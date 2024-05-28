Highlights Norm Van Brocklin's 554-yard performance in 1951 remains the all-time NFL record for the most passing yards in a game.

Warren Moon and Matt Schaub sit in a tie for second with 527-yard passing performances.

Joe Burrow racked up 525 yards during his Comeback Player of the Year campaign in 2021.

Over the last quarter-century or so, NFL teams have put an emphasis on the passing game, and it's not uncommon for quarterbacks to easily finish with 4,000 passing yards in a season these days. Some even reach the rare 5,000-yard mark.

That's what makes this list of quarterbacks with the most passing yards in a single game so interesting. While some of the more high-profile signal-callers here, such as Tom Brady and Dan Marino, are among those with 500-yard games in their career, the top 10 isn't completely full of Hall of Famers. There's no Joe Montana, no Peyton Manning, or no Patrick Mahomes. But there is Matt Schaub.

The real kicker, however, is that the No. 1 spot belongs to a quarterback who played more than seven decades ago when the passing game wasn't even close to being as prominent as it is today.

Here's a closer look at the 10 quarterbacks with the most passing yards in a single NFL game.

1 Norm Van Brocklin: 554 Yards

Norm Van Brocklin took charge for the Rams in the season opener in 1951

Norm Van Brocklin found a way to spice up the beginning of the 1951 season.

In the season opener against the now-defunct New York Yanks, Van Brocklin stole the show for the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams of the late 1940s and early '50s were blessed with two quarterbacks, Van Brocklin and Bob Waterfield, with the pair splitting time during their short run together in Los Angeles.

In Week 1 of the 1951 season, Waterfield was hurt, so the show was all Van Brocklin's, and he took full advantage, throwing for a whopping 554 yards and five touchdowns in a lopsided 54-14 victory. Four of those passes went to Elroy "Crazy Legs" Hirsch. Van Brocklin also added a one-yard touchdown run for good measure.

Even with a strong emphasis on the passing game today, Van Brocklin's still holds after more than seven decades. Because he split time with Waterfield during the season, Van Brocklin finished with just 1,725 passing yards in 12 games that year.

Van Brocklin ultimately had nine Pro Bowl seasons in his career and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

2 Warren Moon: 527 Yards

Warren Moon and Haywood Jeffires had a field day in a 1990 victory over the Chiefs

Highlighted by an 87-yard touchdown pass to Haywood Jeffires that gave his Houston Oilers a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter, Warren Moon finished with 527 yards passing in a 27-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on December 16, 1990.

Known for slinging it all over the field, Moon did just that. He found Jeffires nine times for 245 yards and completed 27 of his 45 passes for 527 yards with three touchdown passes.

Moon went 8-7 in his 15 starts for the Oilers that season and led the NFL in both passing yardage (4,689) and touchdown passes (33). He was named Offensive Player of the Year that season and finished third in the MVP voting.

A nine-time Pro Bowler, Moon was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

3 Matt Schaub: 527 Yards

Matt Schaub completed 43 of his 55 passes in a shootout win over the Jaguars in 2012

Matt Schaub isn't a name you'd expect to see on this list, but on November 18, 2012, he lit it up in a shootout victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Playing for the Houston Texans, Schaub completed 43 of 55 passes for 527 yards in a 43-37 overtime win. His 48-yard touchdown pass to Andre Johnson in the extra session sealed the win and marked his fifth TD pass of the game.

That night was the peak of an outstanding season for Schaub and the Texans, who finished with a 12-4 record. Schaub threw for 4,008 yards that year, reaching the 4,000-yard mark for the second and final time in his career. He also threw 22 touchdown passes.

Schaub played seven of his 16 NFL seasons with the Texans and went 46-42 as the starter.

5 Joe Burrow: 525 Yards

Joe Burrow racked up 525 yards against the Ravens one year after tearing his ACL in his rookie season

On December 26, 2021, Joe Burrow completed 37 of his 46 passes and racked up 525 passing yards as the Cincinnati Bengals rolled to a 41-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Not only did Burrow break Boomer Esiason's team record for passing yards in a game, but Burrow helped the Bengals secure the team's first winning season since 2015.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, bounced back nicely in 2021 after tearing his ACL during Week 11 of his rookie campaign. In 2021, he led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%) and threw for a career-high 4,611 yards. He also threw 34 touchdown passes and was named Comeback Player of the Year.

