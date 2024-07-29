Highlights Quarterbacks are signing massive extensions exceeding $50 million per season, raising pressure for high performance.

Some newly extended quarterbacks, like Jordan Love and Jared Goff, are showing promise, while others, like Tua Tagovailoa, may raise concerns.

Contract values reflect both potential and risk; projections suggest varied outcomes for success within the NFL landscape.

It has been a busy offseason with multiple quarterbacks signing contract extensions, including Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa, who each inked deals on Friday.

The money being invested towards the position is beginning to skyrocket, as each quarterback who earned an extension this offseason—excluding Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield—will be earning north of $50 million per season.

Major QB Contracts Signed In 2024 Offseason Player Team Years/Total Value Total Guaranteed $ Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-Years, $100M $50M Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons 4-Years, $180M $100M Jared Goff Detroit Lions 4-Years, $212M $170.6M Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 5-Years, $275M $200M Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 4-Years, $212.4M $167.2M Jordan Love Green Bay Packers 4-Years, $220M $160.3M

Not all the contracts handed out this offseason will pan out in the long run. Some of these players will not live up to the lofty expectations based on the huge chunk of their respective team's salary cap they're now commanding.

Meanwhile, a handful of these signal callers are well-equipped to produce throughout the length of their contracts and prove their front offices prescient.

There is a lot of projection in this conversation, as it will probably take years to determine if each QB lives up to their price tag. This is merely a prediction, and with so many moving parts, these situations can change quickly on a year-to-year basis.

1 Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Extension: 4 years, $220 million, $160.3 million guaranteed

Jordan Love became the final quarterback from the 2020 draft class to sign a contract extension. Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts each earned new deals last year—Hurts prior to the 2023 season—officially making it one of the best draft classes in recent history.

The 25-year-old quarterback agreed to a four-year, $220 million deal that places him tied for the highest-paid player in NFL history. The contract includes a record-setting $75 million signing bonus and $160.3 million guaranteed.

Paying Love based on such a small sample size—10 well-played games—is a risk, but there was no other reason to delay giving Love an extension. Waiting until next offseason would cost the Green Bay Packers potentially another $5-10 million per season—assuming Love continues his high-level play this season.

Love's 2023 campaign was a tale of two seasons, as his first eight games did not represent a franchise-caliber quarterback. Meanwhile, his final 10 games of the season provided confidence for his long-term potential.

Jordan Love's 2023 Season Statistics First 8 Games Final 10 Games Passing Yards 1,720 2,616 TD-INT 12-8 23-3 Completion Percentage 59.6 69.8 Passer Rating 81.9 112.1

With one of the youngest rosters in the league, Love led Green Bay to the playoffs, defeating the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Verdict: Love will prove to be the long-term answer for the Packers, and could be a top-10 quarterback by the end of 2024.

2 Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Extension: 4 years, $212.4 million, $167.2 million guaranteed

The Miami Dolphins signing Tua Tagovailoa to this type of contract may be the second-most controversial one on this list.

Miami and the 26-year-old quarterback agreed on a four-year, $212 million extension, including $167 million guaranteed—making Tagovailoa the fourth highest-paid signal caller in the league.

Having a quarterback and two receivers (Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill) as the most expensive players on the roster is going to make it difficult to build a well-balanced roster.

In addition, Tagovailoa is entering the final year on his rookie deal, and the Dolphins could have let the Alabama product play out the 2024 season to confirm he was worth the monster payday before proceeding with any drastic move.

If Miami faces the same fate they had the past couple of seasons with Tagovailoa, it is going to give the front office questions heading into 2025.

When looking at the quarterback landscape in the AFC alone, Tagovailoa is not even a top-five quarterback in his own conference. He is making top-five quarterback money in the entire league. That alone, makes this contract look a little bit iffy.

The argument has been that Tagovailoa needs as many pieces around him as possible if he wants to succeed. It is going to be much more difficult to support the quarterback with him now absorbing about 21 percent of the team's salary cap.

Not to mention the fact that the fifth-year quarterback has only played one full season in his career so far, with concussions serving as a massive worry just a year ago. It is a risky proposition for a team that lacks strong offensive line play.

Verdict: Although Tagovailoa has proven to be an accurate quarterback, this contract could look bad quickly if he doesn't perform in January. This feels like a mistake by Miami.

3 Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Extension: 5 years, $275 million, $200 million guaranteed

Trevor Lawrence has struggled to consistently play at a high level since being drafted first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Despite that, the Jacksonville Jaguars sealed a five-year, $275 million extension with the former Clemson quarterback earlier this offseason.

There is still a ton of potential in Lawrence, as he has all the characteristics you want in a quarterback—height, arm strength, maturity, intelligence, mobility, and leadership—but he has yet to put it all together for an entire season.

