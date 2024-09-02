Key Takeaways Making a bad play call in the NFL can ruin careers and reputations for coaches.

In the history of the NFL , there have been head coaches who have elevated their position to something more akin to a popular politician or celebrity. They're beloved.

In a separate pantheon, there are some who have managed to do the opposite. They've been so bad and made decisions during games that were so singularly dumb that history remembers them for all the wrong reasons.

These are the dumbest play calls (and various in-game decisions) in the history of the NFL:

10 Win, Tie or Go Home ... Chargers Choose Home

Staley erases all doubts about coaching acumen with one decision

Final Score: Las Vegas Raiders 35, Los Angeles Chargers 32

Date: Jan. 9, 2022 (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada)

Facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season, a win for the Los Angeles Chargers would send them to the playoffs and a tie would put both the Chargers and Raiders in the playoffs.

Tied 32-32 in overtime with 39 seconds left, the Raiders appeared ready to take a knee and run out the clock for the tie. Instead, Staley called a timeout, the Raiders busted off a 10-yard run then hustled their field-goal unit onto the field for Daniel Carlson to hit a game-winning, 47-yard field goal as time expired.

One year later, the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Game. One year after that, Staley was out of a job, following a 63-21 loss.

9 Why Are You Still Kicking to Devin Hester?

NFL head coaches learned hard lessons for a decade

Final Score: Devin Hester's NFL-record 20 career return touchdowns

Dates: 2006-2016

Pro Football Hall of Famer Devin Hester was the NFL’s version of Thanos during his 11 seasons: inevitable.

Yet, for some reason, head coaches and special teams coordinators continued to make the decision to kick to the greatest return specialist in NFL history. Hester famously returned the opening kickoff of Super Bowl 41 for a touchdown for the Chicago Bears against the Indianapolis Colts .

Hester holds NFL records for career return touchdowns (20), career punt return touchdowns (14), and single-season return touchdowns (6). While Hester spread out the damage with return touchdowns against 13 different teams, he had the most return touchdowns (4) against the Minnesota Vikings .

8 Indianapolis Colts Catastrophe

Trick plays should usually be fun … just not in this case

Final Score: New England Patriots 34, Indianapolis Colts 27

Date: Oct. 18, 2015 (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis)

Thought by some to be the worst attempt at a trick play in NFL history, the Indianapolis Colts implemented a bastardized version of the “swinging gate” play on a fake punt against the New England Patriots that ended in disaster. It also led to the Patriots scoring the game-winning touchdown.

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee has explained over the years that the play was meant to be a distraction to draw the Patriots offsides and snapping the ball to Colt Anderson—the upback—shouldn’t have happened. Still hilarious to watch.

7 Miracle at the New Meadowlands

One bad decision ended the career of Giants punter Matt Dodge

Final Score: Philadelphia Eagles 38, New York Giants 31

Date: Dec. 19, 2010 (New Meadowlands Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.)

Some people also call this game “Miracle at the Meadowlands II” — New York Giants fans just call it “The Punt” and change the subject.

Tied 31-31 against the Philadelphia Eagles with 26 seconds left to play, Giants coaches instructed punter Matt Dodge to punt the ball out of bounds. They probably needed to reemphasize that last part a little more.

Dodge got a high snap, freaked out, and kicked the ball to DeSean Jackson … who muffed it, picked it up, and returned it 65 yards for the win as time expired. Giants head coach Tom Coughlin threw Dodge directly under the bus after the game, and Dodge never played in the NFL again after that season.

6 Mornhinweg’s Mental Meltdown at Memorial

Detroit Lions head coach Marty Mornhinweg thinks himself out of a job

Final Score: Chicago Bears 20, Detroit Lions 17, OT

Date: Nov. 24, 2002 (Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois)

In a 35-year coaching career, Marty Mornhinweg got one chance at being a head coach, going 5-27 over two seasons with the Detroit Lions in 2001 and 2002.

Playing the Chicago Bears in Week 12 of the 2002 season, the Lions blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter (which included a Bears conversion on 4th down and 20 to set up the game-tying field goal) and won the coin toss ahead of sudden death overtime, back when the first score of any kind ended the game.

Mornhinweg inexplicably decided to defer and Chicago, giving them the ball first. On 3rd and 8 from the Lions' 35, the Bears threw an incomplete pass to bring up 4th down—but the Bears were called for a penalty, and instead of declining and letting it go to 4th down (where Detroit was expected to punt based on the prevailing winds), Mornhinweg accepted the penalty to move them back 10 yards.

Bears QB Jim Miller promptly completed a 15-yard pass to set up 4th and 3, which they converted to set up Paul Edinger for a 40-yard field goal to win the game, which he nailed.

