In the latest of our tier ranking lists, GiveMeSport have gone back to basics and looked at who we think are the best quarterbacks in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.

It doesn’t take a genius to know that the quarterback is the most important position in the NFL. They are the ones who decide where the ball needs to be thrown, what adjustments need to be made at the line of scrimmage ahead of a play and more often than not have the fate of the game within their own hands, which is why they also happen to be paid the big bucks.

But just who are the best of the best of the best around the National Football League as we head into the 2023 NFL season? There are certainly a lot of criteria that can go into this discussion. Is it the most accomplished (in which case that honour now goes to Patrick Mahomes with his two rings), is it all-round ability (something Aaron Rodgers might have had in the past, but now arguably belongs to the arm and legs of Jalen Hurts), or is it the impact on their team (you’d look towards Lamar Jackson because of the Ravens’ record when he isn’t there).

It’s something that will have different answers depending on who you speak to.

Using Tiermaker.com, we have put the quarterbacks of the NFL into the following categories, based on who we think will be starting for their side when Week 1 rolls around (so for the purpose of this for instance, we aren’t including Brock Purdy for the San Francisco 49ers given his recovery from injury):

Elite:

The cream of the crop, tip of the top. Legacy as one of the best in the game’s history is pretty much secured even if he retired tomorrow

Great:

Just missing something to push them into the tier above

Very Good:

Can be relied on to win games, but they just don’t have that one thing special to push them above the rest

Average:

Middle of the road, need a lot of help in order to win games

Too Early To Tell:

Either rookies for 2023, or were new in 2022 and haven’t had enough of a sample size

Better Than Nothing:

Might be starting now, but don’t be surprised if their team are looking for an upgrade

Delete:

Arguably lucky to even be in the league

So with the criteria out of the way, here is the list that we have put together:

Elite: Patrick Mahomes

Great: Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow

Very Good: Derek Carr, Dak Prescott, Daniel Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray

Average: Justin Fields, Geno Smith, Kenny Pickett, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Tannehill, Jared Goff

Too Early To Tell: Trey Lance, Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, Sam Howell, Desmond Ridder

Better Than Nothing: Baker Mayfield

Delete: Deshaun Watson (for the obvious reason)