Highlights Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season more than once.

Justin Fields racked up 1,143 rushing yards for the Chicago Bears during the 2022 season.

Michael Vick was the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards, accomplishing the feat in 2006 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Only four times has an NFL quarterback rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a season. Lamar Jackson has done it twice.

The Baltimore Ravens superstar heads a short list of speedy QBs who have shown that their legs are just as important as their arms when it comes to leading their respective teams.

Jackson has also dispelled the theory that running quarterbacks can't be successful in the NFL. Although he's yet to win a Super Bowl, he has already won NFL MVP twice.

Jackson actually appears three times on the list of quarterbacks with the 10 best rushing seasons in league history. Let's get into it.

1 Lamar Jackson, 2019: 1,206 Yards

Lamar Jackson has proven to be the best running quarterback of his time

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

As a rookie in 2018, Jackson made just seven starts but gave a glimpse of what was to come.

The last pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Louisville product went 6-1 in his starts and showed his versatility as a young quarterback. He threw for 1,201 yards and passed for six touchdowns, but he excited fans with his speed and elusiveness.

Jackson rushed for 695 yards and five touchdowns and set a new league record the following season. In 2019, Jackson won the first of his two MVPs after rushing for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns. His rushing total was the most ever by a quarterback, breaking Michael Vick's mark of 1,039 set in 2006.

Jackson also led the NFL in touchdown passes that season with 36.

2 Justin Fields, 2022: 1,143 Yards

In another disappointing year for the Bears, Justin Fields provided Chicago fans with some excitement in 2022

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

While the Chicago Bears certainly weren't exciting in 2022, Justin Fields was. The Bears finished the season with an ugly 3-14 mark, but the Ohio State alum provided plenty of entertainment.

Fields had back-to-back weeks of rushing for more than 100 yards in a game. On November 6, he exploded for 178 yards on the ground against the Miami Dolphins, the most ever by a quarterback in a regular-season game.

He followed that with a 147-yard rushing performance against the Detroit Lions the next week. Both games were losses for the Bears, who put up at least 30 points in each game.

Fields finished the season with 1,143 yards. He also racked up 132 yards in a Week 16 loss to the Lions.

3 Michael Vick, 2006: 1,039 Yards

Michael Vick ran for 166 yards in a game against the New Orleans Saints in 2006

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Vick was the first NFL quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards or more in a season, accomplishing the feat during the 2006 season.

Vick kept defenses honest with his rifle for an arm and used that to open up the field for his running game. In two of his first four games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2006, the Virginia Tech alum rushed for better than 100 yards. On November 26 against the New Orleans Saints, he exploded for 166 yards on 12 carries, averaging 13.8 yards per carry in a 31-13 loss.

Vick finished the season with 1,039 rushing yards on 132 carries and is the all-time rushing leader for quarterbacks with 6,109 yards.

4 Lamar Jackson, 2020: 1,005 Yards

Lamar Jackson made history with his second 1,000-yard rushing season in 2020

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

One year after setting the record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback, Jackson showed it wasn't a fluke. In 2020, the reigning MVP became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season more than once.

After racking up 1,206 yards in 2019, Jackson collected 1,005 more in 2020, hitting the mark in 15 games after missing Week 11 when he was placed on the COVID-19 list. He had six games with at least 80 rushing yards that season.

He had a season-high 124 yards in a Week 13 victory over the Cleveland Browns and also rushed for two touchdowns in the 47-42 victory. Jackson also ran for 108 yards in a Week 6 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

5 Bobby Douglass, 1972: 968 Yards

Bobby Douglass proved he was a much better runner than passer during his NFL career

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

While starting for the Chicago Bears in 1972, Bobby Douglass set a record for most rushing yards by a quarterback. Douglass, a left-hander taken by the Bears in the second round of the 1969 NFL Draft, rushed for 968 yards on 141 carries. He started 14 games that season and added eight touchdowns on the ground.

Douglass' biggest game of the 1972 season came on October 15 against the Cleveland Browns. He rushed 11 times for 117 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 17-0 victory, averaging 10.6 yards per carry.

He also ran for 97 yards in a loss to the Detroit Lions in the third week of the season.

Douglass played 10 seasons in the NFL, and his legs were his biggest weapon. He rushed for 2,654 yards and 22 touchdowns. As a starter, he went just 16-36-1 and threw 36 touchdown passes. He was intercepted 64 times and completed just 43% of his passes.

6 Randall Cunningham, 1990: 942 Yards

Randall Cunningham did plenty of damage with his arm and his legs with the Eagles in 1990

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Randall Cunningham was deadly with both his arms and his legs. Although he passed for 3,466 yards and 30 touchdowns during the 1990 season, the three-time NFL MVP runner-up also did plenty of damage on the ground.

A major two-way threat with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cunningham ran for 942 yards, the second-most ever for a quarterback at the time. He ultimately finished 10th in the league in rushing that year.

Cunningham's big year on the ground was highlighted by a 124-yard rushing performance in a Week 8 victory over the New England Patriots. He averaged 15.5 yards per carry in the 48-20 win and also threw four touchdown passes.

7 Michael Vick, 2004: 902 Yards

Michael Vick finished with three 100-yard rushing games during the 2004 season

USA TODAY Sports

Vick was no stranger to massive rushing games for a quarterback, and he proved it with three 100-yard rushing games during the 2004 season.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, Vick got things started early in the season by rushing for 109 yards in a Week 2 victory over the St. Louis Rams.

In Week 8, Vick had a season-high 115 yards on the ground in a win on the road against the Denver Broncos and racked up 104 more rushing yards in a Week 10 victory against the New York Giants.

In the win over the Broncos, Vick became the first quarterback to throw for 250 yards and rush for 100 in a game. Vick led the Falcons to an 11-5 record and finished second to Peyton Manning in the MVP voting.

8 Russell Wilson, 2014: 849 Yards

Russell Wilson galloped his way to 849 yards in his third year in the NFL

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2012 NFL Draft, Russell Wilson earned the starting quarterback job as a rookie and never looked back.

Wilson started every game for Seattle from 2012 to 2020 and went 98-45 during that stretch. He led the Seahawks to a pair of Super Bowl appearances and won a title in just his second season in the league.

In 2014, Wilson rushed for 849 yards and had three games of 100 rushing yards or more. In a Week 4 win over the team now known as the Washington Commanders, he rushed for a season-high 122 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

9 Lamar Jackson, 2023: 821 Yards

Lamar Jackson rushed for 821 yards en route to his second MVP season

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

In a Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, Jackson rushed for 101 yards and set the tone for what would be another monster season for the Ravens quarterback.

Jackson finished the year with 821 rushing yards and led the league with 5.5 yards per rush attempt. He also threw for 3,678 yards and added 24 touchdown passes. He went 13-3 in his 16 starts and earned the second MVP of his career.

Jackson's 821 yards on the ground gave him 5,258 in his six seasons in the NFL.

10 Kyler Murray, 2020: 819 Yards

Kyler Murray's 106-yard effort against the Dolphins highlighted his 819-yard season in 2020

Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In Week 1 of the 2020 season, Kyler Murray rushed for 91 yards in a 24-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers that set the tone for his 819-yard rushing season, carrying the ball 13 times and adding a touchdown run.

During a Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Murray gained a season-high 106 rushing yards, and his strong ground game, combined with his 3,971 passing yards, helped him earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

In his five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Murray has rushed 425 times for 2,448 yards and 26 touchdowns.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.