Key Takeaways Jim Hardy holds the record for the most interceptions thrown in an NFL game, recording eight for the Chicago Cardinals in 1950.

Nine different quarterbacks threw seven interceptions in a single game.

The only QB with seven picks in a game in the 21st century is Ty Detmer, who hit the number with the Detroit Lions in 2001.

Jim Hardy is in the NFL record books for all the wrong reasons. As a member of the then- Chicago Cardinals , the former USC quarterback threw eight interceptions in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in 1950. And that record has stood ever since.

Although nine quarterbacks have thrown seven picks in a game, nobody has yet reached Hardy territory in nearly three-quarters of a century. Here is a list of the NFL quarterbacks with the most interceptions thrown in a game.

1 Jim Hardy (8), Sept. 24, 1950

Jim Hardy's record of eight touchdown passes thrown in a game has lasted nearly 75 years

On Sept. 24, 1950, Chicago Cardinals quarterback Jim Hardy had a game he'd like to forget. The former Trojan set an NFL record nobody wants to own by throwing eight interceptions in a 45-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Cardinals' season opener.

Hardy, a 6-foot, 180-pound QB/DB out of USC, completed 12 of 39 passes for 193 yards that day, but eight of those passes landed in the hands of an Eagles player, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Hardy did throw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Fran Polsfood in the third quarter, but only after the Eagles had taken a 38-0 lead.

Russ Craft picked off four of the passes, and Joe Sutton had three interceptions as the Eagles improved to 1-1. The game featured 11 total interceptions, as two Eagles quarterbacks combined to throw three picks.

It was a strange season for Hardy, who went 3-5 as the Cardinals' starter, but he made the lone Pro Bowl of his seven-year career that season. He tossed a career-best 17 touchdown passes, but led the NFL with a career-high 24 interceptions.

2 Parker Hall (7), Nov. 8, 1942

Parker Hall threw 67 interceptions in his five NFL seasons

Parker Hall was the third overall pick in the 1939 NFL Draft , selected by the then- Cleveland Rams . As a rookie in the NFL, Hall led the league in passing attempts and completions and was second in passing yardage. He also was fifth in the league in rushing. But he also threw 13 interceptions.

Hall went on to lead the league in interceptions thrown in 1941 with 19 and threw 19 more in 1942, a season highlighted (or lowlighted) by his seven-pick performance in a 30-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers . It was an ugly game for the Ole Miss alum, who went 9-for-25 for 66 yards and a touchdown to go along with his seven interceptions.

Interceptions weren't uncommon for Hall, who finished his career with 67 in just five seasons, while throwing only 30 touchdown passes.

3 Frankie Sinkwich (7), Oct. 24, 1943

Frankie Sinkwich threw 20 interceptions in each of his first two NFL seasons

The Detroit Lions selected Frankie Sinkwich with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1943 NFL Draft. The former Georgia Bulldog was somewhat of a quarterback/tailback hybrid and although he threw 20 interceptions in each of his first two pro seasons, he was named the league's MVP in 1944. No Lions player earned that honor until running back Barry Sanders claimed it in 1997.

On Oct. 24, 1943, Sinkwich threw seven interceptions in a 27-6 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He completed 12 of 26 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown to go along with his seven picks and also rushed nine times for 29 yards.

After his two seasons with the Lions, Sinkwich served in the military before returning to pro football for two more seasons, beginning in 1946. As a passer, he threw 42 picks in his four-year career against just 19 touchdowns.

4 Bob Waterfield (7), Oct. 17, 1948

Hall of Famer Bob Waterfield threw seven interceptions in a 1948 loss to the Green Bay Packers

Vic Stein/Getty Images

On Oct. 17, 1948, the Los Angeles Rams' defense did its job, holding the Green Bay Packers to 16 points, but the offense could not put anything together.

Rams quarterback Bob Waterfield threw seven interceptions and didn't record a touchdown pass in a 16-0 loss.

Waterfield completed 19 of 35 passes for 240 yards, but his interceptions were the difference. Despite his struggles, however, the Rams trailed just 13-0 at the half and 16-0 after three quarters.

The UCLA alum struggled with interceptions throughout his career, throwing at least 17 in each of his first five seasons. He played eight years in the NFL and finished his career with 128 picks and 97 touchdown passes.

It should be noted that Waterfield did lead the league in touchdown passes in his first two seasons and threw for better than 1,200 yards in each of his first seven years. He was named a First-Team All-Pro three times, was a two-time Pro Bowler, and helped the Rams win a pair of NFL titles. Waterfield was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1965.

5 Glenn Dobbs (7), Dec. 5, 1948

Glenn Dobbs was the second quarterback to throw seven interceptions in a game in 1948

Less than two months after Waterfield threw his seven interceptions, Glenn Dobbs of the now-defunct Los Angeles Dons did the same, as the Tulsl alum was picked off seven times in a 38-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers .

While Dobbs, who recorded 55 passing attempts, threw for 405 yards and tossed three touchdown passes, it was his seven interceptions that made headlines. He finished the season with a career-best 21 touchdown passes and a career-high 20 interceptions.

Dobbs, who was named a First-Team All-Pro as a rookie, played four seasons in the NFL and had 45 touchdown passes and 52 interceptions in his career.

6 Zeke Bratkowski (7), Oct. 2, 1960

Zeke Bratkowski threw a career-high 20 interceptions during the 1960 season

David Boss-Imagn Images

Zeke Bratkowski was in his fifth and final season with the Chicago Bears and had a slight problem with interceptions during the 1960 campaign.

The quarterback out of Georgia, who played for three teams in 14 NFL seasons, threw a career-high 20 picks and had just six touchdown passes. He started one game and appeared in 11 total that season.

Against the Baltimore Colts on Oct. 2, 1960, Bratkowski was intercepted seven times in a 42-7 loss. His counterpart, Johnny Unitas, threw four touchdown passes.

Bratkowski finished the game with 12 completions in 28 attempts, throwing for 178 yards and a touchdown. The Bears traded Bratkowski to the Los Angeles Rams in March 1961. He also played seven seasons for the Green Bay Packers.

7 Tommy Wade (7), Dec. 12, 1965

Tommy Wade made just two NFL starts as a quarterback and had 13 interceptions

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tommy Wade threw seven interceptions in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 12, 1965. Three of those picks were returned for touchdowns as the Eagles cruised to a 47-13 victory.

Wade was making his first start at quarterback after appearing in just one game with the Steelers as a rookie in 1964. The former Texas Longhorn completed 22 of 38 passes for 278 yards and did throw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Gary Ballman in the second quarter.

Wade made just one more start in his career. In that 1965 season, Wade had 13 interceptions and two touchdown passes. He was released after the season and never played another NFL game again.

8 Ken Stabler (7), Oct. 16, 1977

Hall of Famer Ken Stabler struggled against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 16, 1977, throwing seven interceptions

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Stabler proved that even Hall of Famers can have some rough moments. The Oakland Raiders had a rough outing against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 16, 1977, when he threw seven interceptions in a 30-7 loss.

Stabler opened the game by throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dave Casper, but it went all downhill from there for the left-hander, who finished the game by going 20-for-40 for 274 yards. The Broncos scored the next 30 points to cruise to victory.

Despite Stabler's rough outing, he managed to make his fourth and final Pro Bowl that season. He went 10-3 as the starter and threw for 2,176 yards with 20 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions. Stabler was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

9 Steve DeBerg (7), Sept. 7, 1986

Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott was responsible for two of Steve DeBerg's seven interceptions on Sept. 7, 1986

RVR Photos-Imagn Images

In 1986, veteran quarterback Steve DeBerg was playing for his third team in his career. The San Jose State alum was in his third year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and started the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 7, 1986.

DeBerg tossed seven interceptions in a 31-7 loss and completed just 18 of 40 passes for 214 yards. Niners Hall of Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott picked off DeBerg twice.

DeBerg threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Carter to start the second half after the Niners led 14-0 at the break, but San Francisco scored 21 unanswered points to seal the victory. DeBerg started just two games that season and had 12 interceptions. He completed 50 of 96 passes for 610 yards with five touchdowns.

10 Ty Detmer (7), Sept 23, 2001

Ty Detmer made four starts for the Detroit Lions in 2001 and threw seven picks in one of them

During the first of his two seasons with the Detroit Lions, journeyman quarterback Ty Detmer made four starts. He finished with 10 interceptions in the 2001 season, seven of them coming against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 23, 2001.

Detmer, a backup quarterback for much of his eight NFL seasons, completed 22 of his 42 passes in a 24-14 loss. He threw a late touchdown pass to Johnnie Morton, but it was far too late as the Lions fell to 0-2.

Detmer went 1-3 for the Lions that season and threw three touchdown passes to go along with his 10 picks. The BYU played for five different teams during his NFL career, the Lions being his last.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.