To be clear—when given an opportunity to have the ball first in a sudden death situation, it's important to take the ball. ESPN's Chris Berman, among many others, lambasted the decision with a tongue-in-cheek call during the game's highlights:

Now pay attention. Detroit.. wins.. the toss. They give.. the Bears.. the ball. Detroit.. takes.. the wind.

A few weeks later, Mornhinweg was fired, never to return to an HC posting again.

5 Switzer Doesn’t Want to Punt Into the Wind

Cowboys head coach was more substitute teacher than taskmasker

Final Score: Philadelphia Eagles 20, Dallas Cowboys 17

Date: Dec. 10, 1995 (Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia)

With two minutes left in the fourth quarter and the score tied at 17-17 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Dallas Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer decided to go for it on fourth-and-one from his own 29. The Eagles stopped running back Emmitt Smith short of the first down. Four plays later, Philadelphia's Gary Anderson kicked a 42-yard field goal for the win.

Switzer, who was notoriously detached from his coaching duties during his time in Dallas, simply said he didn’t want to punt into the wind. That the Cowboys still won the Super Bowl that season and people still bring this up is a testament to how truly dumb Switzer's decision was and how truly dominant that Cowboys roster was.

4 Red Right 88

One of the many infamous moments in Cleveland’s cursed sports history

Final Score: Oakland Raiders 14, Cleveland Browns 12 (AFC Divisional Playoffs)

Date: Jan. 4, 1981 (Cleveland Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio)

The AFC Divisional playoff game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders would end up going down in history as “Red Right 88”, but the actual name of the play that haunts Browns fans was “Red Slot Right, Halfback Stay, 88” and ranks just behind “The Fumble” as the most notorious on-field moment in franchise history.

Trailing 14-12 with less than one minute left in the game, the Browns called a pass play instead of another one or two running plays before kicking the game-winning field goal. Cleveland quarterback Brian Sipe tried to force a pass to tight end Ozzie Newsome and was intercepted by Oakland safety Mike Davis for the win.

The Raiders went on to win the Super Bowl that year and the city of Cleveland endured 35 more years of sports curses before LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers won an NBA title in 2016.

3 Does Time Work Differently in Green Bay?

Matt LaFleur proves NFL head coaches aren’t smarter than the average Joe

Final Score: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Green Bay Packers 26 (NFC Championship Game)

Date: Jan. 24, 2021 (Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin)

With just over two minutes remaining in the NFC Championship Game and trailing the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23, the Green Bay Packers stared down 4th-and-goal from the 8 … head coach Matt LaFleur decided to kick the field goal instead of going for the tie. Tampa Bay ran out the clock and went on to win the Super Bowl. LaFleur's explanation of his decision made things even more confusing (ESPN:)

Anytime it doesn’t work out you always regret it, right? It was just circumstance of having three shots and coming away with no yards. And knowing that you not only need the touchdown but you’d need the 2-point. The way I was looking at it is we essentially had four timeouts with the 2-minute warning, we knew we needed to get a stop.

With Aaron Rodgers at QB, a guy who was about to win his second straight NFL MVP award, the decision is hard to defend.

2 Miracle at the Meadowlands

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Herman Edwards runs his way into history

Final Score: Philadelphia Eagles 19, New York Giants 17

Date: Nov. 19, 1978 (Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Leading the Philadelphia Eagles 17-12 as the final seconds ticked off the clock in the fourth quarter, the New York Giants just needed to run out the clock for the win. Instead, offensive coordinator Vince Gibson decided to call a running play and Giants quarterback Joe Pisarcik biffed the handoff to fullback Larry Csonka.

Philadelphia cornerback and future NFL head coach Herman Edwards scooped the ball up and ran it 26 yards for a touchdown and the improbable win.

Gibson was fired the next morning and never coached again. This one play led to the quarterback kneel becoming adopted as the de facto way to close out games.

1 Will We Ever Know the Truth?

Seattle Seahawks steal Super Bowl defeat from the jaws of victory

Final Score: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24 (Super Bowl XLIX)

Date: Feb. 1, 2015 (University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona)

Whoever made the call—and we may never really know who that was—it was the dumbest call in NFL history.

Trailing the New England Patriots 28-24 with 26 seconds left in Super Bowl 49, with the ball at New England’s 1-yard line (right after completing one of the Big Game's most improbable passes) and one timeout remaining, the Seattle Seahawks decided to throw the ball instead of letting NFL All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch try to get the ball in the end zone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: From when he entered the league to 2014, when this Super Bowl was played, Marshawn Lynch scored 15 TDs from the 1-yard-line, 9th-most in the NFL over that span. However, it took him 34 carries from the 1-yard-line over that span to reach that 15-TD number.

New England rookie cornerback Malcolm Butler recognized the route and made perhaps the greatest defensive play in NFL history as he intercepted Wilson’s pass to seal the win.

Over the years, former Seattle head coach Pete Carroll has shouldered the blame. Others have doubts, and think Wilson called his own number.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.