Last year, Lawrence had a drop-off in completion percentage, quarterback rating, and touchdowns, while seeing an alarming uptick in interceptions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since entering the NFL in 2021, Lawrence has led all quarterbacks in turnovers, with 60, including an NFL-high 21 in 2023 (14 interceptions, seven fumbles lost).

Lawrence's talent is plain to see, but he has to be better at taking care of the football and elevating the surrounding players. While he has what it takes to make this deal look good, Lawrence has the most pressure to meet those expectations because of the massive the total value of his deal.

Verdict: This is by far the riskiest of all the deals signed this offseason because of Lawrence's lack of experience and the sheer size of the contract. The potential is there, though.

4 Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Extension: 4 years, $212 million, $170.6 million guaranteed

Leading the Detroit Lions to the NFC championship game earned Jared Goff a four-year, $212 million contract extension that includes $170 million guaranteed.

Last season, the 29-year-old quarterback posted a career high in completion percentage and threw 30 touchdowns for the first time since 2018.

The main question surrounding Goff's long-term value is the difference in effectiveness when he operates in a clean pocket compared to when he is pressured.

With a clean pocket, Goff is virtually automatic, as his adjusted passer rating of 115.8 led all quarterbacks last year. However, when he faced pressure—which occurred about 33% of the time—he struggled immensely. His adjusted passer rating dropped 51 points to 64.3. His clean-to-pressure drop was the largest in the league.

However, as long as Goff is supported by a strong offensive line and supporting cast—which will not be a problem for the foreseeable future, as they've signed both of their tackles, Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, to long-term deals—the former Los Angeles Rams' quarterback should remain one of the most efficient signal callers this year and for at least a few more to come.

Verdict: With one of the best young skill-position groups in the league, Goff should be more than equipped to continue his high-level play in 2024 and beyond and make good on this deal.

5 Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Contract: 4 years, $180 million, $100 million guaranteed

Signing a 35-year-old quarterback coming off a torn Achilles is a risky move by the Atlanta Falcons. Yes, Cousins was the clear top free agent signal caller heading into the offseason, but the move could backfire if the 13-year veteran can't return to his pre-injury form.

Atlanta struck quickly in free agency, signing Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract, which included $100 million guaranteed, on the first day of the tampering period. They were so quick, in fact, that they broke a few rules, and ended up costing the Falcons a fifth-round pick and $250K.

The move became more puzzling after the Falcons drafted QB Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Penix Jr. is 23 years old, and will have to sit at least two years on the bench. It comes off as a hedge if Cousins goes down with an injury.

However, Atlanta's owner, Arthur Blank, has made it clear that he wants to win right now. So drafting a player at a position of need would have made much more sense. Now, the contract is structured as a two-year deal, as the Falcons can move on from Cousins after the 2025 season.

As for the short-term project with Cousins, we do not see Atlanta making any noise in the playoffs with him leading the way. He has one career playoff win, and is 16-47 against winning teams during his NFL career.

Cousins is clearly good enough to lead the Falcons to a division title in the weak NFC South, but they don't quite have the postseason experience to make a deep playoff push. The offense will put up numbers in the regular season, but Cousins comes up short under the brightest lights.

Verdict: Cousins may elevate Atlanta to a couple of playoff appearances, but the Falcons could fail to win any playoff games during Kirk's tenure, which would make the deal an overpay.

6 Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Extension: 3 years, $100 million, $50 million guaranteed

Last year was great for Baker Mayfield's redemption story, as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an NFC South division title.

The 29-year-old quarterback's play earned him a three-year, $100 million contract with $50 million guaranteed. Knowing what we know now, this contract looks like a bargain, but there is still a good chunk of change committed to a player that has been on three teams over the last two seasons.

Some may be dubious about Mayfield's chances of continuing his Pro Bowl play from 2023 because he thrives when there are no expectations and crumbles when there are expectations.

Baker Mayfield's first four seasons Year Games Played Completion Percentage Passing Yards TD-INT 2018 14 63.8 3,725 27-14 2019 16 59.4 3,827 22-21 2020 16 62.8 3,563 26-8 2021 14 60.5 3,010 17-13

Entering his second season—because he performed so well in his first year—Mayfield was viewed as a potential star quarterback. However, he flopped with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry leading the receiving corps.

2020 was another year when the Oklahoma product was playing with no pressure because the spotlight had been dimmed because of his poor performance the season prior. He excelled, playing efficient football and possessing a 3:1 TD-INT ratio. Then, in 2021, Mayfield slipped again, struggling with turnovers as the offense struggled with explosiveness.

Despite this supposed pattern, Mayfield has never had as strong, reliable, and experienced a group of coaches and players around as he does in Tampa Bay right now. With that reduced price tag, if Mayfield repeats his 2023 performance, the Buccaneers will be happy.

Verdict: With the experience he needs supporting him and a talented cast of offensive weapons, Mayfield should have no problem playing up to his $33 million AAV contract.

