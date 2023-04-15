In the latest edition of our NFL ranking list and following on from uniforms and logos, we have turned our attention to team's helmets.

Helmets, like a lot of other things in the NFL, have come a long way over the years from where they were in the early days of the sport. Having evolved from being made out of leather and only coming in some very boring colours, today they have taken on a life of their own.

Much like team's jerseys and logos, they give teams a little bit of personality and can with some teams be seen as equally important as the rest of their uniform when it comes to setting them apart from the rest.

The Cleveland Browns for instance have used their helmet as their primary logo for a large part of their history, and the Dallas Cowboy's use of the star on the side of their helmet sets such a striking image that you know instantly what team it is even if it doesn't say the word 'Cowboys'.

Last week we looked into team’s jerseys in light of the news that the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals were reportedly looking into making changes to their uniforms, so now we thought we’d move up a little bit further on the uniform and examine each of the 32 helmets around the league.

Once again using TierMaker, we broke the 32 helmets into the following categories:

Work Of Art:

No notes. As the title suggests, they are simply perfect

Pretty Good:

Missing just one or two things that might put it in the tier above

Average:

Nothing too bad, but nothing spectacular either

Needs Some Work:

Needs a lot of changes if it’s going to move up the tier list

Utter Trash:

They need to go back to the drawing board and start again

Where does your team land on our list? Well to save you waiting we’ll just get right into it straight away without any more delays:

Work Of Art: Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings

Pretty Good: Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers

Average: New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Needs Some Work: Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks

Utter Trash: Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars