Highlights Peyton Manning threw an NFL-record 55 touchdown passes during the 2013 season, helping him win his fifth MVP award.

Tom Brady was the first to throw 50 touchdown passes in a season, hitting the number on the mark during the New England Patriots' undefeated season in 2007.

Patrick Mahomes notched 50 TD passes in his first season as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting QB in 2018.

Only three quarterbacks in NFL history have ever thrown 50 or more touchdown passes in a single season. Tom Brady was the first to do so when he tossed 50 during the New England Patriots' 16-0 regular season in 2007.

In 2013, Peyton Manning, playing for the Denver Broncos, threw 55, including seven in the season opener, to break his longtime rival's mark.

Patrick Mahomes then hit the 50 mark in his first full year as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018.

As the passing game has picked up in the NFL in recent years, it's likely 50 will be reached again soon. For now, here are the quarterbacks with the most touchdown passes in a single season.

Related The 10 NFL Quarterbacks With the Most Passing Yards in a Season Drew Brees accounts for four of the top 10 passing-yardage seasons in NFL history.

1 Peyton Manning, 2013 (55)

Peyton Manning didn't let a neck injury get in the way of his stellar 2013 season

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning wasn't supposed to do this. After spending 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he was forced to sit out the 2011 season with a neck injury, and some believed he'd never play again.

Manning returned to the league in 2012, starting over by inking a deal with the Denver Broncos. In his first season back, he impressively led his new team to a 13-3 record and threw 37 touchdown passes. The following season, Manning led the NFL in both touchdown passes (55) and passing yards (5,477), setting all-time records in both categories while also notching his record fifth NFL MVP award.

Manning opened that 2013 season by throwing seven touchdown passes in a victory over the Baltimore Ravens and had 12 touchdown passes after Week 3. Following his record-setting regular season, he led the Broncos to a berth in Super Bowl 48 but fell to the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 43-8.

2 Tom Brady, 2007 (50)

Tom Brady and Randy Moss connected for 23 TDs during the 2007 season

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady had already established himself as one of the game's elite quarterbacks by the time the 2007 season rolled around. But the New England Patriots star got a new toy that year and put it to good use.

The Patriots brought in standout wide receiver Randy Moss, who had played with the Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders. Brady and Moss wasted no time making history.

Moss racked up an NFL-record 23 receiving touchdowns in 2007, four of which came in the first half during a victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Brady-to-Moss connection was deadly and lifted the Patriots to an undefeated regular season and a berth in Super Bowl 42, where they were upset by the New York Giants.

Moss' presence helped Brady set a then-record of 50 touchdown passes in a season. Manning broke it six seasons later.

3 Patrick Mahomes, 2018 (50)

Patrick Mahomes wasted no time showing he could sling it in the NFL

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It didn't take long for Patrick Mahomes to show why he may eventually be considered the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL.

After starting one game as a rookie for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes took over the starting job for the 2018 season and went 12-4. In his first game that season, he set the tone for his 50-touchdown season by throwing four TD passes in a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 2, Mahomes tossed six touchdown passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers and finished the year by becoming the third NFL quarterback to throw for 50 touchdown passes in a season. He also threw for 5,097 yards and led the Chiefs to a berth in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes earned the first of his two MVPs in 2018. He won the award again in 2022.

4 Peyton Manning, 2004 (49)

Peyton Manning busted out in 2004, throwing 49 touchdown passes in one of his five MVP seasons

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

After throwing more than 30 touchdown passes in any season just once during the first six years of his NFL career, Peyton Manning busted out in 2004.

The Colts quarterback launched 49 touchdown passes and led his team to a 12-4 record. The reigning NFL MVP, who had 29 TD strikes and led the league with 4,267 passing yards in 2003, earned the award for a second straight time with arguably his best season to date at the time.

The Hall of Famer finished his career with 539 touchdown passes.

5 Dan Marino, 1984 (48)

Dan Marino put up 2020-like numbers back in the 1980s, throwing 48 touchdown passes in 1984

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

In his second season in the NFL, Dan Marino rewrote the record books. The Miami Dolphins quarterback broke six records in 1984, including the most touchdown passes in a season.

