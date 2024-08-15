Highlights Daniel Jones may lose his starting role if he doesn't perform well early in the season.

Russell Wilson's future as the Pittsburgh Steelers starter is uncertain due to declining performance.

Derek Carr faces challenges behind a struggling Saints offensive line, which could lead to a potential replacement.

A competent starting quarterback is an NFL franchise's dream because it makes the job easier for an offense and offensive coaching staff. When there's a level of quality consistency at the position, the playbook becomes less constrained, teammates achieve more success, and a litany of points can be put on the board at any time.

Unfortunately, not every NFL team has a franchise quarterback at their disposal. Their dire situation may be the cause of porous rookie development, a failed free agency signing or an underwhelming bridge quarterback situation.

There are five NFL teams this upcoming season with an unstable starting quarterback situation that will likely be addressed during the upcoming season. This article will explain why and provide replacement candidates for the role.

1 New York Giants' Daniel Jones

The former 2019 first-round selection may not survive the first month of the NFL season.

The pressure has been on the New York Giants to salvage Daniel Jones ever since they signed him to a four-year, $160 million contract in 2023. He has won less than half of his 59 career starts, never thrown for over 4,000 yards in a single season and hasn't passed for at least 20 touchdowns after his rookie campaign.

Daniel Jones' PFF Stats Last Three Seasons Season Offensive Grade Passing Grade Big-Time Throws Turnover-Worthy Plays 2021 71.1 70.6 7 12 2022 76.0 71.1 7 19 2023 63.0 54.4 4 9

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has restrained from putting 100% of the blame on his starting quarterback by citing injuries and a lack of offensive continuity as contributing factors in Jones' past struggles. It still didn't prevent Schoen from reportedly attempting to trade with the New England Patriots for their 2024 top-three overall selection to take rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Daniel Jones completed 13 of his 23 tosses in the team's first true practice since Tuesday, Aug. 7. While he connected with 2024 rookie receiver Malik Nabers and second-year wideout Jalin Hyatt on long touchdowns, he tossed an interception to third-year cornerback Jason Pinnock and another near pick to veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Jones will play for the first time since his Week 9 2023 ACL tear in the Giants' upcoming home preseason game versus the Houston Texans. That outing will likely be his only preseason opportunity to gain momentum before the team's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

A slow start to the regular season versus two rebuilding secondaries in the Vikings and Washington Commanders could potentially spell the end to Jones' Giants' QB1 tenure before September concludes. In that case, reps for Drew Lock and Tommy Devito will probably be given.

2 Pittsburgh Steelers Russell Wilson

Wilson's QB1 standing will depend on if his decline continues.

3

When Russell Wilson was traded from Seattle to the Denver Broncos, there was hope that he would resurrect his play to elevate Denver back into AFC playoff relevancy. Two years later, the 35-year-old is on a one-year minimum deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers fighting for his NFL career.

Russell Wilson Denver Broncos Stats Season Completion Percentage Passing Yards Touchdown Passes Interceptions 2022 60.4 3524 16 11 2023 66.4 3070 26 8

He hasn't consistently been able to participate in the training camp quarterback battle with free agent signee Justin Fields due to a calf injury. After a shaky Fields' preseason performance, Wilson is expected to be back in the lineup during the team's next preseason game versus the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson was anointed as the defacto starter during the opening moments of training camp, and it's still likely he will win the job by Week 1. His maintaining the role throughout the season seems less than likely because of his capped upside.

The dynamic ability as a rusher isn't there, and Wilson is now a product of the play-action game. In 2023, his highest passing grade (80.7) came from 120 play-action dropbacks. If Pittsburgh can't get the ground game going, it's hard to see Russ maintaining effectiveness through the air.

Justin Fields as a secondary option is only slightly better, but expect Pittsburgh to exhaust all options in pursuit of a fifth consecutive winning season.

4 New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr

It's hard to see Carr's play getting better behind a porous offensive line.

When the New Orleans Saints' signed former Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year $150 million contract, the expectation was that his play would elevate the team back into playoff football.

