Highlights Matt Flynn turned two starts with the Green Bay Packers into a $20.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Tim Tebow led the Denver Broncos to the postseason in 2011 and earned a playoff victory, but never made another start at quarterback.

More than half of Rex Grossman's career victories came during the 2006 season with the Chicago Bears.

Sometimes, all it takes is a little luck to strike it rich in the NFL, especially as a quarterback. One good season, or even one good game, for that matter, could lead to a big payday.

Quarterback is the ultimate money position, and earning that money is often based more on potential than production. Infamous NFL draft busts such as JaMarcus Russell and Ryan Leaf made some serious money in the league with little to no success. Others put together a solid season or a couple of good games and then inked a lucrative deal before fading back into mediocrity or worse. And it's the latter where our focus will be here.

We took a look back at some quarterbacks who either had one good season or a strong game or two and made the most of their minimal success.

Here is an up-close look at the top five one-hit-wonder quarterbacks in NFL history.

1 Matt Flynn

Matt Flynn financially capitalized on two solid starts with the Green Bay Packers

Talk about a guy who made the most out of two starts with the Green Bay Packers.

Matt Flynn filled in for Aaron Rodgers in December 2010 and again in January 2012. He went 1-1 in those starts and walked away with a $20 million contract.

In the 2010 start, Rodgers wasn't cleared to play after suffering a concussion, so Flynn suited up on the road against the New England Patriots. In that game, the 2008 seventh-round selection completed 24 of 37 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, nearly pulling off an upset against the team with the best record in the league. The Packers ultimately fell short in a 31-27 loss.

Facing the Detroit Lions in the final game of the 2011 regular season, Flynn lit it up by throwing for six touchdowns and 480 yards in a 45-41 victory.

When NFL free agency began in March 2012, the Seattle Seahawks inked Flynn to a three-year deal worth $20.5 million, with $9 million guaranteed.

The Seahawks, however, then selected Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft with the 75th overall pick. Wilson won the starting job, making Flynn expendable.

The Seahawks traded Flynn to the Oakland Raiders in April 2013, but he was released midway through the season and spent one month in the Buffalo Bills organization before being released again.

Flynn returned to the Packers to close out the 2013 campaign and remained with the team through the '14 season as Rodgers' backup. He spent time with the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints but never saw any action and never threw another NFL pass.

2 Derek Anderson

Derek Anderson turned one Pro Bowl season into a lengthy NFL career

Derek Anderson found a way to carve out a lengthy NFL career after one solid season in 2007.

After a solid career at Oregon State, Anderson was selected in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens released Anderson that September, but he was quickly claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns.

As a rookie, Anderson didn't see any action. In 2006, he made three starts, going 0-3 and throwing five touchdown passes with eight interceptions. Despite his lack of experience, he took over the starting job from Charlie Frye in Week 2 of the 2007 season.

Anderson ultimately made 15 starts, going 10-5, and threw for 3,787 yards, tossing 29 touchdown passes while completing 56.5% of his throws to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl.

He missed most of the 2008 preseason with a concussion, and after a rough start to the season, he was replaced by Brady Quinn.

Quinn was both ineffective and injured (finger) and was replaced by Anderson, who then suffered a season-ending MCL injury. The season was a lost one for the Browns, who finished 4-12. Anderson went 3-6 as the starter.

After going 3-4 in seven starts in 2009, Anderson signed with the Arizona Cardinals, with whom he played one season. Poor play and a concussion limited him to nine starts, going just 2-7, and he was released following the season.

Anderson then signed with the Carolina Panthers, where he spent most of his remaining seasons backing up Cam Newton. Anderson went 2-2 during his time in Carolina and finished his career by playing one season with the Buffalo Bills in 2018, going 0-2 in a pair of starts.

3 Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow's biggest moment came in a 2011 playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers

While Tim Tebow is more known for his play at the University of Florida, he did have a sniff of success in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos surprisingly traded up to snag Tebow in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 25th overall pick. The two-time national champion played sparingly as a rookie, making three starts and going 1-2. In 2011, however, he became Denver's primary quarterback.

