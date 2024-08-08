Highlights The NFL sees a creative wave of new uniform designs, honoring both the past and future of teams.

Teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings turn heads with innovative, redesigned helmets.

The Detroit Lions' vibrant new alternate helmet is a top pick, beating out the Texans' bold new designs.

The world of NFL uniforms is a fascinating blend of history and creativity. Every offseason, fans eagerly wait to find out if their team will unveil new uniforms, and this year, at least ten teams have revealed at least minor changes. These often pay homage to their past teams or bring a fresh, modern look to the field.

This year, the NFL has seen a surge in creative uniform designs, from throwback classics to futuristic styles. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans have already turned heads with their new uniforms. For the Texans, this is the first time they've overhauled their entire uniform set since their inception in 2002.

As we examine the rankings of the NFL's best alternate helmets, expect a blend of nostalgia and cutting-edge design. These helmets are more than just protective gear; they're symbols of team identity and pride. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or watch occasionally, the creativity and craftsmanship behind these designs are sure to impress.

1 Detroit Lions

Fresh off an NFC Championship Game appearance, the Lions introduced new alternate uniforms for 2024, complete with a new helmet.

The Detroit Lions had just revealed new alternate helmets in 2023 and, after ending a 32-year-long playoff drought, decided they already needed another revamp.

Now a slightly darker and much more vibrant shade of blue, the helmet features a black Lions logo outlined in silver and a black facemask. They really pop when paired with the blue numbers on the black jersey they'll be hitting the field with.

One of the most storied franchises in the NFL—and finally on the rise—the Lions have jumped to the top of the list with this beauty.

2 Houston Texans

The Texans seem to have found their quarterback of the future and now have their uniforms of the future to go with it.

After CJ Stroud had one of—likely the—most impressive rookie seasons as a quarterback in NFL history, the Texans decided it was time for a complete uniform overhaul for the first time since the NFL came back to Houston in 2002.

This offseason, the Texans unveiled four new uniforms with three helmets, which they are calling " the most fan-inclusive and transparent uniform redesign in NFL history."

The team was determined to listen to the community and ensure that they felt they were being heard, and they did just that. The new "H-Town" uniforms are a show-stopper. They do a great job of representing the culture while also providing a sleek look for the team on the field.

The other alternate helmet revealed is their new "Battle Red," which features a bright red chrome design and a silhouette of bull horns coming from the top corners of the facemask—a bold statement, no doubt, but one that's received some great feedback early.

The Texans' new alternate helmets would earn a spot on this list by themselves, but having them both gave them a real shot at the number one spot. Ultimately, the Lions' new helmet just slightly edges these out.

3 Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have the league's MVP and now have one of the coolest alternate helmets for him to torture opposing defenses.

The Baltimore Ravens really made a statement with their new "Purple Rising" alternate helmets, which were revealed earlier this offseason. A fully purple concept to go with their all-purple jerseys, the helmet also features the team's front-facing alternate logo, which is a fan favorite.

Coming one win shy of their first Super Bowl appearance under two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson's leadership, the Ravens have been giving the fans what they want since the season ended. They started by acquiring one of the top running backs in the NFL, Derrick Henry, and they didn't stop there—they continued announcing these new helmets.

It wasn't just the fans who were excited; check out some of the best reactions from the players seeing the helmet for the first time:

With this sleek-looking matte purple helmet, fitted with gold accents like the facemask and middle stripes, the Ravens have earned a top-three spot in the alternate helmet rankings.

4 Denver Broncos

The first throwback to make this list, the Broncos are bringing back the classic 1977 throwback helmets this season.

The first of three throwback helmets to make this list, the 1977 Denver Broncos throwback uniforms were revealed and will be seen on the field this season. These iconic helmets are synonymous with the team's dominating run under quarterback John Elway.

Using this helmet for nearly 30 years (1968-1996), the Broncos made four Super Bowls. Though they couldn't walk away from any of those games with a victory, having one of the NFL's best quarterbacks ever play the game, playing his formative years in that uniform, gives it a major bump up to the fourth spot on the list.

5 Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals debuted the "White Bengal" helmet in 2022, and it remains one of the top alternate helmets in the NFL.

When the Cincinnati Bengals revealed the "White Bengal" uniform and accompanying white helmet, all NFL fans seemed to agree they were a smashing success.

Matching their design with the rare white Bengal tiger – with only about 200-300 estimated to exist – this look is a perfect fit for a team named the Bengals. With a recent Super Bowl appearance under their belt, expectations are still to be a title contender despite playing in one of the toughest divisions in football.

The new uniform has energized the fan base and the team. The white helmet, strikingly different from their traditional orange and black, symbolizes a rare opportunity for the Bengals. Despite the disappointment of the 2023 season with Joe Burrow missing seven games, hopes remain high for the young team.

