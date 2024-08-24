Key Takeaways The hiring of Sean McVay revived Jared Goff's career after he had one of the worst rookie seasons in recent memory.

The Urban Meyer fiasco in Jacksonville derailed Trevor Lawrence's rookie season, leading to the Jags hiring Doug Pederson.

Mike McDaniel has gotten the most out of Tua Tagovailoa since being hired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

The long-term success of a player in the NFL is often determined by the landing spot. It can be difficult for a player at any position, especially quarterback, to overcome bad coaching and organizational dysfunction.

The argument could be made that having a top-tier head coach is the second most valuable asset for a team to have across all North American sports - behind having a franchise quarterback, of course.

We have multiple examples across the league of signal-callers who got off to a rough start in the early stages of their careers. And later had a career resurgence after their franchise upgraded as head coach. With that in mind, let's take a look at five quarterbacks who had their careers saved by a coaching change.

1 Jared Goff

Goff went from being a draft bust to a franchise quarterback in the span of one year

A lot of hype surrounded Jared Goff when the Los Angeles Rams drafted him number one overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. His rookie season in Los Angeles was disappointing, to say the least, while starting seven games under Jeff Fisher.

Fisher was fired at the conclusion of the season after his team finished with a 4-12 record. The firing led the Rams to hire Sean McVay as their new head coach, which turned out to be one of the best moves in the history of the franchise.

Jared Goff Stats - 2016 & 2017 Seasons Category 2016 (Fisher) 2017 (McVay) Win-Loss Record 0-7 11-4 Passing Yards 1,089 3,804 Passing TD's 5 28 Interceptions 7 7 Completion % 54.6% 62.1% Passer Rating 63.6 100.5

Rookie quarterbacks have a tendency to struggle during their first season. However, it can't be ignored how Goff transitioned from a draft bust to leading his squad to a NFC title in the span of one season. His passer rating jumped from 63.6 in 2016 to 100.5 in one season, which is a jaw-dropping improvement that pops off the screen.

The McVay-Goff relationship quickly transitioned from the honeymoon of untapped potential to the weight of high expectations. McVay no longer felt that Goff was the right candidate to lead his team. Inevitably trading him and a pair of first-round picks to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford prior to the 2021 season.

The McVay-Goff divorce turned out to be a win-win situation for both parties, despite its ugly ending. McVay and Stafford brought home a Lombardi trophy in 2021, and Goff's squad in Detroit is currently favored to reach the NFC title game after coming within inches of a Super Bowl appearance last season.

The former coach-quarterback duo squared off in the WildCard round in the 2024 playoffs, with Goff and the Lions coming out on top 24–23 in an instant classic. McVay and Goff are set to battle it out once again in one of the best primetime games of the season during week one on Sunday Night Football.

2 Alex Smith

Andy Reid squeezed every ounce of talent out of Smith in Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 2013 offseason with a bang by hiring Andy Reid , who was recently fired by the Philadelphia Eagles , to be their next coach. The team agreed to a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for quarterback Alex Smith, marking the first major acquisition during the Reid era in Kansas City.

Smith had become a legitimate starting quarterback while playing under Jim Harbaugh in San Francisco. However, he suffered a mid-season concussion in 2012 that opened up the window of opportunity for Collin Kaepernick, who seized the moment and took over the starting quarterback job.

The trade was a win-win for both parties as the 49ers held on to their young ascending star, and the Chiefs got a solid starting quarterback that helped get the franchise back on its feet after finishing with a 2-14 record the previous season.

Smith never exceeded more than 3,200 passing yards during his time with the 49ers. He exceeded that number in all five of his seasons in Kansas City and set new career highs in multiple passing categories. Smith never threw for more than 18 touchdown passes in San Francisco but eclipsed that number three times under Reid.

Smith had one of the more polarizing careers, having played for two of the best football coaches of all time, Reid and Harbaugh. However, Reid was able to elevate Smith to a level of performance that we did not witness during his tenure under Harbaugh.

