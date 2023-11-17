Highlights Peyton Manning set the new NFL record for the most passing yards in a season, with 5,477 for the Denver Broncos in 2013.

Drew Brees owns four of the top 10 passing-yardage seasons in league history.

Tom Brady hit the 5,000-yard mark on two occasions, once with the New England Patriots and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Only 15 times in NFL history has a quarterback thrown for 5,000 yards in a single season. Unsurprisingly, all but one has occurred since the turn of the century as offenses have emphasized the passing game in recent years.

When legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino threw for 5,084 yards in 1984, he became the first NFL quarterback to hit the 5,000-yard milestone. Today, however, that season doesn't even rank in the top 10 all-time as it pertains to passing yardage.

So, who exactly does crack the top 10? Let's take a look.

1 Peyton Manning, 2013: 5,477 Yards

Peyton Manning proved many wrong when he lit it up with the Denver Broncos

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When Peyton Manning arrived to play for the Denver Broncos in 2012, nobody knew what to expect, as he'd missed the entire 2011 season with a neck injury after spending the first 13 years of his Hall of Fame career with the Indianapolis Colts.

After an outstanding first season with the Broncos, Manning continued to show he still had what it took to be an elite quarterback. In 2013, Manning led the league with 5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdown passes, setting new NFL records in both categories. The Broncos also became the first NFL team to score more than 600 points in a season, putting up 605.

At one point during the season, Manning, who won his record fifth NFL MVP award, threw for 403 yards with five touchdown passes in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs and then came right back with 397 passing yards and threw four more touchdown passes in a win over the Tennessee Titans.

2 Drew Brees, 2011: 5,476 Yards

Drew Brees put together one heck of a season in 2011 with the New Orleans Saints

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In the final week of the 2011 season, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees set numerous league records, including the most passing yards in a single season, finishing the year with 5,476 yards, a record that stood until Manning broke it by a single yard two years later.

Brees had one heck of a season in 2011. Not only did he lead all quarterbacks in passing yards, but he was also tops in completions (468), completion percentage (71.2%), and touchdown passes (46). While he was named Offensive Player of the Year, he failed to win NFL MVP, finishing second to Aaron Rodgers.

It was the third straight season in which Brees was the NFL's best in completion percentage. It was also the third time in his career that he led the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes.

3 Tom Brady, 2021: 5,316 Yards

Tom Brady proved there was plenty of life left after 20 years with the New England Patriots

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady proved he wasn't finished when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season.

Brady, who won six titles with the Pats, led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win in his first year with the team and then put together one of the best statistical seasons of his Hall of Fame career in year two. In 2021, TB12 threw for an NFL-best and career-high 5,316 yards and also led the league with 43 touchdown passes, also leading the league with 485 completions and 719 passing attempts.

In just three seasons with the Buccaneers, Brady racked up 14,643 passing yards, good for third on the franchise's all-time list.

4 Patrick Mahomes, 2022: 5,250 Yards

Patrick Mahomes has done nothing but win and put up big numbers with the Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Three Super Bowls in his first six full seasons as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs solidified Patrick Mahomes as the best quarterback in the game today.

An athletic quarterback with a strong arm and pinpoint accuracy, Mahomes has already put up some ridiculous numbers, some of which helped him earn the second NFL MVP award of his young career during the 2022 season.

The Texas Tech alum led the Chiefs to a 14-3 record and led all quarterbacks with 5,250 passing yards, also leading all signal-callers with 41 touchdown passes. Mahomes earned his fifth straight Pro Bowl selection and was named an All-Pro for the third time in his career.

5 Tom Brady, 2011: 5,235 Yards

TB12 racked up 5,235 passing yards during the 2011 season

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Brady obviously had plenty of outstanding seasons with the Patriots, but his 2011 season, which often goes overlooked, was arguably one of the greatest of his career.

Brady started all 16 games, going 13-3, and put up his only 5,000-yard passing season in New England, finishing with a then-career-best 5,235 yards. He also tossed 39 touchdowns and completed 65.6% of his passes.

