024, so the pressure is on for him to perform in his third year.

The team is likely going to find a way to be competitive throughout the season, as head coach Mike Tomlin refuses to go under .500 for the millionth year in a row. With that being said, if the air attack continues to hold the team back, Pickett's days could be numbered in Pittsburgh.

Trey Lance, Dallas Cowboys

Now sitting in a backup role, can the former 3rd-overall pick land a starting gig?

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

If you were told that a top-three draft pick would be given four starts to prove himself, it would leave you scratching your head. Of course, the San Francisco 49ers got to watch Trey Lance day in and day out through practice sessions. However, there is an aspect of on-field experience that can help young quarterbacks elevate their play, and Lance has yet to receive that opportunity.

When it comes down to fit, Lance and Kyle Shanahan ultimately didn't work. Despite being a 'quarterback whisperer,' the scheme that the 49ers run is one that's based on following a script, trusting the play progression, and timing as a passer.

Those things come with the maturing of a quarterback, and Lance entered the league with just 17 career starts at North Dakota State, where he got by with his big arm and plus mobility against relatively inferior competition. For comparison, Brock Purdy, who has found immense success in Shanahan's system, had 46 during his time at Iowa State.

Now a member of the Dallas Cowboys, his chance to see meaningful playtime isn't in the near future, especially considering the guy in front of him is likely to sign an NFL-record contract extension this offseason. However, Lance will be just 24 years old when he hits the open market in 2025, and could be worth the investment for teams looking to find a value signing at the position.

Lance had his share of struggles, and he's far from perfect based on the in-game experience we did get to witness. However, backing up Jimmy Garoppolo for a year and then being unseated by an MVP candidate, Purdy, isn't something that should call for a once-exciting prospect to be written off entirely.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.