NFL teams who were expecting the salary cap to rise to around $240 million this year were left surprised on Friday.

The league announced that it had raised the salary cap from $224.8 million to $255.4 million, an unprecedented NFL-record $30.6 million increase, which represents a 13.6 percent bump from 2023.

This will be happy news for everyone, but especially for about a quarter of the league's teams who are still projected to be over the cap, though much less so than they would have been had the salary cap been raised to $240 million as it had been projected to.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The $30.6 million salary cap increase from 2023 to 2024 represents the largest year-over-year salary cap increase since the cap was introduced in 1994.

In a statement, the league noted that the increase was due to a repayment of money deferred during COVID-19 as well as the redistribution of media revenue.

Recent Salary Cap Increases Year Salary Cap (Millions) % Increase 2015 $143.3 7.7 2016 $155.3 8.4 2017 $167 7.5 2018 $177.2 6.1 2019 $188.2 6.2 2020 $198.2 5.3 2021 $182.5 -8.0 2022 $208.2 14.1 2023 $224.8 8.0 2024 $255.4 13.6

Raised cap will help many teams to reach cap compliance

Many franchises will find it easier to retain their top players

Considering this number is a fair bit higher than teams expected, it's sure to have an impact on how they approach free agency. Currently, several teams are considering which players to franchise tag, and this increase could make it easier for those players to get contract extensions. The figure will help those teams with more than one franchise tag-level player.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to re-sign Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Antoine Winfield Jr., and this large boost in salary cap could allow them to keep all three rather than just extending one and franchising another. The Bucs now have the 12th-most salary cap room at over $48 million.

The Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to lure both Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed back to Arrowhead. Now, they have over $28 million in cap room (19th) rather than the ~$10 million they would have had with the projected 2024 cap number.

The Baltimore Ravens were going to have to choose between defensive stalwarts Justin Madubuike and Patrick Queen, but now, they might be able to retain both. The projected 2024 cap number would have seen the Ravens over the cap, but with the record bump, they're now over $12 million under the cap (23rd). However, they'll still have to employ some fancy financial footwork if they're to re-sign both Madubuike and Queen.

The New Orleans Saints, who are always forced to work overtime to meet salary cap requirements, had already started to make their way down towards the cap by restructuring QB Derek Carr's contract. With the added $15 million or so from the unexpected salary cap jump, GM Mickey Loomis and company might have a little bit less to do than their usual salary cap can-kicking ways would require.

The higher salary cap is also music to the ears of the agents of quarterbacks looking for extensions in 2024. The Miami Dolphins are looking to negotiate a long-term deal with Tua Tagovailoa, and there have also been rumors that Dak Prescott could get as much as $60 million a year to reset the QB market.