Instead, his erratic play and individual growing pains within the Saints offense led the team to succumb to a 5-7 start through 12 games. This included:

10 touchdowns

6 interceptions

2 game-ending injuries

Four games under 200-yards passing

Three Lost Fumbles

Sacked 24 times

While Carr finished his last five games without getting injured, threw 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions and finished with a 4-1 record, he passed for under 200 yards twice in that span. He also couldn't maintain pace with the Los Angeles Rams' offense during a 30-22 defeat that eventually robbed New Orleans of a wild card playoff spot.

The Saints' offensive line still seems problematic, specifically at left guard and right tackle. Former first-round pick Trevor Penning looks like a bust as an NFL tackle, and the team expects journeyman Lucas Patrick (highest career PFF offensive grade 64.8) to be their left guard.

With a talent like Carr, protection is vital. Historically, when he has time, he's one of the more effective quarterbacks in the game. When knocked off his square, he becomes one of the worst decision-makers in the league.

Derek Carr's PFF Pocket Pressure Stats Pressure Passing Grade Big-Tme Throws Turnover-Worthy Plays Kept Clean 86.5 12 9 Under Pressure 51.8 6 5

Couple that with Carr getting acclimated to his sixth different offensive coordinator in eleven seasons, it doesn't seem like a recipe for long-term success as the starting quarterback.

Waiting in the wings if the Saints' decide to close the curtains on Carr is fifth-round selection Spencer Rattler. He's shown an ability to play under pressure, has a livelier arm and has a cheaper contract.

5 Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Another season of underwhelming play could be the end to Watson's Cleveland job.

Deshaun Watson has played a combined 12 games through two seasons since inking a five-year, $230 million deal in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns. During that stretch, he has produced underwhelming play and got injured on the job.

Deshaun Watson Cleveland Brown Stats Season Completion Percentage Passing Yards Per Game Touchdowns Interceptions 2022 58.2 183.7 7 5 2023 61.4 185.8 7 4

Joe Flacco salvaged Cleveland's season in 2023 by playing at an unreal clip that led the Browns to the playoffs helping him achieve Comeback Player of the Year. Once he departed in free agency, Cleveland added another veteran backup in Jameis Winston to compete with Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the backup quarterback job.

There's no denying that Cleveland has mortgaged everything on Deshaun Watson, who is the guy for its franchise. Brass has even articulated how leaning into a run-pass option offense is for the betterment of Watson's game so he can operate with the ball more on the move. Ultimately, the roster is a season removed from a playoff berth, and the team will do whatever it takes to ensure a return to the postseason.

If Watson has another stretch of middling play, the roster's current construction proves Cleveland can move to another cheaper option before pulling the plug altogether during the offseason. So, it's now or never for the former Pro Bowler to rectify his on-field wrongs and be the investment the Browns traded for.

6 Las Vegas Raiders Gardner Minshew

Minshew's starting gig will depend on his consistency as a performer.

From the two-year contract Gardner Minshew inked in the offseason to his solid outing of preseason play versus the Minnesota Vikings, it's safe to say the starting job is his to lose as the Raiders approach Week 2 of the preseason.

Gardner Minshew's Preseason PFF Stats vs Minnesota Vikings Offensive Grade Passing Grade Completion Percentage Big-Time Throws 82.8 84.3 50 1

Head coach Antonio Pierce has announced that the job will be decided on following the second preseason game versus the Dallas Cowboys. When that is Minshew, the clock will be ticking on how long he'll keep the job away from second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

Over his career, Minshew has had moments of being a decent bridge quarterback but never the perceived long-term solution for a franchise. During his only season with the Colts, he started 13 of the 17 games he played and had career-highs in pass attempts (490), completions (305) and passing yards (3,305). However, he had more turnover-worthy plays (22) than big-time throws (14) and even had a career-high in interceptions (9) albeit not the craziest number.

Minshew Mania was a roller coaster ride as a full-time starter, which will be the case with the Raiders. Will Coach Pierce pull the plug on Minshew if he has a string of underwhelming games?

An inevitable benching is likely with O'Connell's in-game experience and Minshew's track record.

