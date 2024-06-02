Highlights Eight quarterbacks are tied for the most touchdown passes thrown in a single game, each tossing seven.

The first to accomplish the feat was Sid Luckman, who threw seven TDs for the Bears in a blowout victory over the Giants in 1943.

The most recent quarterback to tie the record is Drew Brees, who tossed seven touchdown passes for the Saints in a 2015 win, also over the Giants.

While the emphasis on the passing game in the NFL has heated up considerably over the last decade or two, you might not be able to prove it with this list.

Regarding the most touchdown passes ever thrown in a single game, eight quarterbacks are tied atop the all-time list, each tossing seven. But only three of these instances have occurred since the turn of the century, with two in 2013 and the third in 2015.

Before those, three took place all the way back in the 1960s, one occurred in the 1950s, and the first was in 1943.

Six touchdown passes thrown in an NFL game, while still rare in the grand scheme of things, has been accomplished 39 times. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the most recent to do it on September 18, 2022, against the Baltimore Ravens.

Other notable quarterbacks to throw six in a game are Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady, all of whom have done it twice.

Here's a look at the eight quarterbacks who tossed seven touchdown passes in a single NFL game.

1 Sid Luckman (1943)

Sid Luckman and the Chicago Bears kept throwing in a blowout win over the Giants in 1943

Sid Luckman and the Chicago Bears didn't let up on the New York Giants on Sunday, November 14, 1943.

Even with a comfortable 28-7 lead at halftime, they came out throwing. Luckman threw four of his seven touchdown passes in the second half as the eventual NFL champion Bears cruised to a 56-7 victory, improving to 7-0-1 on the season. The Giants fell to 2-3-1.

Luckman opened the game with a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes. After Carl Kinscherf scored on a one-yard run to cut the Giants' deficit to 14-7, the Bears rattled off 42 straight points.

As mentioned, Chicago held a 28-7 lead at the break, but Luckman hit Harry Clarke, Jim Benton, George Silson, and Hampton Pool with second-half touchdown passes to close the scoring. Luckman completed 21 of his 32 passes that day for 433 yards, marking the first 400-yard game in league history.

Washington's Sammy Baugh had set the new league mark of six touchdown passes on October 31 but saw his record fall after only two weeks.

For the season, Luckman finished with a league-best 28 touchdown passes and ranked first in passing yards with 2,194.

2 Adrian Burk (1954)

Little-known Adrian Burk tied the NFL mark for touchdown passes in a game in 1954

Adrian Burk made just 42 starts in seven years during his professional football career. After going 0-5 with the Baltimore Colts as a rookie in 1950, the Baylor alum joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 1951. In his fourth season with the Birds, he had the most memorable game of his career.

On Sunday, October 17, 1954, Burke threw seven touchdown passes in a 49-21 victory over Washington, three of which went to Pete Pihos. Burk went 19-for-27 in the win and threw for 242 yards. He was picked off once.

Burk finished with a league-best 23 touchdown passes that season and earned the first of two straight Pro Bowl selections. He went 5-2-1 in eight starts for the Eagles that season.

Burk ultimately went 15-25-2 in his career and finished with 61 touchdown passes.

3 George Blanda (1961)

George Blanda did it all for the Oilers in a win over the New York Titans in 1961

On Sunday, November 19, 1961, the Houston Oilers scored seven touchdowns in a 49-13 victory over the New York Titans. The Oilers, of course, are now the Tennessee Titans, while the original Titans became the New York Jets. And for those wondering, yes, this still counts even though this was an AFL matchup, as those records were transferred over in the 1970 merger.

Oilers quarterback George Blanda had a field day, accounting for all the scoring by throwing seven touchdown passes and booting all the extra points.

Blanda threw three TD passes each to Billy Cannon and Bill Groman and added another to Charley Hennigan. The Oilers, in just their second season of existence, improved to 6-3-1.

Blanda threw the ball 32 times in the game, completing 20 of his passes. He threw for 418 yards and was intercepted once. For the season, Blanda led the league with 36 touchdown passes and was also tops in passing yards with 3,330, earning him AFL Player of the Year honors.

Blanda, who played a record 26 seasons of professional football, threw 236 touchdown passes in his career and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981.