Not long after his 525-yard outburst, Burrow led the Bengals to a berth in Super Bowl 56, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20.

6 Ben Roethlisberger: 522 Yards

Ben Roethlisberger became the first NFL QB with two 500-yard games after his 522-yard gem against the Colts in 2014

Ben Roethlisberger threw the ball early and often for his Pittsburgh Steelers against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 16, 2014. Big Ben completed 40 of his 49 passes and finished with 522 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-34 victory.

Roethlisberger tossed a first-quarter TD pass to Markus Wheaton and then added three more in the second quarter, two to Antonio Brown, as the Steelers held a 35-20 halftime lead. He opened the third quarter with his second touchdown pass to Martavis Bryant to put his team up 42-20, and after the Colts got within eight points in the fourth quarter, Roethlisberger sealed the deal with an 11-yard TD strike to Heath Miller.

With his 522 yards, Roethlisberger became the first NFL quarterback to have two 500-yard passing games in his career. He had a 503-yard outing against the Green Bay Packers in 2009 and hit the mark a third time when he threw for 506 yards against the rival Ravens in 2017.

7 Boomer Esiason: 522 Yards

In his only season with the Cardinals, Boomer Esiason made franchise history

After spending nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and three with the New York Jets, Boomer Esiason hooked on with the Arizona Cardinals in 1996. He started just eight games that season, going just 3-5, but one of those games put him in the franchise's record books.

Esiason set a franchise record and had one of the greatest passing days in NFL history when he threw for 522 yards in a 37-34 overtime win over the team now known as the Washington Commanders on November 10.

With his team trailing 34-20 in the fourth quarter, Esiason hit Johnny McWilliams and Anthony Edwards with touchdown passes, giving him three for the game and sending the game to overtime, where the Cards got a Kevin Butler field goal to win it.

Esiason threw the ball 59 times in the game, completing 35 passes. He was also intercepted four times.

8 Dan Marino: 521 Yards

Dan Marino struggled during his 521-yard performance in a loss against the Jets in 1988

Although Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino threw for 521 yards against the New York Jets on October 23, 1998, he didn't have a great day.

Marino and the Dolphins played from behind much of the game, forcing the future Hall of Famer to air it out. Marino threw the ball 60 times, completing 35 passes and throwing for three touchdowns. But he was intercepted six times in a 44-30 loss.

Marino was no stranger to throwing the ball. He led the league in passing attempts that season with 606 and was also tops in passing yardage with 4,434. He currently ranks eighth in NFL history with 61,361 passing yards in his career and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

9 Matthew Stafford: 520 yards

Matthew Stafford racked up 520 yards in a New Year's Day loss to the Packers in 2012

Imagine throwing for 480 yards in a game and not being the game's leading passer. That happened to Green Bay Packers quarterback Matt Flynn on January 1, 2012, in a 45-41 win over the Detroit Lions.

While Flynn's team won, he was personally outdueled by Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the passing department. Stafford finished with a franchise-best 520 yards, completing 36 of 59 attempts with five touchdown passes. He was also intercepted twice.

That year, Stafford led the NFL in passing attempts with 663 and threw for a career-high 5,038 yards, adding 41 touchdown passes.

10 Tom Brady: 517 Yards

Tom Brady's 517-yard passing game in 2011 included a 99-yard touchdown pass

Tom Brady had quite the record-setting day on September 12, 2011, against the Miami Dolphins.

Not only did he throw an NFL-best 99-yard touchdown pass to Wes Welker, but he also set a New England Patriots record for the most passing yards in a game with 517. TB12 completed 32 of 48 passes and finished with four touchdown passes in a 38-24 win in the Pats' season opener.

Brady went 13-3 in 2011 and finished the season with 5,235 passing yards, one of the highest single-season totals of all time, and threw 39 touchdown passes.

11 Jared Goff: 517 Yards

Jared Goff threw 68 passes and threw for 517 yards in a loss to the Bucs in 2019

Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams were forced to play catch-up against Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on September 29, 2019. The Bucs raced out to a quick 21-0 lead, forcing the Rams into their passing game the rest of the way.

Goff attempted 68 passes that day and completed 45 of them for 517 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough, as the Bucs came away with a 55-40 win in a slugfest. The top pick in the 2016 draft was picked off three times.

Throwing the ball often was not a problem for Goff, who led the NFL in passing attempts in 2019 with 626.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