Brady set the tone early in the season by throwing for a career-high 517 yards and adding four touchdown passes in a win over the Miami Dolphins. In the final game of the regular season, he became just the fourth player in NFL history to throw for better than 5,000 yards in a season.

6 Drew Brees, 2016: 5,208 Yards

While the wins weren't there, the passing yardage certainly was for Brees in 2016

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Brees was the perfect fit in the Saints' pass-happy offense under head coach Sean Payton. And in his 11th season with the team in 2016, he continued to light it up.

After having already led the NFL in passing yardage six times, Brees made it a seventh in 2016. The former Purdue star threw the ball a league-leading 673 times and piled up 5,208 passing yards, but he went just 7-9.

While the win-loss record wasn't good in '16, Brees certainly was, completing 70% of his passes. Oddly enough, that was not one of the six seasons in which he led the league in completion percentage.

He opened the season with a 423-yard game, including a 98-yard TD pass to Brandin Cooks. In Week 6, he threw for 465 yards, setting a record for the most 400-yard games in an NFL career. He also became the sixth player in league history to record 50,000 passing yards with one team.

7 Drew Brees, 2012: 5,162 Yards

Bountygate didn't stop Brees from continuing to put up big numbers in 2012

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Brees had yet another 5,000-plus-yard season with the Saints in 2012, but New Orleans finished with another 7-9 record.

In 2012, Brees finished with a league-best 5,177 yards and also topped the NFL with 43 touchdown passes. His 19 interceptions were also the most by any quarterback.

It was a tough year for the Saints, who had to play without Payton, who was suspended for the year for his role in the infamous Bountygate scandal. Despite the season-long distraction, Brees continued to put up big numbers and made what was then his fifth straight Pro Bowl.

8 Drew Brees, 2013: 5,162 Yards

Brees owns four of the top 10 spots on the all-time single-season passing yards list

Scott Clause/USATODAY Network

Brees clearly is no stranger to this list. He eclipsed the 5,000-yard passing mark in a season five times in his career and, as mentioned, led the league in passing seven times.

He followed his impressive 2012 campaign with another strong season in 2013 when he racked up a league-high 5,162 yards. He also threw for 39 touchdown passes, leading the Saints to an 11-5 record.

In Week 14, he became the fastest quarterback to reach 50,000 passing yards in his career during a win over the Carolina Panthers, also throwing four touchdown passes in that game. Brees was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in 2013.

9 Ben Roethlisberger, 2018: 5,129 Yards

It took him a while, but Ben Roethlisberger finally hit the 5,000-yard mark in 2018

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

While Ben Roethlisberger put up big numbers throughout his NFL career, it took him 15 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers before he hit the 5,000-yard passing mark.

Big Ben came close in 2014 when he led the NFL in passing with 4,952 yards. In 2018, he finally hit the milestone when he finished with a league-leading 5,129 yards. He also tossed 34 touchdown passes but also recorded an NFL-worst 19 interceptions. For the first time in his career, Roethlisberger topped all quarterbacks in passing attempts (675) and completions (452).

In Week 2, he threw for 453 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 12, he had a season-high 462 yards in a loss to the Denver Broncos.

Despite the big numbers, Roethlisberger's streak of four straight Pro Bowl seasons came to an end in 2018.

10 Jameis Winston, 2019: 5,109 Yards

Jameis Winston put up some big numbers during his final season with the Buccaneers

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston played the first five years of his NFL career with the Buccaneers and had his best statistical season in his final year with the club in 2019.

Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, threw a league-leading 626 passes in 2019 and led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards. He threw a career-high 33 touchdown passes, but his 30 interceptions were the most in the league and made him the only quarterback in league history to throw 30 TDs and 30 picks in the same season.

In 2019, Winston broke several Bucs records, including passing yards and passing attempts. He also became the first quarterback in franchise history to throw 100 touchdown passes in his career. In a Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions, Winston had 458 passing yards and threw four touchdowns.

Winston left the Bucs after the season, making way for Brady to take his talents to Tampa.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.