6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs' "Creamsicle" uniforms, with their throwback helmets, have long been among the most popular in the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back their beloved "Creamsicle" uniforms, much to the delight of fans. These throwback uniforms, featuring the iconic white helmet with the "Bucco Bruce" logo, orange facemask, and the distinctive red and orange striping, are a nostalgic nod to the team's early days from 1976 to 1996. After a hiatus due to the NFL's one-helmet rule implemented in 2013, the beloved helmet is back for another year of action.

This revival not only excites long-time fans who remember the original uniforms but also appeals to a new generation who can appreciate the vibrant and unique design – which appears to be making a bit of a comeback. Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford talked about what it means for the fans and the culture going forward:

Our fans have waited a decade to see our players back in these classic Creamsicle jerseys, and we are excited to celebrate our rich legacy. As we begin this new era of Buccaneers football, we aim to honor those who have played a vital role in our Club's journey while also appealing to a new generation of fans who will drive our future success.

This classic and incredibly popular helmet would likely be much higher on the list in most years. They just so happen to be going up against some pretty stiff competition, with many teams revealing some elite designs ahead of the 2024 season.

7 Philadelphia Eagles

The "Kelly Green" uniform has been a fan favorite. Reintroduced in 2023, this helmet is still cherished for its nostalgic design and vibrant color.

The Philadelphia Eagles' "Kelly Green" helmets have always held a special place in the hearts of fans, and their reintroduction in 2023 brought a wave of excitement for the fans. First seen in 1935, the vibrant helmet with silver wings on the sides stuck around for a whopping 60 years until 1996.

Even though the Eagles are coming off a disappointing 2024 season, there's a renewed sense of optimism, partly fueled by the connection to their storied past. With key additions to the roster, the team is focused on making a strong comeback and being a real threat in 2024.

The Kelly Green era includes memorable moments and standout performances from Hall of Famers like Reggie White, Chuck Bednarik, and the electrifying Randall Cunningham, who became synonymous with the green and silver. Undoubtedly, this is still one of the best alternate helmets you'll see on the field this season.

8 Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings recently introduced the "Winter Warrior" uniforms, including new snow-white helmets.

The Minnesota Vikings introduced their "Winter Warrior" uniforms for the 2024 season. They feature a striking all-white design, including the first white helmet in the franchise's history. The helmet is actually quite simple in its design, adding to the warrior aesthetic. Complemented by metallic silver and purple accents, this design is nothing like what their fans have been used to in the past.

Star wideout Justin Jefferson gave his opinion on the new threads:

It's fire. It's beautiful. The gray, the purple, of course being all white, they've got that clean look. But you know, it's a dirty game. So we're definitely looking to get those jerseys a little dirty. The matte white helmet with the gray strip, I mean, it's beautiful. It's fire.

The Vikings will debut these uniforms during their Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears on December 16. With this bold new look, the Vikings have really stepped up their game by embracing simplicity and elegance, earning them a well-deserved spot on the list of best alternate helmets.

9 Green Bay Packers

The Packers' new white helmets bring a modern twist to their traditional green and gold look.

Curiously similar to their NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers are also debuting a simplistic all-white alternate helmet in 2024. They even have a theme for the game where the helmets will first be on the field: "Winter Warning." Sound familiar?

The Packers are set to debut their white alternate helmets during Week 7 against the Houston Texans. These new helmets feature a solid white shell and face mask adorned with the traditional dark green Packers "G" logo and matching helmet stripes.

Despite the awkward timing, with their division foe recently releasing a similar concept helmet, this white alternate is still sleek. The Vikings deserve a spot on this list, but their "icy" uniforms that came along with the helmet put them just ahead.

10 New England Patriots

The Patriots' throwback helmet, featuring Pat The Patriot, brings back memories of the team's early days and classic matchups.

In 2022, the New England Patriots brought back their classic throwback helmets featuring "Pat The Patriot," much to the delight of their fans. The Revolutionary War-era minuteman hiking a football on the side of the helmet has been a fan favorite ever since it was first introduced. It’s a nostalgic nod to the past, reminding fans of the team’s early days.

Though the Patriots were far from one of the most successful franchises in the league when they initially wore these jerseys, they symbolized a time when the team was building its identity. Now, with the Patriots having firmly established a legacy, wearing these helmets is a reminder of how far the team has come and the blue-collar spirit of its fans.

With the iconic "Pat The Patriot" helmets set to take the field again in 2024, the Patriots, fueled by a promising young draft class and the hopeful future face of the franchise, Drake Maye, look forward to a bright future.

11 Honorable Mention: New York Giants

Despite some fans voicing their displeasure with the uniforms, these helmets mimic an iconic look from a prestigious franchise.

Whether they've acted like one lately or not, the New York Giants are still a prestigious franchise in the NFL. Their new "Century Red" helmets might not win any beauty contests, but their historical significance makes it meaningful for one of the league's oldest teams.

Even with the nostalgia of the design, fans didn't hold back when the team revealed the uniforms on Twitter:

Despite the mixed reactions from fans, there's no denying the deep-rooted history these helmets represent, reminding us of the Giants' legacy in the NFL.