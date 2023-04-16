In the latest of our NFL ranking lists, we’ve looked at the stadiums around the league to decipher which ones were the best and which ones should be scrapped.

When you think of stadiums, there are a lot of things that can go through your mind, whether it be the atmosphere that they generate, the views that you can get from watching from your seat, the prices that fans have to pay (whether it be for the concession prices or tickets) and a whole host of other things that separate one from the other.

All of which can give you either a great time going to a game (regardless of which sport you’re going to see), or can leave you hoping that you never go back (I’m sure there are plenty of you who have made that vow to a number of stadiums across the world).

But the most important factor in all of this, is the design. What are your first impressions when you arrive at the stadium and does it leave a lasting impression on you as you fumble for your ticket to try and get in. Well that’s what we’re looking at today.

Using Tiermaker, we’ve broken down all 30 of the stadiums around the NFL and put them into five categories. Those are:

Epicentre of Awesome:

The cream of the crop, the tip of the top that the NFL has to offer.

Great Place For A Game:

Has a lot of redeeming features, but just not good enough to make the top tier.

Middle Of The Road:

A lot of these were good for the time, but have been surpassed by others, that doesn’t mean to say they’re bad stadiums on the whole though.

Needs Some Tweaks:

Could do with an awful lot of cosmetic changes to make them tolerable

Dumpster Fire:

Would be better off just tearing the whole thing down and starting from scratch

So those are the criteria, but what where does your team’s stadium rank on the list? Without waiting any longer, let’s find out:

Epicentre of Awesome: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders), Mercendes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Falcons), SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams and Chargers), U.S Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings)

Great Place For A Game: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs), AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins), Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers), Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco 49ers)

Middle Of The Road: Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots), Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis Colts), Caesars Superdome (New Orleans Saints), Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Needs Some Tweaks: Bank Of America Stadium (Carolina Panthers), Highmark Stadium (Buffalo Bills), Ford Field (Detroit Lions), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles), Lumen Field (Seattle Seahawks), M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens), Invesco Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos), Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans), NRG Stadium (Houston Texans), TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville Jaguars), Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati Bengals)

Dumpster Fire: FedEx Field (Washington Commanders), Soldier Field (Chicago Bears), State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals), MetLife Stadium (New York Jets and Giants), Cleveland Browns Stadium (Cleveland Browns)