Marino finished the 1984 season with 48 touchdown passes, which was unheard of at that time as the previous record was 36. He also led the NFL with 5,084 passing yards. The Pitt product also topped all quarterbacks in completions (362) and attempts (564) and was named NFL MVP.

While not included in his 48 touchdown passes that year, Marino also tossed eight touchdown passes in the postseason. He threw four in the AFC Championship Game victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers but just one in Super Bowl 19 as the Dolphins fell to the San Francisco 49ers.

Marino finished his career with 420 TD passes.

6 Aaron Rodgers, 2020 (48)

Aaron Rodgers tossed 48 TDs and completed more than 70% of his passes in one of his four MVP seasons

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers began his NFL career sitting behind Brett Favre for his first three professional seasons before becoming the full-time starter in 2008 with the Green Bay Packers. The Cal product went 6-10 in his first full season as the starter before stringing together nine straight winning campaigns.

He won four NFL MVPs as the Packers QB, but his best season in terms of touchdown passes didn't happen until 2020, when he threw a league-best 48. Rodgers, who was named MVP in 2011 and 2014, notched his third MVP honor after completing 70.7% of his passes and throwing for 4,299 yards to go along with his 48 TD throws. He was intercepted just five times.

Rodgers then earned his fourth MVP the following season after throwing 37 more touchdown passes and leading Green Bay to its third straight 13-3 season.

7 Drew Brees, 2011 (46)

Drew Brees led the NFL in TD passes four times in a five-year stretch

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Brees was certainly no stranger to throwing touchdown passes in the NFL.

After playing five seasons with the San Diego Chargers, Brees signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2006 and began slinging it all over the place. In his 15 seasons with the Saints, he led the NFL in passing yards seven times and topped the NFL in touchdown passes four times in a five-year stretch between 2008 and 2012.

In 2011, Brees led the NFL in passing touchdowns (46), passing yards (5,476), and completion percentage (71.2%). He was named Offensive Player of the Year and finished second to Rodgers in the MVP voting.

Brees finished his career with 571 touchdown passes.

8 Aaron Rodgers, 2011 (45)

Aaron Rodgers tossed 45 TDs in 2011 and walked away with one of his four MVPs

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

While Brees led the NFL with 46 touchdown passes in 2011, Rodgers was just one behind. The eventual league MVP that season threw 45 touchdown passes but only made 15 starts because the Packers finished with a 15-1 record, and he rested the final game of the season.

In that final game, backup quarterback Matt Flynn threw six touchdown passes in a win over the Detroit Lions.

Rodgers has thrown 40 or more touchdowns in a season three times and has 475 touchdown passes in his career.

9 Dan Marino, 1986 (44)

Dan Marino was the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 or more touchdown passes in three straight seasons

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Two seasons after Marino threw 48 touchdown passes, he eclipsed the 40 mark again by tossing 44 in 1986.

Sandwiched in between was a 30-TD season in '85 that also led the NFL, giving him the edge in the category for three straight seasons. In '86, his 44 touchdown passes made him the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 or more touchdown passes in three straight seasons.

In the season opener in 1986, Marino threw the 100th touchdown pass of his career to become the fastest quarterback to ever do so (44 games).

10 Drew Brees, 2012 (43)

Drew Brees racked up 491 touchdown passes in his 15 years with the Saints

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

One year after throwing a career-high 46 touchdown passes in 2011, Brees bounced back with another stellar effort.

In 2012, Brees led the NFL in TD passes for the fourth time in five seasons, throwing 43. He also led the NFL with 5,177 passing yards that season. During his five-year stretch from 2008 to 2012, Brees threw 190 touchdown passes and was named Offensive Player of the Year twice, claiming the honor in 2008 and 2011.

Brees was named Offensive Player of the Year twice during that stretch, claiming it in 2008 and 2011.

11 Tom Brady, 2021 (43)

After 20 years with the Patriots, Tom Brady showed he still had it when he signed with the Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After 20 years and six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady moved on, leaving New England via free agency and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his first season with Tampa, Brady threw 40 touchdown passes and led the Bucs to an 11-5 regular-season record. He also guided them past the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55, earning the seventh championship of his NFL career.

The following season, Brady threw a league-high 43 touchdown passes and also led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards, helping him to a second-place finish in the NFL MVP voting.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.