4 Y.A. Tittle (1962)

Y.A. Tittle was nearly flawless in a shootout victory over Washington in 1962

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Y.A. Tittle was nearly flawless on Sunday, October 28, 1962, at Yankee Stadium.

Tittle's New York Giants hosted the team now known as the Washington Commanders and put up 49 points on seven Tittle touchdown passes in a 49-34 victory. Tittle was 27-for-39 and threw for 505 yards. He was not intercepted and recorded a passer rating of 151.4.

Tittle threw three touchdown passes to Joe Walton, Joe Morrison had two touchdown receptions, and Frank Gifford and Del Shofner accounted for the other two touchdowns. The victory gave New York a 5-2 record, while Washington fell to 4-3.

Tittle was in his second season with the Giants but was a 15-year NFL veteran at the time. He led the league in touchdown passes that season with 33 and finished second in the NFL MVP voting. Tittle went on to win the award the following season after leading the league in TD passes again, this time with 36.

5 Joe Kapp (1969)

Joe Kapp threw seven TD passes in a season that saw his Vikings earn a berth in Super Bowl 4

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Facing the Baltimore Colts on September 28, 1969, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp threw four first-half touchdown passes and then added three more in the second half as the Vikings rolled to a 52-14 win.

Kapp had two long touchdown strikes to Gene Washington, who finished the game with six catches for 172 yards. The Cal product threw seven touchdown passes to six different receivers and finished the game with 449 passing yards. He completed 28 of his 43 passes and was intercepted once.

Kapp had an outstanding season in 1969, guiding the Vikings to a 12-2 record and a berth in Super Bowl 4. The Vikings, however, were beaten by Len Dawson and the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 23-7. During the regular season, Kapp threw 19 touchdown passes and finished second in the MVP voting.

6 Peyton Manning (2013)

Peyton Manning set the tone early for the Denver Broncos with seven TD passes in the season opener

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nearly 44 years went by without another quarterback throwing seven touchdown passes in a game after Kapp's heroics in 1969. Peyton Manning finally ended that streak on September 5, 2013.

Playing his second season with the Denver Broncos, Manning lit it up against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2013 season. He threw a pair of touchdown passes each to Demaryius Thomas, Wes Welker, and Julius Thomas. He added another to Andre Caldwell in a convincing 49-27 victory.

Manning finished the game with 462 yards after completing 27 of his 42 passes. He was not intercepted.

Manning went on to lead the NFL in TD passes (55) and passing yards (5,477), each of which remains an NFL record. He also earned the fifth NFL MVP award of his career, setting yet another league record.

7 Nick Foles (2013)

Nick Foles had a perfect QB rating in a victory over the Oakland Raiders in 2013

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After 44 years of not having any quarterback throw seven touchdown passes in a game, the 2013 NFL season saw two do it.

Manning tossed seven in the season opener, and Nick Foles did it just under two months later as the Philadelphia Eagles trounced the Oakland Raiders by a score of 49-20. Foles began the season as a backup to Michael Vick but took over after a Vick injury and went 8-2 in his 10 starts.

On November 3, 2013, Foles threw seven touchdown passes and recorded a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in the victory. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 406 yards and didn't throw an interception.

He threw three touchdown passes to Riley Cooper, who finished with 139 yards. DeSean Jackson hauled in a 46-yard TD pass and finished with 150 yards. LeSean McCoy, Zach Ertz, and Brent Celek also found the end zone.

Foles threw 27 touchdown passes in his 10 starts that season and made the Pro Bowl for the only time in his career.

8 Drew Brees (2015)

Drew Brees threw for 505 yards and seven TDs in a three-point win over the Giants in 2015

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The last quarterback to throw for seven touchdown passes in a game is Drew Brees, who accomplished the feat on November 1, 2015, in a wild 52-49 victory over the New York Giants.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback threw two touchdown passes each to Brandin Cooks and Willie Snead and hit C.J. Spiller, Ben Watson, and Marques Colston once each. Brees threw the ball 50 times, completing 39 of his passes for 505 yards. He was intercepted twice.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw six touchdown passes in the loss, going 30-for-41 for 350 yards and no interceptions.

Brees ultimately finished the 2015 season with 32 touchdown passes.