3 Trevor Lawrence

The Urban Meyer fiasco hindered Lawrence's development

Urban Meyer had established himself as one of if not the top head coach in college football prior to taking the job with the Jacksonville Jaguars . However, his collegiate success did not translate to the NFL whatsoever, being relieved of his duties before the end of his first season.

Trevor Lawrence suffered the most from the Meyer fiasco in Jacksonville as he struggled mightily as a rookie in 2021. Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson replaced Meyer the following season at the helm in Jacksonville.

Trevor Lawrence Stats - 2021 & 2022 Seasons Category 2021 (Meyer) 2022 (Pederson) Win-Loss Record 3-14 9-8 Passing Yards 3,641 4,113 Passing TD's 12 25 Interceptions 17 8 Completion % 59.6% 66.3% Passer Rating 71.9 95.2

It was a night and day difference for Lawrence between his rookie and second season for the Jags. The numbers and the eye test reflected that Lawrence was on track to become the player he was hyped to become coming out of college.

The Jags got off to a hot start in 2023 after starting with an 8-3 record. However, multiple injuries to Lawrence resulted in a five-game losing streak, inevitably causing the team to miss the postseason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to a playoff victory after overcoming a 27-0 halftime deficit against the Chargers. Lawrence famously threw four interceptions in the first half and then four touchdowns in the second half. Lawrence became just the second quarterback in NFL history to pull off this ridiculous feat in a playoff game.

However, the 24-year-old signal-caller is healthy once again and is expected to have a big season after the addition of multiple offensive weapons.

Lawrence transitioned from leading the league in interceptions his rookie season (17) to becoming the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history at the time of signing. It's safe to say that the future is bright for Pederson and Lawrence in Duval.

4 Tua Tagovailoa

McDaniel saved Tua from the toxicity in the Brian Flores era

The Brian Flores era in Miami was drama-filled to say the least, as a recent interview on the Dan LeBatart Show showed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opening up about his past turmoil with his former head coach.

Tua discussed the toxicity in the building while Flores was at the helm, leading many to wonder if the 26-year-old signal-caller would have developed into the player he has become today if Mike McDaniel had never taken over.

McDaniel has since helped Tagovailoa develop into a solid starter for the Miami Dolphins , leading the team to back-to-back playoff appearances in the gauntlet that is the AFC.

Tua has since earned the trust of his organization after signing a four-year, $212 million extension that made him the highest paid player in franchise history.

It is unclear what the future in Miami would have looked like if the organization had decided to retain Flores. However, it cannot be argued that McDaniel has gotten the most out of his quarterback, and the duo has the organization on the right track.

5 Jalen Hurts

Despite their differences, Hurts' numbers improved dramatically after the Sirianni hire

It can be difficult to determine what Nick Sirianni's value to the Philadelphia Eagles is. His style reflects that of a CEO head coach, considering that he is not the play-caller on either side of the ball. He comes from an offensive background but is not affiliated whatsoever with offensive playcalling.

So what exactly does Sirianni do? That question is still in the air and can be traced back to the off-the-field tension between him and his star quarterback Jalen Hurts . Regardless of Sirianni's role within the organization, it cannot be argued that Hurts has improved dramatically as a quarterback after his hiring.

Jalen Hurts' Career Stats Category 2020 (Pederson) 2021 (Sirianni) 2022 (Sirianni) 2023 (Sirianni) Passing Yards 1,061 3,144 3,701 3,858 Passing TD's 6 16 22 23 Rushing Yards 354 784 760 605 Rushing TD's 3 10 13 15 Interceptions 4 9 6 15 Completion % 52.0% 61.3% 66.5% 65.4% Passer Rating 77.6 87.2 101.5 89.1

Sirianni took over after Doug Pederson's firing in 2021, which resulted in Hurts improving on a yearly basis. His passing and rushing numbers improved, as did his overall play.

Despite his lack of playcalling duties, Sirianni has still played somewhat of a role in Hurts developing into the MVP-caliber player that we are witnessing today.