Tebow came in to relieve an ineffective Kyle Orton in Week 5 of the 2011 season. He gave the Broncos a running threat at quarterback, and that became evident when he rushed for 118 yards in a road victory over the Oakland Raiders a few weeks into his run as QB1. He made 11 starts in 2011 and went 7-4, leading Denver to an overall 8-8 record, which was good enough to win the AFC West.

During the regular season, Tebow threw for 1,729 yards and tossed 12 touchdown passes, also running for 660 yards and six touchdowns.

Tebow's biggest moment of the season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the opening round of the playoffs. He completed just 10 passes in the game but threw for a career-high 316 yards and two touchdown passes, including a game-winning, 80-yard bomb to Demaryius Thomas on the first play of overtime, giving the Broncos a 29-23 victory.

The New England Patriots thumped Denver the following week, winning 45-10.

Tebow was traded to the New York Jets after the season when Denver signed veteran Peyton Manning. Tebow spent one season with Gang Green but attempted only eight passes all year. He had runs with the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles after being released from the Jets but never played in a regular-season game with either team.

4 Tommy Maddox

Tommy Maddox came out of retirement and led the Steelers to the playoffs in 2002

It took years for Tommy Maddox to find an NFL home. Taken by the Broncos in the first round of the 1992 NFL Draft, Maddox never settled in with Denver, going 0-4 in four starts over two seasons.

In 1994, Maddox was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he appeared in five games and completed 10 of 19 passes. The Rams released Maddox after one year, and the New York Giants quickly signed him. He completed six passes in the 1995 season and was released after the 1996 preseason.

Maddox took a lengthy break from football but made a name for himself in the XFL in 2001, winning league MVP honors. That caught the eye of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed Maddox to back up Kordell Stewart.

After playing sparingly in 2001, Maddox replaced Stewart as QB1 in Week 4 of the 2002 season. The Steelers finished 10-5-1 and made the playoffs, while Maddox went 7-3-1 and completed 62.1% of his passes. He threw for 2,836 yards and tossed a career-high 20 touchdown passes en route to winning Comeback Player of the Year.

Maddox rallied the Steelers to a 36-33 victory over the rival Cleveland Browns in the opening round of the playoffs, completing 30 of 48 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns. The following week, Maddox put up 31 points, but the Steelers fell to the Tennessee Titans in overtime by a score of 34-31.

Maddox started all 16 games the following season but went just 6-10. He made only five starts over the next two seasons and never appeared in another NFL game.

5 Rex Grossman

Rex Grossman led the Chicago Bears to a berth in Super Bowl 41

Rex Grossman had 19 wins in six seasons as a starting quarterback with the Chicago Bears, 13 of them coming in the 2006 campaign alone.

After a strong career at the University of Florida, Grossman was selected by the Bears in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft with the 22nd overall pick. He spent much of his rookie season on the sidelines as a backup but earned the starting job in 2004, going 1-2 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. He then broke his ankle during the 2005 preseason and missed most of the year.

In his first three years with the Bears, Grossman went 4-3 as the starting quarterback. Then 2006 happened.

Fully healthy, Grossman led the Bears to a 13-3 record, throwing for 3,193 yards and 23 touchdown passes. In their playoff opener, Grossman completed 21 of 38 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The following week, the Bears dismantled the New Orleans Saints, 39-14, as Grossman threw for 144 yards and a touchdown, earning Chicago a spot in Super Bowl 41.

The Bears lost to Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, 29-17, but Grossman completed 20 of 28 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. But he was intercepted twice in the defeat.

He played two more seasons with the Bears, going 2-6 as the starter. He then finished his career playing a season with the Houston Texans and two with the team now known as the Washington Commanders. In those three seasons, he went 6-10. Grossman ultimately finished his career with 25 regular-season victories, more than half coming in that magical '06 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.